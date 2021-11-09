U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,685.25
    -16.45 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,319.98
    -112.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,886.54
    -95.81 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.29
    -15.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.81
    +0.66 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9200
    -0.3290 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,289.29
    -350.53 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,660.53
    -11.21 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

Republic acquires crowdfunding media agency Arora Project in 'multimillion-dollar deal’

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Off the heels of a $150 million Series B fundraise, New York-based investing platform Republic has acquired Arora Project, an equity crowdfunding media agency that helps startups create and launch campaigns. Krishan Arora, CEO and Founder at Arora Project, declined to tip TechCrunch the total transaction amount, but said that it was a “large, multi-million dollar deal.”

Republic, which is now five years old, is perhaps best known for facilitating crowdfunding campaigns for startups and small businesses under Reg CF, a rule that allows non-accredited investors to participate in private funding rounds. The startup’s reputation grew when the SEC recently raised the cap for how much money can be raised through a Reg CF, from $1.07 million to $5 million per year, ushering in a new wave of startups that can raise meaningful money from their communities.

Arora Project is built off of the same tailwinds. The Miami-based startup is a digital media agency, paired with an angel syndicate, that helps companies build campaigns to eventually post on crowdfunding platforms like WeFunder, StartEngine or Republic. It has helped founders raise more than $100 million in capital since being founded in 2016.

“We're sort of the management consultants of the space,” said Arora. “Founders come to us, we put them on the right platform, create all the content, run the acquisition of the data analytics, and get them the money they need so they can focus on running the business instead of the fundraise.” The acquisition now means that Arora will be in an exclusive partnership with Republic

Arora Project will first bring marketing chops to the retail, equity crowdfunding investment side of Republic’s business. Down the road, Arora will integrate into Republic’s other sub companies, which include a private capital division, blockchain incubator and fund, and eventually, a compliance-focused marketplace for digital securities.

Last week, Indiegogo announced that it will begin more closely screening crowdfunding campaigns on its platform. While Republic focuses more on equity crowdfunding campaigns versus Indiegogo’s specialty of rewards-based and donation-based crowdfunding, the news triggered questions on the future of moderation within the broader crowdfunding world. Arora Project boasts that it has a “rigorous vetting process” and accepts less than 10% of applications that it receives every month. Republic Chief of staff Kyle McCormick said that the marketplace is "an entirely different beast"than Indiegogo.

“Even though we may share users with platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo, we’re going after a different part of that user’s wallet — their investable assets on which they hope to make a return. Not checking for fraud (at a bare minimum) would be deeply negligent,” McCormick then said. He admitted that there are still challenges with this model: “How do we deliver quality in a scalable way? How do we support venture-backed companies without mirroring gender and race biases in venture capital? All things we think about everyday.”

Founder Arora says that quality assurance is certainly one of his goals, in addition to driving overall deal volume and total investment volume on the platform.

Republic has always been a more curated platform due to its focus, but Arora Project and future acquisitions could help it find better ways to answer some of these questions - either by introducing a new cohort of investors to its platform, or by helping more startups launch campaigns that balance transparency with ambition.

All things in moderation, including moderation

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal down after its Venmo-Amazon partnership, Palantir sales force expansion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down earnings reports for PayPal, which took a dip after announcing its Venmo partnership with Amazon, as Palantir Technology is expected to have a strong 2022 after exceptional growth in its staffing.

  • Why Shares of Amyris Are Getting Crushed Today

    Failing to deliver on both the top and bottom lines, synthetic-biology specialist Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 earnings results yesterday after the market closed. In addition, investors are selling shares after learning that the company is raising capital through the issuance of senior convertible notes. Although the company reported a year-over-year sales increase of 39.7%, it didn't seem to be enough to satisfy investors' appetites.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Is Down Today

    On Tuesday morning, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) reported third-quarter results that ranked right up there with the best this period among defense IT companies. Shares of Palantir fell by as much as 10% in morning trading, and were off by 8.8% as of 12:26 p.m. EST. Palantir, best known as the company whose tech helped locate Osama bin Laden, went public about a year ago and immediately shot higher as the market considered the potential commercial-sector applications for its data analytics tools.

  • Plug Power Raises Guidance. The Stock Drops Anyway.

    Plug Power raised its 2022 sales guidance when reporting third-quarter numbers late Tuesday. Investors initially sold the stock lower anyway.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    This past May, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) celebrated its 125th anniversary. The Dow Jones also happens to be home to some serious value stocks. If you're looking for a smart place to put your money to work in November, the following three Dow stocks are screaming buys.

  • Coinbase Stock Slumps After Disappointing Earnings

    Coinbase Global stock fell 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue missed analysts’ expectations amid a slowdown in crypto trading in the third quarter. Coinbase (ticker: COIN) revenue of $1.3 billion fell short of analysts’ expectations for $1.6 billion and its earnings per share of $1.62 were below estimates of $1.81. Coinbase has benefited from the rise in value of and both of which recently hit new record highs.

  • DoorDash Quarterly Revenue Beats, Announces Acquisition

    DoorDash stock jumped after the company reported third-quarter results late Tuesday that beat sales views and announced an acquisition.

  • Why Blink Charging's Shares Plunged 13.5% Today

    Shares of electric vehicle charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell by as much as 13.5% on Tuesday as traders bid down the entire EV space. It's worth taking a step back and looking at where Blink Charging stock has traded over the last few days. Shares jumped sharply on Monday after Congress passed President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which included $7.5 billion to help build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the U.S.

  • Roblox shares soar 31% on Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Roblox earnings as the company doubled its revenue and has zeroed in on the metaverse.

  • Why Cronos Group Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) are tumbling 16.5% in morning trading Tuesday after the Canadian marijuana company filed a form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it would be unable to file its quarterly earnings report on time. Cronos said it needs more time to figure out just how big of an impairment charge it's going to take on its cannabidiol (CBD) business, but it's going to take a hit of at least $220 million to its goodwill and intangible assets. It was just yesterday that its shares were soaring on speculation that Altria would acquire the pot stock.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Further on Tuesday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a sharp decline that occurred on Monday. A sharp pullback in Tesla's stock price yesterday was likely driven by news that the electric car maker's founder and CEO, Elon Musk, may be selling 10% of his stock. Well over half of the respondents said Musk should sell 10% of his stock.

  • Coinbase Stock Dives After Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations

    Coinbase earnings missed as cryptocurrency trading fell more than expected. COIN stock plunged late. Bitcoin and Bitcoin stocks have soared,

  • Sports-Focused Streamer FuboTV Smashes Subscriber Goal In Third Quarter

    Sports-focused streaming video service FuboTV late Tuesday smashed analyst estimates for new subscribers in the third quarter.

  • Why Shares of Arrival Are Plunging Today

    It seems like investors are going to have to wait a little longer for the company's anticipated growth.

  • Why Shares of Pretium Resources Are Soaring Today

    You don't have to dig deep to find why investors are adding some sparkle to their portfolios with this gold producer.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of cruise line stock Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 3.1% in trading on Tuesday as investors started to sell some of the stimulus driven stocks. Cruise line stocks jumped across the board after clinical trial data showed that Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) antiviral treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% for adults with COVID-19. Over the long term, the challenge is that Carnival's revenue is still well below pre-pandemic levels, it's burning cash, and even if it does get back to "normal," the company has tens of billions in new debt to eventually pay off.

  • Here's Why the Market Soured on Lemonade Stock Today

    The quarterly numbers were better than expected, but some troubling trends and the acquisition of a cash-burning competitor are weighing heavily on investors' minds.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 46% or More, According to Wall Street

    Are you looking for undervalued stocks to buy? If so analysts on Wall Street think there are at least a few stocks in the healthcare sector that deserve more attention than they've been getting lately. Telehealth, vaccines, and genetic testing could make these stocks huge winners down the road.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Is Still Loading Up on This Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B)(NYSE: BRK.A) shares were little moved on Monday, despite the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate reporting results over the weekend. The company's 10-Q for the period revealed that Berkshire has been slow to deploy its growing pile of cash, perhaps contributing to the market's muted response. Buffett's Berkshire is on pace to buy back more shares this year than ever before.

  • The CEO of MicroStrategy just predicted that Bitcoin is 'going up forever' — here are 3 other companies with plenty of crypto on the balance sheet

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.