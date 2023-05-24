Repsol Mulls Selling 49% Stake In Spanish Wind Farm And Photovoltaic Power Plants

Repsol S.A. (OTC: REPYY) is planning the sale of a 49% stake in its Spanish wind farm and photovoltaic power plants in a deal worth €700 million to €800 million.

The renewable plants have a total capacity of 600 megawatts, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Repsol has 12 hydroelectric power plants, one wind farm, and five renewable projects (photovoltaic and wind) in Spain.

The plants are in Andalusia, Aragon, Castile-La Mancha, Castile, and Leon.

Meanwhile, the company said in a release that Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables Group's first solar project in Chile began producing electricity.

The first 76.8 MW phase of the Elena solar plant, which will have a total installed capacity of up to 596 MW, has been commissioned.

Price Action: REPYY shares are trading lower by 0.35% to $14.24 on the last check Wednesday.

