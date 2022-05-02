U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
·1 min read
  • DDRLF
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Details of the reporting person / closely associated person

Name

Jørn Peter Madsen

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer

Name

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

LEI code

549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54

Details of the transaction(s)

Description of the financial instrument

Restricted share units related to the shares of Maersk Drilling (ISIN: DK0061135753)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units free of charge under the (i) exchange grant, (ii) transition grant and (iii) annual grant made on 30 April 2019

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 0

1,991

DKK 0

20,468

DKK 0

13,031

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price



35,490
DKK 0

Date of the transaction

2022-04-30

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

Attachment


