Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

Maersk Drilling A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DDRLF
Maersk Drilling A/S
Maersk Drilling A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Details of the reporting person / closely associated person

Name

Jørn Peter Madsen

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer

Name

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

LEI code

549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54

Details of the transaction(s)

Description of the financial instrument

Shares (ISIN: DK0061135753)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover taxes from vesting of restricted share units granted under long-term incentive programme

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 357.6052

11,000

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



11,000
DKK 3,933,657.20

Date of the transaction

2022-08-19, 13:30 UTC

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment


