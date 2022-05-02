Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons

In this article:

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Details of the reporting person / closely associated person Name Jørn Peter Madsen Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S LEI code 549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54 Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument Restricted share units related to the shares of Maersk Drilling (ISIN: DK0061135753) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units free of charge under the (i) exchange grant, (ii) transition grant and (iii) annual grant made on 30 April 2019 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 1,991 DKK 0 20,468 DKK 0 13,031 Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



35,490

DKK 0 Date of the transaction 2022-04-30 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 23 28 57 33

Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Head of Media Relations

+45 27 90 31 02

Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

