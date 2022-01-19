U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

Reporting of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities

Agillic A/S
·1 min read
Announcement no. 01 2022

Copenhagen – 19 January 2022Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S has purchased 5,632 Agillic shares at an average price of DKK 26.82 corresponding to DKK 151,032.28 in total.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Carit Jacques Andersen, Interim CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 20 23 09 70
carit.andersen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Gammel Strand 40, 2., 1202 København K
Denmark
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine).
For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 18 January 2021.


