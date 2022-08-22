Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- DDRLF
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
Details of the reporting person / closely associated person
Name
Jørn Peter Madsen
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
LEI code
549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument
Shares (ISIN: DK0061135753)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares to cover taxes from vesting of restricted share units granted under long-term incentive programme
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 357.6052
11,000
Aggregated information
Date of the transaction
2022-08-19, 13:30 UTC
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com
Attachment