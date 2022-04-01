U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.00
    +21.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,793.00
    +175.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,941.50
    +72.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.80
    +9.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.14
    -0.14 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.90
    -23.10 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    -0.32 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.24
    +0.91 (+4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4600
    +0.7720 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,228.56
    -2,013.18 (-4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.33
    -42.93 (-3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.71
    +18.03 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NTG
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Company announcement no. 4 - 22
1 April 2022

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S CVR no. 12546106 (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), to have received the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

Jesper Præstensgaard (Board member)
Præstensgaard Holding ApS, a closely associated person to Jesper Præstensgaard, board member of NTG has on 30 March 2022 purchased a total of 1,209 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at an average price of DKK 415.21 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President +45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachment:
Notification of Managers’ transaction – Præstensgaard Holding ApS

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • AMD stock sinks on downgrade, Endeavor CEO’s salary revealed, UiPath stock down over 25%

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stock tickers,

  • GameStop stock soars after hours amid stock split announcement

    GameStop (GME) shares are surging in after-hours following an announcement seeking a stock split.

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • MAAANGO: These are the best positioned chip stocks, according to an analyst

    These seven semiconductor stocks represent the companies best positioned to take advantage of market conditions, says Bank of America (BAC) Analyst Vivek Arya.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Why Baidu, Alibaba, and iQIYI Stocks Crashed Today

    As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just added five more China-based-but-U.S.-listed companies to its list of stocks at risk of delisting over disclosure concerns. Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ), and Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) are all down significantly in response. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Alibaba stock is off 4.7%, Baidu 7%, and iQIYI 8.5%, and Futu Holdings is leading the sector lower with a 9.7% loss.

  • Why Nano-X Imaging Zoomed 15% Higher Today

    Revenue has started to flow into ambitious next-generation medical technology specialist Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), also known as Nanox. Investors were handsomely rewarding the company for this on Thursday as the stock popped by over 15% after fourth-quarter results were published. For the period, Nanox booked revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0 in the same quarter one year previous.

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • NIO, Li, and XPeng EV Deliveries Look Solid. That’s Good for Tesla.

    Li Auto’s (LI) numbers were out first. XPeng (XPEV) delivered 15,414 vehicles in March, up from about 6,200 delivered in February and up from about 5,100 delivered in March 2021. Shares of Li were rising almost 5% in premarket trading.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance beats earnings estimates, stock declines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Short sellers are increasing their bets on a stock market crash

    Will there be a stock market crash in 2022? Most of Wall Street doesn't think so, but short sellers are certainly betting on it.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy Now for April 2022

    Stocks are still getting slammed in 2022, though we may be starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

  • These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Have Solid Dividends, Not Just Big Buybacks

    While stock buybacks often make up the larger chunk of a company’s shareholder yield, dividends are the crucial component for many investors, Plus, Tesla is doing a stock split, not a dividend.

  • GameStop's Stock Split Isn't the Only News Shareholders Should Know

    After the closing bell, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) soared on news that the company intends to follow in the footsteps of some other high-profile companies by splitting its stock. Shares of GameStop were up 17% in after-hours trading Thursday afternoon. The move higher corresponded with the timing of its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealing its intent to do a stock split.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for April 2022

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for April 2022.