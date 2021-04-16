Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by Elias Bakk
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Board member Elias Bakk has purchased 127 Tryg shares at DKK 149.75 for a total amount of DKK 19,018.
Attachment
Board member Elias Bakk has purchased 127 Tryg shares at DKK 149.75 for a total amount of DKK 19,018.
Attachment
Dick Parsons could bring a critical eye to some of the decentralized finance protocols that look like structured products, said Celo co-founder Rene Reinsberg.
Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's central bank held rates steady at 19% as expected on Thursday and dropped a pledge to tighten policy further if needed, in its first decision since President Tayyip Erdogan fired the hawkish former governor and sparked a market selloff. In a statement, the bank also ditched last month's pledge to "decisively" maintain a tight monetary policy "for an extended period" to address inflation, which has risen above 16% and been in double-digits for most of the last four years. The lira slipped as much as 0.7% to 8.125 versus the dollar after the bank under new governor Sahap Kavcioglu replaced the hawkish guidance with a softer assessment of risks to inflation that analysts said signalled interest rate cuts were on the way.
The direction of the NZD/USD on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at .7145.
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is celebrating one of the biggest foreign-investment windfalls in its history after netting more than $12 billion by selling off a stake in the oil pipelines that traverse the desert kingdom.But the country may also be facing an uncomfortable reality as a result. As carefully cultivated relationships with firms such as BlackRock Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp. have yet to draw in the desired investment, it’s turning to the jewels of its energy industry to attract new money.Last week’s sale of the stake to EIG Global Energy Partners LLC shows how reliant Saudi Arabia is on its traditional mainstay and the challenges Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman faces in diversifying the country away from oil and gas to achieve his Vision 2030 goal. The likes of BlackRock and SoftBank haven’t invested back into the country as much as the government might have hoped, while foreigners favor revenue-rich energy assets over tourism and entertainment.“Entertainment and tourism might have had a better year of foreign direct investment in 2020 if Covid had not happened,” Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said via e-mail. “But all the same, the core investors who see value in Saudi will be interested in the largest and most profitable sector, and that is still very much oil and energy.”Though EIG, the Washington-based private equity firm led by Chief Executive Blair Thomas, is a prominent investor in North America and Europe, it barely resonates in Saudi circles. It hasn’t made a single equity purchase in the Middle East until now, let alone the kingdom itself, and its management team has never showed at Saudi Arabia’s marquee “Davos in the Desert” conference, an event attended routinely by investment leaders from The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Stephen Schwarzman to Ray Dalio of BridgeWater Associates LP and the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein.Saudi Arabia attracted $5.5 billion in net FDI flows in 2020, equivalent to about 1% of its economic output, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, which means the EIG deal brings more than twice last year’s total. The government’s goal is 5.7% by 2030, hence the temptation to offer up prized energy assets such as parts of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned energy giant.“This is the latest milestone in an ongoing shift,” said Jim Krane, a fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston. “Mohammed bin Salman and his advisers keep finding novel ways to coax cash out of Aramco without disrupting its operational capability. Right now it’s cash that the kingdom needs and Aramco controls the spigot.”EIG beat out rivals including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to buy the stake. It’s now putting together a consortium of other investors to join the deal.While several global investors have forged closer ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years, most of them see it more as a source of capital than an investment destination. The kingdom’s flagship Public Investment Fund, or PIF, is the largest investor in Softbank’s $100 billion technology vehicle, with an allocation of $45 billion. The PIF has also pledged as much as $20 billion to help Blackstone Group LP build the world’s largest infrastructure fund.The reasons are manifold, ranging from the inconsistency of the Saudi legal system to an economic slump as the country adjusts to lower oil prices. The 2017 arrest and incarceration of scores of Saudi businessmen at Riyadh’s Ritz Carlton hotel and the murder of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi the following year have hardly helped.FDI into Saudi Arabia peaked between 2008 and 2012, averaging more than $26 billion. During those years, it was mostly driven by large refinery and petrochemical projects developed with foreign partners including Total SE and Sumitomo Chemical Co. at a time when oil averaged over $90 a barrel. The subsequent slide in oil has seen average FDI into Saudi drop to about $6 billion a year.“Despite the measures to liberalize and open the economy for investment into new industries, FDI has not come in the way originally planned,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.FDI may be set to pick up further this year. The kingdom signed agreements with developers including Electricite de France SA and Marubeni Corp. to build solar power plants last week, and later this year it is likely to complete the sale of the world’s largest desalination plant. In 2020, FDI rose 20%, in part driven by deals with Alphabet Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to develop cloud-computing hubs that Saudi Arabia said were worth a combined $1.5 billion.In selling assets of its main state-owned energy explorer, Saudi Arabia is following a model successfully implemented by neighboring Abu Dhabi. Instead of pursuing an initial public offering of its state-owned energy firm Adnoc, the emirate has raised more than $20 billion in recent years by bringing international investors into some of its key assets. EIG studied some of the Adnoc assets that were on offer but couldn’t reach an agreement. Hence, it didn’t want to lose out on the Aramco transaction, a person familiar with the matter said.Saudi Aramco is encouraged by the valuation and the interest generated for the pipelines deal, meaning the oil giant may pursue more disposals in the coming years, people familiar with the matter said. It has already entrusted boutique investment bank Moelis & Co with formulating a strategy for selling stakes in some subsidiaries, people familiar with the matter said in December.“It’s a great deal for Aramco, but also a new kind of investment strategy, in that it is “giving up” much more in terms of investor access to information, control over operations than an IPO does,” said Young of the American Enterprise Institute. “It is a real partnership, a long-term effort with outsiders, which is an entirely new level of trust outside of the firm and the government.”Founded in 1982, EIG has committed more than $34 billion to the energy sector, according to its website. Its portfolio includes holdings in Spanish solar developer Abengoa SA, Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc., natural-gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp. and storage and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc.(Adds details on previous Saudi refinery investments in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Stocks traded mixed Wednesday afternoon, with traders digesting a slew of earnings results from big banks that largely topped expectations. The Dow set a fresh record high as shares of Goldman Sachs advanced after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
(Bloomberg) -- Commodities trader Trafigura Group will take back near full control of its troubled Puma Energy subsidiary following the Angolan state oil company’s exit.Trafigura’s ownership will rise to more than 90% after it took up most of a $500 million rights issue and Sonangol agreed to sell its 32% stake in a deal valued at $600 million. The Angolan company will swap its equity stake for Puma’s operations in the African nation with no cash changing hands, a Trafigura spokesperson said.Puma’s Chief Executive Officer Emma Fitzgerald will also step down with immediate effect. The changes are the latest upheaval for the beleaguered company which has racked up years of losses and been weighed down by debt from a multibillion-dollar buying binge from Myanmar to South America as well as currency-related troubles in some of its biggest markets.Trafigura’s control means it will reconsolidate the Puma stake back on its books. That could potentially threaten its recent record earnings run from trading crude, oil products and metals amid volatile price swings caused by the coronavirus.The Singapore-based company, whose senior management are based in Geneva, racked up gross profit of $6.8 billion in its 2020 fiscal year, the highest in its 27-year history.At the same time, the pandemic hurt Puma’s fuel retail and storage operations. To help stem losses, it sold projects and restructured, but weak demand for its products, particularly jet fuel, hampered the turnaround efforts. It lost $324 million in 2020 and $753 million the previous year.Repaying DebtPuma said proceeds from the $600 million stake sale and the $500 million rights issue would be used to pay down a 2018 term loan and strengthen its balance sheet.Trafigura booked a one-time gain of $1.43 billion in 2013 after cutting its stake in Puma to 49% from 62%. The company, however, took a $191 million impairment in its 2020 fiscal year as it reduced the value of its stake in the unit. It also recorded a $326 million net loss from Puma for that year, Trafigura said in its annual report.The trading house became a majority holder again after buying part of a former Angolan military general’s stake last year. Following the latest deal that gives it a more than 90% stake, the rest of Puma will be owned by a group of current and former Trafigura executives as well as a holding company controlled by the ex-military general.Puma said Friday Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kemp had been appointed interim CEO replacing Fitzgerald.The company’s assets in Angola acquired by Sonangol include a retail network of 79 service stations, as well as three airport terminals and the Terminal de Combustíveis da Pumangol em Luanda storage terminal in Luanda Bay.(Updates final paragraph with details of Angola assets to be acquired by Sonangol)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- They’re back. Or rather, they never went away.In a market where stock indexes hit record highs almost every other day, a new report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. finds that do-it-yourself investors are jumping back in. Strategists including Peng Cheng studied recent equity and option transactions from retail investors and concluded these prominent players in the yearlong bull market are once again ratcheting up their wagers.Net buying of stocks from this group averaged $565 million a day last week, ranking in the 92nd percentile of the one-year range. Meanwhile call buying has picked up from recent lows that had prompted speculation the retail army might be in retreat.The data is the latest testament to the resilient appetite among a group of investors whose influence has grown in the stock market during the pandemic age. In an E*Trade Financial survey released earlier this week, more individual investors believe the market is “fully or somewhat” in a bubble, and yet they don’t want to miss it.“Retail flows and confidence, especially these days, are heavily momentum driven,” said Dan Suzuki, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s deputy chief investment officer. “And momentum has been picking up again.”Equity gains are gathering steam amid better-than-expected economic data and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 is poised for its fourth straight weekly advance, while the Nasdaq 100 on Thursday crossed the 14,000 milestone for the first time in history.Read: Day Traders Know a Bubble When They See One, and They Want InDay traders flocked to technology shares, with the Invesco QQQ Trust (ticker QQQ), an ETF tracking the Nasdaq 100, attracting $70 million last week, JPMorgan’s data show. The ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ), one that pays investors three times the return of the tech-heavy benchmark, lured $160 million. Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp., Boeing Co. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. were among their most-favored stocks.“Retail activity appears to be picking up again,” JPMorgan’s Cheng wrote in the note. “AAPL, NVDA and UAL are likely benefiting from a renewed interest in growth names and continued reopening theme,” he said, referring to the companies’ tickers.Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp., said in a phone call that investor sentiment is being fueled by a combination of strong market performance, perceptions that the economic outlook is brighter and the sheer availability of cash. He added that these things are “colliding right now to get retail investors more involved in this marketplace.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Tencent Holdings Ltd raised $4.15 billion on Friday in its second major bond deal in less than a year as global investors were enticed by its attractive pricing and overlooked a regulatory crackdown on China's tech giants. Asia's most valuable company said in a statement it raised $500 million in a 10-year tranche, $900 million in 20-year debt, $1.75 billion in 30 year and $1 billion in 40-year debt. The enthusiastic response contrasted with investor jitters around some state-owned Chinese issuers this week as the delayed release of China Huarong Asset Management Co's annual earnings prompted concerns over its ability to repay offshore debt.
Warren Buffett's famous economic measurement shows Orman might be onto something.
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is thriving with its employees working remotely -- and that should worry New York’s policy makers, according to BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink.While BlackRock plans to remain in the city -- it’s moving its headquarters to a new skyscraper in Hudson Yards -- a fresh tax increase on the wealthy may encourage people to relocate, Fink said Thursday in an interview after the firm reported that assets under management eclipsed $9 trillion in the first quarter.“There’s no question there are employees at our firm who are wishing to move to other locations because of taxes,” he said. “Every firm is seeing this.”Read more: Guggenheim’s Minerd Moves to Miami as Firm Eyes Flexible WorkSome of New York’s most affluent residents fled to other parts of the state after the start of the pandemic, as well as Florida or Texas, which don’t levy income taxes. Several money-management firms, including Elliott Management Corp. and Citadel, are relocating their headquarters or opening offices elsewhere.New York is raising taxes on its wealthiest residents as part of a budget deal struck earlier this month by Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers. The combined top rate for the highest earners in New York City -- who also pay a city income tax -- would range from 13.5% to 14.8%, the highest in the country.Richest New Yorkers Risk New Tax Blow With Top Rate of Over 50%New York’s move is the latest attempt to target the wealthy in the U.S. to fund budget shortfalls or future spending. The nation’s richest people continued to prosper even as the pandemic crippled parts of the economy.“We are a proud firm in New York,” Fink said. “We’ll find out if we can bring back the old New York, and have the same vitality.”Read more: BlackRock Bucks New York Departure Trend With Plans to Stay PutBlackRock, meanwhile, is on a roll, buoyed by fresh government stimulus and the accelerating deployment of vaccines. Total net inflows reached a record as equity markets continued to march upward, the company said in a statement.Shares of the world’s biggest asset manager climbed 2.8% to $823.40 at 9:41 a.m. in New York, extending their gain for the year to 14%.An increase of cash on the sidelines during the pandemic -- either from stimulus checks or changes in behavior -- is fueling an interest in investing, Fink said in an earlier interview with CNBC.“It’s fantastic that we’re seeing more people either investing for the long term or even trading,” he said.Net flows into long-term investment products, such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, totaled $133 billion as of March 31. In the same period last year, investors withdrew a net $18.7 billion as panic selling followed the declaration of a pandemic, ending the longest bull market in history.But stocks quickly recovered, setting fresh records through last year and into 2021. The S&P 500 rose 5.8% in the first quarter as President Joe Biden pushed through a $1.9 trillion stimulus package and oversaw the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, bolstering investor optimism.Infrastructure PlanBiden is now pressing Congress to enact an even bigger spending plan to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, something that Fink has sought for years.Infrastructure investment is “desperately necessary,” Fink told Bloomberg. “We are excited about that opportunity but we need to know a lot more information related to the real structure around infrastructure financing for America.”Other earnings highlights:Adjusted net income was $1.2 billion, or $7.77 a share, beating the $7.71 estimate of analysts. Revenue totaled $4.4 billion, also beating estimates.Fixed-income attracted the biggest inflows with a net $60.8 billion, followed by equities at $49.9 billion. Total net flows reached a record $172 billion.Active funds saw net inflows of $59 billion, including about $21 billion from active equities.Customers continued to invest in BlackRock’s ETFs, adding a net $68.5 billion to those funds.(Updates with share price in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Citibank has hinted there won't be any possible layoff and closure of physical branches in the countries it is exiting.
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank is likely to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged in the first monetary policy meeting of its newly appointed governor.Installed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abruptly fired his predecessor following a bigger-than-expected rate increase, Sahap Kavcioglu is under pressure to reduce rates but has so far signaled he would not rush to loosen the stance he inherited.All but two respondents in a Bloomberg survey of 25 analysts expect the central bank to keep the one-week repo policy rate at 19% on Thursday. The dissenters, HSBC Bank PLC and Capital Economics Ltd, predict the meeting will deliver a reduction of 50 and 200 basis points, respectively.“Kavcioglu’s initial communication to markets has done enough to alleviate apprehensions about a major policy reversal at the April meeting,” said Ehsan Khoman, Head of Emerging Market Research for Europe, Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank in Dubai. Turkey “does not have the policy room to lower rates this year given the elevated inflation outlook” but Kavcioglu’s dovish views suggest the central bank will eventually take a more accommodative stance.In a written interview with Bloomberg after his appointment last month, Kavcioglu said markets shouldn’t view a rate cut at the April 15 Monetary Policy Committee meeting as a given, easing some concerns among investors.Turkey raised its benchmark one-week repo rate by 200 basis points on March 18, at Naci Agbal’s final rate-setting meeting as governor, citing concerns about inflation. A professor of banking, Kavcioglu was among the critics of that move, saying it could damage economic growth.Last week, Erdogan said the government was determined to both reduce inflation and cut interest rates to single digits, prompting a slide in the lira. The currency has weakened more than 10% against the dollar since the unexpected appointment of Kavcioglu.What Our Economists Say:“Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would like the new-look central bank to lower interest rates, but market forces will likely delay the delivery of his orders. With inflation rising and the lira weakening, we expect the monetary policy committee to keep rates on hold when it meets on Thursday.” --Ziad Daoud, Bloomberg Economics (Read More: Market Forces to Keep Turkey Central Bank on Hold)Inflation accelerated to an annual 16.2% through March, up from 15.6% the previous month because of a global oil rally and weaker currency, leaving the new central bank chief little room to enact the interest-rate cuts that would mollify Erdogan, who holds the unorthodox view that high interest rates cause inflation.Among the dissenters, Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said they are basing their forecast of a big rate cut more “on the basis of pressure from Erdogan.”“If I was governor, I would hike interest rates,” he said, “but I’d probably get sacked the next day.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
China has given domestic and international banks permission to import large amounts of gold into the country, five sources familiar with the matter said, potentially helping to support gold prices after a months-long decline. China is the world's biggest gold consumer, gobbling up hundreds of tonnes worth tens of billions of dollars each year, but its imports plunged as the coronavirus spread and local demand dried up. With China's economy rebounding strongly since the second half of last year, its appetite for gold jewellery, bars and coins has also recovered, and since January domestic prices have been higher than global benchmark rates, making it profitable to import bullion.
(Bloomberg) -- Medical technology giant Becton Dickinson & Co., billionaire Bill Gates and Khosla Ventures are among investors backing robotics startup Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s merger with special purpose acquisition company D8 Holdings Corp.The transaction gives the combined entity an enterprise value of about $1.1 billion, the companies said, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.In addition to Becton Dickinson, Gates and Khosla, other investors set to participate in the deal’s $115 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, include former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors and E15 VC, a venture firm. Bloomberg last month reported that Vicarious and D8 were in merger talks.Charlestown, Massachusetts-based Vicarious, led by Chief Executive Officer Adam Sachs, develops robotics technology with the aim of improving patient outcomes and the efficiency of surgical procedures, while reducing overall health-care costs. Sachs founded the company with Sam Khalifa, its chief technology officer, and Barry Greene, a bariatric and general surgeon, and management will remain in place following the D8 deal.Vicarious, whose technology has been granted “breakthrough device” designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is expected to have more than $425 million in cash following the transaction, and estimated 2025 revenues of $355 million.Hong Kong-based D8’s president Donald Tang will join Vicarious’ board, alongside AIDS researcher David Da-I Ho. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Once it is complete, Vicarious is set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RBOT.Surgical RobotsD8 was “blown away” by Vicarious’s technology, Tang said in an interview. “After doing due diligence, we were floored by what’s possible in terms of stabilizing surgical procedures,” he said, adding that D8 will seek to leverage its relationships in Asia and elsewhere to help Vicarious expand outside the U.S.A SPAC merger is the “right path” for Vicarious, Sachs said, as the deal bolsters its cash balance by as much as $345 million without the company having to raise multiple private rounds of funding. “As we move to commercialize our product, being public gives us a level of credibility we may not have had as a private company,” he said.The company is expected to produce its first year of revenue in 2023 and Sachs said its low cost basis will help its products gain traction. He estimates that Vicarious’ technology, which can be inserted into a patient’s body through a 1.5 centimeter incision, is five to ten times cheaper than legacy surgical robots.(Updates throughout with confirmation of earlier report.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Lawmakers and advocacy groups are pushing the president to take immediate action.
The IRS sent out COVID-19 relief checks to nearly 2M more Americans, including over 700,000 'plus-up' payments for people eligible for more money.
A potential bid for Toshiba Corp is set to test both corporate governance at the scandal-hit conglomerate as well as rule changes in Japan designed to improve transparency and protect minority shareholders. The process puts the spotlight on the world's third-largest economy's efforts to attract more investments from overseas just as global private equity firms are hunting for more big-ticket deals in the country. Toshiba, which has been hit by a succession of accounting and other scandals, has just lost its CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, who left this week after facing criticism over governance issues.
(Bloomberg) -- Russian markets trimmed losses as investors speculated that the impact of long-awaited U.S. debt sanctions would be milder than feared.Benchmark ruble bonds pared declines, leaving the yield up the most since September. The White House barred U.S. financial institutions from buying new Russian bonds, a step that potentially leaves the secondary market unaffected. The ruble and stocks also clawed back losses.The growing threat of bond sanctions had been weighing on investor confidence in Russia for months and Thursday’s announcement came after a massive troop buildup on the border with Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cited Russia’s spiraling tensions with the West as one of the reasons for cutting its recommendation on emerging-market currencies to underweight.“Some of the uncertainty has gone,” said Dmitry Polevoy, an analyst at Locko-Invest. “Ultimately, it all depends how it’s interpreted by the compliance departments of U.S. banks and, more importantly, investors in other jurisdictions.”A senior Russian official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t public, called the new debt restrictions the least painful option since they don’t affect the secondary market.Despite a sharp selloff when markets opened in Moscow, the ruble and local bonds are still stronger in the week. Markets rallied after U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a face-to-face meeting in a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.Russian officials have long said debt curbs won’t seriously hurt the government’s ability to fund itself as local banks and non-U.S. investors could step in to replace those forced to sell. State lender VTB Bank PJSC bought more than 70% of the local notes on offer in Wednesday’s debt sales, which saw a record placement equivalent to almost $3 billion.Foreigners now hold about a fifth of the so-called OFZ debt, worth roughly $37 billion.By targeting the primary market for government ruble debt, the U.S. has found “a way to test the waters,” said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.“There is a lot of plumbing we do not understand, so even if there is a plan to move to the secondary market, one wants to do so gradually”Market Snapshot:Yields on Russia’s 10-year ruble bonds were up 13 basis points at 7.17% as of 4:31 p.m. in Moscow, set for the biggest increase since SeptemberThe ruble traded 0.9% weaker at 76.5350, paring a drop of as much as 2.1%Russia’s benchmark MOEX stock index retreated 0.7%For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Bitcoin fell early on Friday, after Turkey’s central bank decided to ban cryptocurrency payments from the end of the month.