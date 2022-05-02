Reporting of transactions made by board members, executives and their closely associated persons
- DDRLF
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Maersk Drilling and/or their closely associated persons related to Maersk Drilling’s shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
Details of the reporting person / closely associated person
Name
Jørn Peter Madsen
Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
LEI code
549300Q6RULS8O2KBM54
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument
Restricted share units related to the shares of Maersk Drilling (ISIN: DK0061135753)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of restricted share units free of charge under the (i) exchange grant, (ii) transition grant and (iii) annual grant made on 30 April 2019
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
1,991
DKK 0
20,468
DKK 0
13,031
Aggregated information
Date of the transaction
2022-04-30
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 23 28 57 33
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Head of Media Relations
+45 27 90 31 02
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com
Attachment