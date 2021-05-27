U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.50
    -9.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,226.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,651.00
    -49.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.10
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.89
    -0.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    27.80
    -0.08 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.36
    -1.48 (-7.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4125
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0800
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,249.66
    -2,184.79 (-5.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.79
    -20.81 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.66
    +0.73 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S’ shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Better Collective A/S
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Regulatory Release no. 20/2021

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Chr. Dam Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Christian Kirk Rasmussen, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares


ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Loan of shares to Nordea
c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

SEK 750,000,006

3,440,367



d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

e) Date of transaction
2021-May-26
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
J. Søgaard Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status
Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard, executive manager of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares


ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Loan of shares to Nordea
c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

SEK 750,000,006

3,440,367



d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

  • Price

e) Date of transaction
2021-May-26
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Contacts
Head of investor relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844

E-mail: Investor@bettercollective.com

This information is information which Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:55 a.m.. CET on May 27, 2021.

About Better Collective
Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Struggle with Resistance

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as the 1.42 level continues to cause major issues.

  • Australia's CBA to let customers check other bank balances on its app

    CBA, Australia's largest bank, said its move came under the country's Consumer Data Right (CDR) law that will soon be extended to energy and other sectors. The bank said it would invest A$50 million ($38.68 million) in two startups, picking up a 23% stake in online shopping platform Little Birdie and 25% in Amber, which provides access to wholesale electricity prices. Amber offers a subscription service to users to get access to wholesale electricity prices, which have nearly halved over the past three years and tend to be lower than retail prices.

  • Early or late cycle? Fast-running bull market unnerves investors

    LONDON (Reuters) -Will history's longest-ever bull market be followed by one of the shortest? It's been just over a year since a new business cycle kicked off, yet the speed at which it's progressing is unnerving some investors who fear the swift-running bull market is headed for an abrupt end over the coming year. Some, pointing to higher-than-usual equity returns and valuations for this stage of the cycle, are even asking whether this could just be the same, decade-old bull market which survived last year's COVID-19 blow.

  • ‘Hidden Gem’ Oil, Gas Stocks Hold Strong Amid Climate Uproar

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-stock investors are clinging to their holdings, buoyed by rising commodity prices and profits, as the companies face historic pressure to confront climate change.The world’s still ravenous for oil and gas, according to Rafi Tahmazian, senior portfolio manager at Canadian investment mnagement firm Canoe Financial, making the oil and gas group a “hidden gem.” Energy is the best performing sector in the S&P 500 this year, up about 36% compared with a 12% rise in the broader index. The S&P 500 Energy index rose 0.9% Wednesday, outperforming broad markets.“You have to reduce the demand and you will kill the oil supply. Until that happens, we do not see any threat to the sector. In fact attacking the oil production just extends the upside for the sector,” Tahmazian said.Stockholders are seeing their loyalty tested like never before. A Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Wednesday to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned. And enough Exxon Mobil Corp. holders broke ranks Wednesday to help activist Engine No. 1 win two board seats in a bid to push for climate-change strategies at the oil giant.Read more: Tiny Exxon Investor Notches Climate Win With Two Board SeatsLast year when oil and gas stocks were among the market’s worst performers, it was low crude prices and demand destruction from Covid-19 doing the damage, not the threat of addressing climate change, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. “The climate headlines are just headlines for now,” BI analyst Fernando Valle said. “Until there is an actual cost associated with these changes, there shouldn’t be major impacts.”Indeed, Exxon shares have risen over 43% this year as the company has covered its dividends and reduced spending, according to Barclays. “While Engine No. 1’s nominees appear to have merits, we don’t think a major change in XOM’s current direction or strategy would benefit current shareholders,” the bank told clients in a note Tuesday.While Exxon and its rivals are jumping into clean energy segments, returns still matter to investors, according to Cornerstone Macro LLC. “Public opinion and advocacy are pushing all companies toward more responsible climate initiatives,” global energy strategist Thomas Marchetti said. “However, we expect that U.S. majors will look to invest into those climate strategies that compete with other projects to earn returns over the long run.”Meanwhile, Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc. laid out its goal Wednesday morning to to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 megatons annually by 2030. Suncor said its emissions were about 29 megatons per year in 2019. The stock advanced 0.3% in Toronto.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Taps Political A-Listers for $30 Trillion Green Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Carney to Brookfield Asset Management. Brexit architect Nigel Farage to DGB Group. A senior Obama aide to BlackRock Inc.One after another, the high-profile hires came in recent months, and in each case, they were handed some iteration of the same mandate: To help their new employers safeguard and grow their burgeoning green-finance businesses.The sudden rush to embrace political insiders is a powerful sign of just how far responsible investing has come from the eccentric fringes of finance. While business has long been a path into politics and out again, joining a company that plants trees to offset emissions was once a risky career move. Yet so much money -- more than $30 trillion by some counts -- is now tied up in green finance that the industry is successfully wooing an illustrious list of household names and policy wonks to keep lawmakers in London, Brussels and Washington on their side and the good times rolling. Other recruits include Chuka Umunna, Farage’s one-time arch Brexit opponent, and Luciana Berger, another former U.K. parliamentarian.“They’re not hiring these politicians because of their expertise on finance and economics -- they’re hiring them on their expertise on influencing policy, both their connections to people in government and knowledge of how to game the system,” said Simon Youel, head of policy at Positive Money, which campaigns to reform the banking system. “This revolving door is enabling big institutional investors and corporations a disproportionate impact over policy making.”While angst over climate change helped build this cash cow, it’s politics that will determine whether the industry’s next decade sees it ossify or take in trillions more dollars. From the U.S. to China, governments are designing rubrics, drawing up standards and creating regulations to define what counts as “green,” reshaping the landscape for the banks and money managers that dominate this world, and unsurprisingly want to influence the outcome.Bondholders are already wising up to signs that companies are exaggerating or misrepresenting their environmental chops when selling debt, a practice known as greenwashing. Questions are also multiplying around the impact of carbon credits, embraced by corporates to slash their environmental footprint. And the financial-services sector itself has been criticized for funding fossil-fuel producers. With mainstream banks now recruiting well-known faces to promote their brand of green finance, the industry’s feel-good veneer could crack.“Because of the effectiveness of the green-finance agenda, it tends to have more supporters than critics,” said Adrienne Buller, a senior research fellow at the Common Wealth think tank, which focuses on building a sustainable economy and counts former U.K. Labour Party leader Ed Miliband among its directors. “There’s a few people calling out instances of greenwashing, but the response tends to be ‘we need to root out greenwashing so green finance can do its job’ rather than taking a critical look at green finance as a whole.”ESG—as adhering to environmental, social and governance principles is known—is a '' gold rush'' leading policy makers to accelerate companies' disclosure requirements, said Adeline Diab, head of ESG for EMEA at Bloomberg Intelligence. So it’s in the interests of banks and asset managers to get a little political in their hiring, even with the heightened scrutiny applied to such relationships in the wake of former Prime Minister David Cameron’s lobbying for collapsed lender Greensill Capital.While discerning the direct impact of this hiring spree on legislation is fraught with difficulties, the influence of finance and business over green policy is already making some queasy.“We’re seeing a lot more sustainability legislation going into financial regulation today and of course some people are trying to wind that back so it’s not as strong,” said Fiona Reynolds, chief executive officer of the United Nations-backed investor group Principles for Responsible Investment. Change is still happening but “there has to be strong rules in place and transparency,” she said.Read More: A Surge in Ethical Finance Is Making ESG a Hot Item on ResumesThe European Union’s watchdog ruled in November that the European Commission failed to fully consider conflicts of interest when it appointed BlackRock to advise on new sustainable-finance requirements for banks. The firm’s segregation of its advisory arm from its investing unit wasn’t enough to prevent staff from being influenced by the general strategic interests of the company, an ombudsman wrote; BlackRock oversees billions of dollars in green funds as the world’s largest asset manager. The EC pointed to the technical quality of the firm’s pitch to support its choice.And in the U.K., the government is preparing to issue the nation’s first sovereign green bond after a parliamentary push spearheaded by Gareth Davies, the former head of responsible investment at Columbia Threadneedle Investments who’s now a member of Parliament for the ruling Conservative Party. In 2019, the same year Davies was elected, Columbia Threadneedle wrote a letter urging the U.K. government to issue green gilts.“You would expect the level of engagement to be high and I don’t think anyone should apologize for having ongoing discussions about that,” Davies said in an interview. “We recognize the power of the finance sector to solve some of the problems the government is trying to fix. It’s not because we’re trying to get more influence for the financial-services sector.”Green finance’s highest-profile hire to date is Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor and long-time advocate for sustainable investing. He joined Brookfield last year as head of ESG, with CEO Bruce Flatt saying at the time he would be instrumental in expanding the firm’s ESG group because of his strong relationships with sovereign wealth funds and his range of business experience.Carney has since persuaded banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc., to sign a plan to cut emissions, and his work straddles the private and public sectors. He currently serves as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s finance adviser for the COP26 meeting to be held in Glasgow in November, making him an important voice at the United Nations climate talks. And on top of that, he’s a leader of the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, an effort to set up a global trade in carbon offsets for the private sector.A more unlikely convert is Nigel Farage, a skeptic on climate change when leader of the UK Independence Party, who recently joined a Dutch firm involved in carbon offsetting. His role is “to facilitate introductions to politicians and business leaders in the U.K. and around the world,” according to a company press release.“From a PR point of view, he’s a headline machine,” said Selwyn Duijvestijn, chief executive of DGB Group, Farage’s new firm. “Texas oil workers, they don’t listen to Greta Thunberg, but they do need to become aware that we need to do something,” he said in an interview, referring to the teenaged climate activist. “They would rather listen to Nigel Farage than Greta Thunberg.”On the other side of the political spectrum, Chuka Umunna, Farage’s one-time sparring partner during the U.K.’s prolonged withdrawal from the EU, became JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s head of ESG for EMEA earlier this year. Umunna arrived after a short stint co-heading Edelman’s ESG consultancy following almost a decade in Parliament. A bank memo at the time said he would help clients “successfully navigate the evolving ESG landscape.” Meanwhile, Umunna’s former colleague Luciana Berger is the incoming chair of used-car seller Cazoo’s ESG committee. Cazoo declined to comment beyond an earlier statement.It’s not just a European phenomenon. BlackRock recently replaced one departing White House insider with another. Paul Bodnar, an Obama-era climate-policy aide, is now the firm’s sustainable investing head, taking over from Brian Deese, who returned to politics as President Joe Biden’s National Economic Council chair. The firm has hired more than a dozen alumni from the Obama administration over the years.Where once it was electorally advantageous to take a tough line against bankers, such as in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the finance industry has worked hard to rebrand itself as an agent of change, crucial in the transition to a lower carbon economy. That’s made it easier for politicians, particularly those with more progressive or center-left positions, to join their ranks.There will be no shortage of opportunities in years to come. ESG assets are on track to almost double to $53 trillion by 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. And while banks still earn more from lending to fossil-fuel companies than marketing sustainable bonds, going green has other benefits, not least sating the activist shareholders, regulators and tax collectors pressuring the finance industry to clean up its act.“When policy makers leave for big banks or other investment institutions to take care of ESG, that’s very welcome to the financial sector,” said Kenneth Haar, a researcher at the Corporate Europe Observatory, a Brussels-based public-interest group. “More than anything they need to be seen as institutions which take climate change seriously, and they need a friendly face to sell that idea.”(Adds comment from Bloomberg Intelligence.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Face New Balancing Act With Their Huge Asset Piles

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Central bankers around the world are mulling the future of their massive bond-buying programs in a post-pandemic world, knowing that with big balance sheets come big expectations.The Group of Seven developed economies piled on about $7 trillion in debt last year as they spent heavily to fight the pandemic and prop up their economies. Central banks ended up owning much of that new debt, according to Bloomberg Economics.Even as asset purchases continue, with hundreds of billions of dollars spent each month, officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are among those figuring out how—or if—they can reduce asset piles that have been a mainstay of financial markets for more than a decade.The problem is that markets have come to expect central banks to use their buying power to smooth over any hint of trouble. Governments may be tempted to lean on monetary authorities to use it to keep borrowing costs low indefinitely. And activists now also call on monetary officials to use their firepower to fight inequality and even climate change. Those disparate expectations add to the unease fueled by economists who for years have warned about the long-term effects of quantitative easing.“The Fed balance sheet is going to be gigantic for a long time,” says Alan Blinder, a former Fed vice chairman who’s now a Princeton professor. “That worries some people,” he says—but not Blinder himself.The size of the Fed balance sheet in coming years will largely be determined by Federal Open Market Committee decisions regarding asset purchases and reinvestment policies, the New York Federal Reserve Bank noted in a late May report. Yet the report projects that the balance sheet could rise by 2023 to $9 trillion, equivalent to 39% of gross domestic product. Under a range of scenarios, Fed assets could remain at that level through 2030 or drop as low as $6.6 trillion. QUANTITATIVE-EASING TOOLS have been a welcome boon to ­monetary institutions faced with policy rates already near or below zero. But they’ve also magnified the political profile of central banks, leaving them more exposed to entanglement in fiscal policy—or the perception that they could be.So-called fiscal dominance—in which central banks are prevented from acting on their inflation mandates for fear of harming the government’s finances—is the issue. It’s associated with a ­spectrum of concerns, ranging from the erosion of independence, with the possibility of monetary officials keeping policy too loose and unleashing inflation, to a regime change in which government borrowing is monetized, with central banks buying debt directly or agreeing to buy a certain amount.How far the situation has come is starkly visible in Europe. Where once the mere purchase of debt of euro-area nations on secondary markets unleashed accusations of illegal monetary financing, high-­ranking politicians in Italy and France have in recent months called for the bonds on the European Central Bank’s balance sheet to be canceled or turned into “perpetual” bonds that never get paid back.The idea that government debt has to be honored is coming under attack. “We’re headed toward this sort of Modern Monetary Theory regime where the debt and free money supposedly have no consequences,” says Charles Plosser, a former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, who’s now a fellow at the Hoover Institution. “What I worry about ultimately is the politicization of the central bank.”The concern is about a specific set of circumstances: With such a large balance sheet, a central bank such as the Bank of Japan, the Fed, or the ECB is the government’s buyer-in-chief. Indirectly, the monetary authority controls the government’s cost of borrowing. The current debates about so-called yield-curve control—buying that targets a specific yield at a given tenor—only underline this fact.But if inflation comes along, the central bank governor is in a pickle. Raise rates, and the government screams. Keep them low, and you prove that your independence—and credibility to fight inflation—has gone.The straightforward way to get out of this dilemma is to reduce the size of debt holdings as quickly as possible. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey hinted last year that he may favor aggressive shrinkage also because it could create more room to maneuver in a future emergency.But in 2013, after the U.S. had come out of the crisis sparked by the subprime meltdown, the Fed signaled an attempt to “taper” its own balance sheet, leading to an immediate spike in bond yields and global market turmoil. Central bankers are wary of doing the same again. Fed officials say there’s no need to discuss a change in the pace of bond-buying until much more progress has been made on their employment and inflation goals. Investors are laser-focused on when that moment might come.The lesson from the Bank of Japan, which has advanced further in the direction of fiscal dominance than its peers, seems to be that any attempt to wind down the debt holdings of today could take a generation or more. “The BOJ will have to do it very, very slowly, hoping no one will notice that’s what it is doing,” says Richard Koo, chief economist at the Nomura Research Institute in Tokyo and a former adviser to Japanese prime ministers. “If they do it very carefully over, say, 20 to 30 years, they may be able to bring the balance sheet back to something normal.”Quantitative easing has been part of the monetary toolkit for so long now that the definition of “normal” has changed. Where once the Fed maintained a “lean” balance sheet just greater than the value of bank notes issued, there’s little chance of a return to that. There are various reasons why central bankers will want to retain at least some of their current holdings indefinitely, from preserving their ability to intervene to smooth market functioning to helping the conduct of monetary policy.To do so, central bankers may need to prove that they’re not captured by their finance ministries and that, when inflation returns, they can react. Vitor Constancio, ECB vice president until 2018, argues the fears about fiscal dominance are “wishful thinking” by market investors, a narrative that pressures the central bank to keep policy loose indefinitely.“When inflation normalizes in a consistent way, central banks will start reducing the size of their balance sheets,” Constancio says. “I have no doubt about that.” Black is an editor for Europe finance at Bloomberg News in Zurich.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • ‘Builders are reluctant to sign sales contracts for houses’: High prices erode new home sales

    'The market for new homes has benefitted from a near-record low supply of available resale properties, which is sending prices skyward'

  • Bitcoin no longer ‘fringe asset’ — stock-market volatility rises after crypto’s ‘extreme’ moves, study says

    Big moves by bitcoin bleed over to the stock market, making the asset difficult for equity investors to ignore, according to a study by Singapore-based bank DBS.

  • Ford Drops Another EV Bombshell, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Ford Motor surprised investors by announcing more spending plans for vehicle electrification. The stock is climbing.

  • Carl Icahn says many of today’s cryptos ‘will not survive,’ but asset ‘may be here to stay’

    Billionaire investor Carl icahn isn't convinced bitcoin and other contemporary digital assets will survive, but cryptocurrencies "may be here to stay."

  • The US labor shortage is about to create a big problem for retailers

    As Covid-19 vaccination rates rise and more shoppers head back out, retailers will feel their staffing shortages more acutely.

  • Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My husband of 30 years hid income with his mother’s help. When confronted he said, ‘I’m a liar. I’ve been doing this for 10 years!’

    Here’s how I found out: I had to reschedule a trip to California for him due to his mother being ill. The level of planning reflects his unhappiness with his marriage and his desire to furtively put money aside for a rainy day.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • How billionaires’ secretive speculation threatens the next financial meltdown

    The implosion of Archegos is an early warning sign about the next generation of unaccountable capital and exotic, risky financial instruments hidden inside 'family offices'

  • Temporary stimulus benefit can help pay for your internet and a new laptop

    You can get up to $50 off your monthly broadband and $100 off the price of a computer.

  • Fidelity Bitcoin Fund Attracts $102M in First 9 Months

    New SEC filings show the investment giant’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund is one of the largest of its kind.

  • Holding On for Dear Life: HODLers Brace for Continued Turbulence

    Bitcoin is back in the news, but this time for losing more than half its value since its peak in mid-April. The major cryptocurrency saw an increase in volatility last week, breaking multiple support levels and testing the $30,000 mark. An almost immediate bounce back above $40,000 was short-lived and a fresh round of selling ensued, with the price falling back down to around $32,000 on Sunday. As Bitcoin tries to recover its recent losses, and as traders try to navigate their way around the recent market developments, Bitcoin was seen early Wednesday pushing the $40,000 mark once again. Let’s take a look at what’s driving the cryptocurrency market at the moment. People’s Republic of Centralized Control A major catalyst for the recent turbulence was Chinese institutional officials banning financial firms from offering crypto-related services to clients. Having been Crypto-averse since 2013, China hopes to protect its yuan as fiat currency and has also cited carbon emissions produced by coal-fired power plants as a reason for banning inefficient mining operations. The increased regulation and further tightening of restrictions on mining and trading caused the Bitcoin price to dip. IRS Tough Love Even the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) got in on the action last week. On May 20, the Treasury Department released a report proposing new reporting standards for transactions. The proposal would require cryptocurrency transactions of more than $10,000 in value to be reported to the IRS. Both the IRS and the Treasury want tighter controls around crypto transactions to counteract the possibilities of illegal activity and tax evasion. Building tighter controls over cryptocurrencies may temporarily damage their values in the short-term, but over time, will provide them more legitimacy as an asset class. Elon the Influencer Speculative digital assets have been on a constant price action rollercoaster ride, seeing massive swings in both directions. Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, however, his recent back-and-forth on certain matters shakes investors with each tweet that he sends out. In February, Musk tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, would start accepting Bitcoin as payment and that the company would also be making a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency. The BTC price exploded with the excitement of this kind of institutional involvement. However, after only three months, Musk has reversed course and announced that Tesla would no longer be taking Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns regarding the mining of Bitcoin. There were even murmurs of Tesla selling its Bitcoin position. The fact that Elon Musk, one individual, has the ability to swing global sentiment of the cryptocurrency market with infrequent single-word tweets is seriously detrimental to this asset class’s ambitions of becoming a legitimate store of value, or to being adopted as stable currencies at all. Musk eventually retraced his steps and cleared up rumors of Tesla dumping its Bitcoin position, but the damage had already been done. Additionally, the mere fact that his tweets shift the price action potentially delegitimizes Bitcoin as a credible entity, regardless of whether he backtracks on their context or not. Unfading Trading Drama Coinbase Inc. (COIN) went public on the NYSE to much fanfare, bringing with it rising crypto prices in anticipation of the “mainstreaming” of crypto to the stock market. Unfortunately for Coinbase, its IPO coincided with Bitcoin’s mid-April peak and has trended downward along with the cryptocurrency. There are multiple public companies whose fates seem tied to Bitcoin, notably crypto miners Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA). Another public company entrenched in the Bitcoin saga is MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR). In a report published by Mark Palmer of BTIG, it was noted that the CEO of MicroStrategy had stressed that Bitcoin was an “institutional-grade safe haven in the face of rising monetary inflation.” Palmer also mentioned that the intense levels of volatility are what investors must endure if they wish to receive the level of outperformance over the S&P 500 that it has achieved over the last decade. However, Palmer did outline in a “Downside Scenario” in which the price of Bitcoin could significantly decline and would surely tarnish MSTR’s stock price. If the recent breakdown of Bitcoin and cryptos is to continue, it has been hypothesized that the bearish trend may spill over into other speculative assets, potentially affecting tech stocks. Current Crypto Condition For the time being, Bitcoin appears to be holding between $37,000 and $40,000, and its new resistance level sits around the $42,000 mark. Those bullish on Bitcoin claim that it has broken down to its technical support line around $30,000 and that everything that has happened so far is fully logical, at least for those invested for the long haul. With the $42,000 level in mind, breaking out above that resistance could trigger a rally. However, those less optimistic could argue that short-term investors who were fortunate enough to pick up some Bitcoin around its recent lows, may be looking to take some profits once the Bitcoin reaches $42,000 and that further consolidation might be expected over the near-term. To learn more about other cryptocurrency stocks, check out the TipRanks Cryptocurrency Stock Comparison tool.

  • Amazon-MGM Seen Winning Antitrust Nod as Tech Critics Cry Foul

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s takeover of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer is sparking fresh criticism about the spreading tentacles of America’s technology giants, but the deal underscores how competition watchdogs have their hands tied when it comes to curbing the companies’ growth.Critics of tech firms in Washington on Wednesday slammed the MGM deal as the latest example of how the industry’s biggest players snap up companies to expand their reach, even as they face a flurry of antitrust lawsuits and moves by lawmakers to rein them in.“Another day. Another mega merger,” tweeted Representative David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who led a sweeping investigation of Amazon, Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. “Amazon’s proposed purchase of MGM reinforces what we already know -- they are laser-focused on expanding and entrenching their monopoly power.”Amazon announced the MGM deal a day after being sued by the attorney general of Washington, D.C., who said the online retailer is engaging in anticompetitive conduct that’s leading to higher prices for consumers. The case, the first government antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in the U.S., opened a new front in the regulatory assault on the tech industry.The deal presents an early test for the Biden administration’s antitrust agenda. The president has yet to nominate an assistant attorney general to run the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which would probably review the MGM deal.For those troubled about the relentless growth of the biggest tech companies, the MGM acquisition could highlight how antitrust law falls short, said Sam Weinstein, who teaches antitrust at Cardozo School of Law in New York. Under traditional antitrust analysis, which would look at whether Amazon will gain outsized market power in film and TV content, the MGM deal is very likely to be cleared by regulators, he said.“If you’re really concerned about how big a company is -- just how big it is, not that it’s creating a monopoly in a particular market -- this acquisition will bother you, and the antitrust laws as currently constituted aren’t designed to deal with something like this,” Weinstein said.Amazon is the second-largest paid streaming service in the world behind Netflix Inc., and the MGM acquisition will give it more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including “Rocky,” “RoboCop” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”But the combination still leaves many studios competing to produce content. MGM doesn’t even rank among the top five Hollywood studios by box office share: Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, Sony Group Corp. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Then there’s Netflix, which produces its own content for its streaming service, including hits like “Bridgerton,” “Stranger Things” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”That’s not stopping criticism of the takeover.“In acquiring MGM Studios, Amazon is brazenly trying to take over another sector of the economy,” said Sarah Miller, the executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly organization in Washington. “Congress should respond quickly by passing bipartisan legislation to ban mergers by large tech firms.”On Capitol Hill, Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, a fierce critic of tech platforms, said on Twitter that Amazon is a monopoly that “shouldn’t be able to buy anything else. Period.”“This is a major acquisition that has the potential to impact millions of consumers,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who chairs the Senate’s antitrust panel. “The Department of Justice must conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that this deal won’t risk harming competition.”Amazon and its tech peers have bought hundreds of companies in the last decade, none of which has been stopped by antitrust enforcers. Their buying spree has triggered criticism that antitrust cops aren’t being aggressive enough to challenge the companies. It’s also fueling calls for new legislation that would revise antitrust laws.The $8.45 billion MGM deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition after Whole Foods Market Inc., the grocery chain Amazon bought for about $13.7 billion in 2017. That deal was cleared by antitrust officials at the Federal Trade Commission without an in-depth investigation.With the Whole Foods deal, Amazon was making a major acquisition in a market where it wasn’t a big player, so it didn’t raise competition concerns. The MGM acquisition fits the same pattern, said Jennifer Rie, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who expects the deal will clear the antitrust review. That will probably help build support for antitrust legislation that will give enforcers new tools to stop deals, she said.The biggest critics of the tech companies “simply don’t think these companies should be able to get any bigger,” Rie said. “That’s not where the law stands now.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.