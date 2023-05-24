Repsol Mulls Selling 49% Stake In Spanish Wind Farm And Photovoltaic Power Plants

  • Repsol S.A. (OTC: REPYY) is planning the sale of a 49% stake in its Spanish wind farm and photovoltaic power plants in a deal worth €700 million to €800 million.

  • The renewable plants have a total capacity of 600 megawatts, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Repsol has 12 hydroelectric power plants, one wind farm, and five renewable projects (photovoltaic and wind) in Spain.

  • The plants are in Andalusia, Aragon, Castile-La Mancha, Castile, and Leon.

  • Meanwhile, the company said in a release that Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables Group's first solar project in Chile began producing electricity.

  • The first 76.8 MW phase of the Elena solar plant, which will have a total installed capacity of up to 596 MW, has been commissioned.

  • Price Action: REPYY shares are trading lower by 0.35% to $14.24 on the last check Wednesday.

