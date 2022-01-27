U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.25
    +28.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,185.00
    +130.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,284.25
    +125.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.90
    +11.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.24
    +0.89 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    -27.80 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.86 (-3.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1153
    -0.0092 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    -0.0150 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    -1.26 (-4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0082 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3840
    +0.7240 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,795.35
    -1,334.81 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    841.83
    -13.99 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.69
    +67.91 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

Republic Bank Hires Greg LiCalzi as Director of Non-Profit and Government Banking in New York Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRBK

Republic Bank 51st & 3rd

Republic Bank Hires Greg LiCalzi
Republic Bank Hires Greg LiCalzi
Republic Bank Hires Greg LiCalzi

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced the hire of Gregory LiCalzi as Senior Vice President and Director of Nonprofit and Government Banking. In this role, Greg will be responsible for working with the bank’s new and existing nonprofit and municipal customers. He will also assist with other aspects of municipal finance and capital markets, a key area of focus for the bank.

Greg comes to Republic Bank with extensive public finance experience, previously holding senior roles at a number of investment banking institutions in New York City over the past 15 years. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President in the Project Finance Department of Roosevelt & Cross. He started his career as a Credit Analyst in Commercial Lending at Commerce Bank.

“Greg brings a number of key strengths to Republic Bank’s growing New York team,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, CEO and Chairman of Republic Bank. “His deep knowledge of the market and valuable professional connections throughout the region will be important as we continue to expand our footprint. His unique background in not-for-profit and government banking is equally impressive, especially as we look to build this area of our business.”

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 33 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 33 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

SOURCE: Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

CONTACT
Kelli Sheatsley
Ksheatsley@briancom.com
610-349-6910

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/309c9594-028f-4e07-9645-68c453524a61


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Stock Market Correction: 2 Bulletproof Stocks That Will Still Be Standing After The Dip

    Investors are panicking as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to cool off inflation. The Nasdaq entered correction territory, defined as a 10% pullback from a previous peak, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were hovering on the brink of that this week, showing every sector is getting hit. Target (NYSE: TGT) has arguably performed better than any brick-and-mortar retailer during the pandemic, but the stock still looks cheap at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 16.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, certainly fits that description. During the third quarter, Meta announced that 2.91 billion monthly active users (MAUs) visited Facebook, with another 670 million unique MAUs heading to Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which Meta also owns. There simply isn't a social media platform that gives advertisers access to more eyeballs than what Meta can offer, which is precisely why the company has such incredible ad pricing power.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Altria tops estimates for latest quarter and offers upbeat guidance

    Altria Group Inc. posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter and offered profit guidance that was above consensus. Richmond, Va.-based Altria posted net income of $1.624 billion, or 88 cents a share, down from $1.924 billion, or $1.03 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.09, a penny ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue edged down to $6.255 billion from $6.304 billion, but was ahead of the $4.998 billion FactSet consensus. Altria is

  • Blackstone Stock Rises as Profits Nearly Double and Total Assets Set Quarterly Record

    Shares of Blackstone rose Thursday after total assets at the world’s biggest alternative asset manager rose to a quarterly record and profits doubled. Blackstone (ticker: BX) was rising more than 4% to $115.90 in premarket trading. “Blackstone’s fourth-quarter results represented a remarkable finish to a record-breaking year,” said CEO Stephen Schwarzman in a statement.

  • Mastercard exceeds earnings expectations as consumer spending rebound continues

    Mastercard Inc. delivered earnings and revenue ahead of expectations Thursday as the financial-services company benefited from a continued rebound in consumer spending.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The 2022 rally of AT&T stock paused on its Q4 earnings report amid questions over the structure of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery.

  • Apple Earnings Preview: Revenue Is Expected to Slow

    Here's why analysts are modeling for a significant slowdown in the iPhone-maker's top-line growth.

  • 3 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybersecurity stocks have been hit hard, but over the long term, the growth of the industry is undeniable.

  • Chevron Hikes Dividend 6% as Oil Prices Surge Near $90 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. raised its quarterly dividend 6% as the company attempts to share the benefits of rising oil prices with shareholders. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidChevron will pa

  • Apple Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    If there was ever a time when the stock market really needed Apple to crush the numbers, this is it. Once again, the story will be dominated by the strength of iPhone demand.

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings miss estimates, but digital sales soar

    The Golden Arches fell short in its fourth quarter results.

  • Better Growth Stock: Novavax vs. Teladoc

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) both were stock market superstars in 2020. As the pandemic deepened, investors bet on Novavax's coronavirus-vaccine program and Teladoc's ability to bring medical visits right into people's homes. As a result, Novavax shares surged 2,700% and Teladoc stock climbed 138%.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.