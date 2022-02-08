U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,467.50
    -8.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,969.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,507.25
    -52.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,004.60
    -2.70 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.72
    -1.60 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    -0.23 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.13
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3530
    +0.2730 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,274.38
    +543.70 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.20
    +6.44 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.81
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Reports say African startups raised record-smashing $4.3B to $5B in 2021

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

Last year was record-breaking for African startups. I know I’m probably starting to sound like a broken record, but the astronomical growth is worth highlighting again and again.

In this piece, I spotlighted what influenced this venture capital growth -- which, at the time, was pegged at a little over $4 billion. But similarly to years past, the total amount raised by African startups varies among different reports.

We first emphasized this issue in a 2019 piece: Did African startups raise $496M, $1B or $2B in 2019? Then, the disparities between venture funding studies were stunningly clear.

The figures were closer together when we carried out another comparison in 2020, with each study reporting between $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion.

This year, we’ll be looking at figures from data-tracking publications: Briter Bridges, Partech and The Big Deal, and not media ones, for the sake of cohesiveness.

Methodologies

It’s important once again to underline that these deal-tracking publications use contrasting methodologies in their reports. From the type of deals reviewed to the definition of an African startup, each factor contributes to the disparities in numbers.

Briter Bridges, for instance, avoids using geography to define an African startup due to factors contributing to business identities like taxation, customers, IP and management team.

Partech Africa covers equity deals in tech and digital spaces and funding rounds higher than $200,000. It also defines African startups as companies with their primary market, in terms of operations or revenues, in Africa -- not based on HQ or incorporation.

The Big Deal tracks funding rounds from $100,000 and above from startups operating in Africa with their headquarters on the continent or HQ outside Africa but with founders from Africa.

African tech took center stage in 2021

How many deals and how much did African startups raise?

Briter Bridges: African startups raised $4.9 billion in total estimated funding -- $4.65 billion disclosed and about $300 million undisclosed. It’s more than a 250% increase from last year’s total funding of $1.3 billion. This funding was raised from over 740 deals, up 25% from 2020.

Partech: $5.2 billion from 681 equity rounds, up 264% from 2020 figures of $1.4 billion. The firm said the number of deals it recorded almost doubled, increasing 92% year-over-year from 359 deals in 2020.

The Big Deal: $4.33 billion from 820 deals, up from 155% from 2020 numbers of $1.65 billion. The number of deals in 2021 grew 73% year-on-year from 244 deals in 2020.

Fintech and other sectors

A common theme in the three reports shows fintech leading the way, sector-wise.

Briter Bridges: In 2020, the publication reported that fintech companies accounted for 31% of the total VC funding. That number doubled to 62%. Other sectors include health tech (8%), logistics (7%), education (5%) and clean tech (5%).

Partech: According to Partech, fintech, as the top sector, represented 25% of total African funding raised in 2020. In 2021, fintech startups got 63% of the continent’s total investments. Completing the top five is logistics at 7%, edtech at 6%, e- and social commerce at 5%, and enterprise at 5%.

The Big Deal: African fintech startups received 53% of the total VC funding in 2021; it was 49% in 2020. According to the publication, the sectors making up the top five are energy, logistics/transport, retail, and education and jobs.

Nigeria and South Africa are in the top two; Egypt and Kenya switch

Like two years ago, 2021 showed the Big Four countries’ preponderance in terms of investment destination.

Briter Bridges: For its 2020 report, Briter Bridges chose to attribute funding to startups’ place of incorporation or headquarters. It was different from what other trackers used and it slightly altered the Big Four’s positions. But for its 2021 report, Briter Bridges reverted to the more generally accepted method of ascribing rounds to startups’ main offices in Africa.

The publication didn’t give specific numbers this time, but it said Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt received the most investments in that order.

Partech: Its 2020 report had Nigeria on top, with Kenya, Egypt and South Africa rounding up the top four. Ghana came fifth.

In 2021, Nigeria retained the first spot ($1.8 billion), South Africa was second ($832 million), Egypt came third ($652 million) and Kenya landed fourth ($571 million). Senegal took the fifth spot with $353 million, while Ghana was sixth ($167 million).

The Big Deal: Nigeria topped African VC investment destination at $1.5 billion, South Africa with $949 million, Egypt with $599 million, and Kenya with $411 million. Startups in Senegal received more than $222 million, placing the country in fifth.

How African startups raised investments in 2020

More funding for female-founded startups, or not?

There’s never been a better year for female-led startups raising million-dollar rounds than in 2021. But unfortunately, their representation remains minute due to a faster-growing percentage of male-run startups.

Briter Bridges: In 2020, Briter reported that 15% of the funded startups had women as founders, co-founders or C-level executives.

What was that number in 2021? Briter doesn’t say, but it reveals more frightening stats that go almost a decade back: 3.2% of African VC total funding and 8.2% of deals have gone to all-female co-founded teams since it started keeping track in 2013.

Partech: The publication placed the percentage of investments raised by female-founded startups at 14% in 2020. That number slightly increased to 16%, while equity deals stood at 20%.

The Big Deal: According to the publication, female-founded startups received 18% of African VC funding. When narrowed down to just all-female founders, the number is 1%.

Mega-rounds chaos

The 2021 influx of cash created a record year for mega-rounds -- deals that equal or exceed $100 million. They shoulder much of the investment raised on the continent. Still, despite their appeal, some of these rounds contribute to the distortion in end-of-year reports because of how these publications interpret their operations in Africa.

Briter Bridges: 55% of total funding in 2021 came from 13 mega deals. They include OPay, Chipper Cash, JUMO, Tala, TymeBank, MFS Africa, MNT-Halan, Wave, Zepz, Zipline, Andela, Flutterwave and TradeDepot.

Partech: 48% of total equity funding went to 14 megadeals from 12 companies. They include OPay, Zepz, Zipline, Andela, Wave, Flutterwave, Chipper Cash (x2), Tala, MNT-Halan, JUMO, TymeBank, PalmPay and an undisclosed round from one of these companies.

Some tech insiders don’t view companies such as Zepz, Zipline or Tala as African companies -- some see them as international companies headquartered in the U.S. or the U.K. with Africa as one of their markets, unlike other companies that are headquartered in Africa or both Africa and the U.S.

Should their rounds be excluded from the reports, venture capital in African startups conservatively falls between $4 billion and $4.5 billion. If included, it touches $5 billion. Whatever the case, 2021 was a record-shattering year.

Did African startups raise $496M, $1B or $2B in 2019?

Recommended Stories

  • Africa Union summit: Leaders complain about 'wave of coups'

    The military has seized power in five countries in the past year, mostly in West Africa.

  • South Africa failed to foresee, disrupt deadly unrest, report says

    South Africa's police and intelligence services failed to anticipate and disrupt days of arson and looting last year in which more than 300 people died, a report into the unrest commissioned by the president and released on Monday found. The violence was sparked by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for defying a court order to testify at a corruption inquiry and fanned by anger over the poverty and inequality that persist almost three decades after the end of apartheid. President Cyril Ramaphosa tasked an expert panel with analysing his government's preparedness and reaction.

  • As relations fray, Mali accuses France of splitting country, spying

    Mali has accused France's military of deliberately dividing the West African country and of committing espionage during its fight against Islamist militants, in the latest verbal volley that has seen relations spiral in recent weeks. Choguel Maiga, appointed interim Prime Minister following a coup last year, did not provide evidence for his claims, made during a meeting with global diplomats on Monday evening to which the media was also invited. French officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • What Afcon revealed about the challenges of intra-Africa travel

    Cameroon—this year’s host of the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)—ranks 41st on the 2021 Africa Visa Openness Report (pdf), with nationals from 46 African countries requiring visas in advance to visit.

  • Chinese media isn’t covering Peng Shuai’s dinner with the IOC in Beijing

    The most anticipated meeting in the sports world hasn't got much traction in the country where the event took place.

  • EU joins chips race with 43-bn-euro bid to rival Asia

    The EU on Tuesday unveiled a plan to quadruple the supply of semiconductors in Europe by 2030, hoping to limit the bloc's dependence on Asia for a key component used in electric cars and smartphones.

  • China-Britain relations: Xi lauds Queen Elizabeth on Platinum Jubilee while seeking closer ties with UK

    Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Queen Elizabeth on her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, while also calling for closer bilateral ties in the face of global challenges. In his message, Xi said the queen had long cared about and supported friendship between the two countries and was as a witness and promoter of development of bilateral ties. Queen Elizabeth is the longest-serving British monarch and on Sunday Britain celebrated the 70th anniversary of her rule. Do you have questions about the

  • Sullivan: China will "end up owning some of the costs" if Russia invades Ukraine

    Two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi made a show of reinforcing their unity against Western "interference," U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the two would also be tied together in some manner if the Kremlin decides to invade Ukraine.Driving the news: “We believe that Beijing will end up owning some of the costs of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and that they should calculate that as they consider their engagements with the Russian government,”

  • Tigray victims file case against Ethiopia at Africa rights body: lawyers

    A legal non-profit on Tuesday filed a complaint against Ethiopia at the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, alleging "massive human rights violations" against civilians in the war-torn northern region of Tigray, its lawyers said.

  • Fighting eases in Yemen's Marib as Saudi-led coalition revamps forces

    The Saudi-led coalition has deployed newly formed units near Yemen's Marib where battles have abated, according to military and government sources, as the warring sides hold their positions in the fight for energy-rich areas that has led to the war's biggest escalation in years. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement last month responded to losses in Shabwa and Marib at the hand of Emirati-backed forces with unprecedented assaults on alliance member the United Arab Emirates, dealing a fresh blow to stalled peace efforts. Marib is vital because it is the internationally recognised government's last stronghold in North Yemen, and the country's sole gas producing region with one of its largest oilfields.

  • U.S. adds Chinese entities to red-flag export list, WuXi Bio shares plunge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to its so-called 'unverified list', which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities. The department said it was taking the step as it was unable to verify the legitimacy and reliability of those entities in relation to their use of U.S. exports. The entities included listed companies, universities as well as aerospace and electronics suppliers.

  • UFC signs Josh Fremd, Isaac Dulgarian in latest episode of ‘Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight’

    The UFC has added two prospects to its roster courtesy of "Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight."

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • What's Next for Shopify After It Reached Our Downside Price Target?

    A Real Money subscriber noticed that Shopify reached the downside price target of $821 noted in our January 7 review, and they asked if there was more pain ahead. In this updated daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have declined sharply the past two months. The moving averages are bearish with a dead or death cross in late January.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • The inflationary risk markets are ignoring, but shouldn’t: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • BP profit hits 8-year high as it boosts low carbon plans

    BP's profits hit their highest in eight years in 2021, lifted by soaring gas and oil prices, as the company boosted share repurchases and accelerated plans to cut emissions with increased spending on low carbon energy. BP's rebound to an annual profit of $12.85 billion after a large loss in 2020, is likely to add to calls in Britain for higher taxes on energy producers to help reduce consumers' energy bills. The results were supported by higher oil and gas prices and production, partly offset by weaker oil trading results and the impact of higher energy costs on operations such as refining, the company said.