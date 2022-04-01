Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares
Company announcement no. 4 - 22
1 April 2022
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S CVR no. 12546106 (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), to have received the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:
Jesper Præstensgaard (Board member)
Præstensgaard Holding ApS, a closely associated person to Jesper Præstensgaard, board member of NTG has on 30 March 2022 purchased a total of 1,209 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at an average price of DKK 415.21 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President +45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
Attachment:
Notification of Managers’ transaction – Præstensgaard Holding ApS
