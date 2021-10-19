U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,517.98
    +31.52 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,428.33
    +169.72 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,135.68
    +113.87 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.25
    +13.41 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    +1.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.00
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.54 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.0440 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0082 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2920
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,279.70
    +1,458.82 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,465.40
    +2.05 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Republic Announces a $150 Million Series B Round

·3 min read

Led by Valor Equity Partners with participation from Galaxy Interactive, Brevan Howard, Atreides, Motley Fool Ventures and more

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading investment firm Republic announces its $150 million Series B funding round led by Valor Equity Partners. Valor, known for early investments in SpaceX, Tesla, and Gopuff, adds Republic to their portfolio as a bet on the future of private investing and digital assets.

Returning Series A investors Galaxy Interactive, Motley Fool Ventures, HOF Capital, Tribe Capital, and CoinFund are joined by Pillar VC and several Wall Street stalwarts, including Brevan Howard, Atreides and executives at GoldenTree Asset Management, marking a critical advancement in the institutional adoption of retail and crypto investing. The participation of institutional investors overseas in this round also signals Republic's international growth ambitions.

Republic is a family of companies, including a multi-asset retail investment platform, a private capital division with almost $1 billion in assets under management, and a blockchain consultancy arm, that provides technical, financing, distribution, and tokenization services. Republic currently has two affiliated closed-end investment funds deploying capital into startups and crypto projects, along with a digital investment arm operating as Republic Realm that focuses exclusively on metaverses and NFTs.

Doubling down on its mission to democratize access and advance diversity efforts in venture capital, Republic allocated part of its Series A, in March 2021, to underrepresented investors as well as qualifying Republic Venture Partners. This new financing round represents a win for these diverse investors and Republic's efforts to strengthen its cap table.

Vivek Pattipati, Partner at Valor Equity Partners, said "Valor has a history of investing in innovative industry disruptors and believes Republic is a natural fit for our portfolio. We are aligned with Republic's vision to transform the private investing marketplace and usher in a new era of venture capital. Valor looks forward to working closely with this exceptional team."

Republic will use the additional funding to expand geographically and develop new investment products, while continuing to scale and anchor their position as an innovative investment firm operating at the forefront of the digital economy.

"We are deeply grateful to have Valor Equity Partners lead our Series B financing. With their investment comes operational expertise that has turned many growth-stage companies into household brands. Republic stands alone at the intersection of blockchain technology, retail investing, and traditional capital markets. In this position, there is no better partner than Valor to work side-by-side with us in this next phase of growth," said Republic's CEO Kendrick Nguyen.

As part of Valor's investment, Vivek Pattipati will join Republic's board of directors.

About Republic
Republic is a financial technology firm that allows everyone to invest in private markets. It operates a retail investment platform, a private capital division, and a blockchain incubator and fund. The Republic ecosystem has facilitated over $700 million in investments, has supported over 600 companies, and boasts a community of over 1M users across 100 countries. Republic is backed by dozens of leading investment firms and financial institutions and has co-invested with the best names in venture and private equity. Founded in 2016, Republic is headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. For additional information, visit republic.co or @joinrepublic on Twitter.

About Valor Equity Partners
Valor Equity Partners is an operational growth investment firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across various stages of development. For decades, Valor has served its companies with unique expertise to solve the challenges of growth and scale. Valor partners with leading companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to the highest standards of excellence and the courage to transform their industries. For more information on Valor Equity Partners, please visit www.valorep.com.

###

Press Inquiries:
Jenna Guarneri
JMG Public Relations
917-575-7526
jenna@jmgpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-announces-a-150-million-series-b-round-301403740.html

SOURCE Republic

Recommended Stories

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Why Ulta and Atea Rained on the Nasdaq's Parade Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been one of the most resilient stock market indexes for investors over the past 18 months. After taking a hit with the rest of the market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nasdaq has bounced the most of any major benchmark. The good news for the index continued today, with the Nasdaq rising more than half a percent as of 11:45 a.m. EDT on a solid day across Wall Street.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in 2021 according to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Spier’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Guy […]

  • Why EverQuote Stock Crashed 15% Today

    Shares of online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) collapsed in Tuesday morning trading, dropping 15.6% through 11:10 a.m. EDT after the company released preliminary numbers for its third-quarter 2021 earnings report -- what's colloquially known as an "earnings warning." Heading into Q3, analysts have been forecasting EverQuote would lose $0.15 per share on sales of $110.2 million for the September quarter, or about $3.4 million in total. Instead, EverQuote says investors should now anticipate that its losses when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) will be closer to $5.5 million or even $6 million (about $0.26 per share) and on sales of only $106.5 million to $107.5 million -- about 3% short of expectations.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • P&G Vice Chairman on earnings beat, inflation impact

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi speaks with P&G Vice Chairman Jon Moeller about the company's latest earnings report, price increases, outlook, and much more.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best airline stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the outlook about the aviation industry, go directly to 5 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Today. The aviation industry is a significant contributor to global economic development, accounting for $3.5 trillion, […]

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Why the Fed is in a 'pickle' when dealing with the market

    Charles Schwab Managing Director & Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the inflation in the market, the effects of raised wages, and her prediction on the Fed's response.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]