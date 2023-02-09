U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,143.84
    +25.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,172.51
    +223.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,007.65
    +97.13 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,942.60
    -30.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.43
    -1.04 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.50
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    +0.0073 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5840
    -0.0690 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0117 (+0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5900
    -0.7460 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,734.57
    -346.28 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.59
    +4.81 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,939.02
    +53.85 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Republic Brands Obtains Injunction; Federal Court Orders HBI International to Change its RAW® Organic Hemp Rolling Paper Packaging and Promotions

·4 min read

  • Jury finds HBI engaged in unfair competition and violated the Illinois Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act through its rolling paper packaging and promotional activities.

  • Federal Court orders HBI to cease promoting, selling, distributing, shipping, and delivering certain products that are sold in packaging including Alcoy Spain stamp, and cease making other promotional statements.

  • HBI ordered to cease making claims that it contributes its funds or sales proceeds to a "non-existent charitable foundation" referred to as the "RAW Foundation."

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Brands, a leading distributor of rolling papers and premium smoking accessories, has obtained a permanent injunction in a federal lawsuit against Defendant HBI International requiring HBI to cease making claims about its RAW® Organic Hemp rolling papers.

Republic Brands
Republic Brands

On January 31, 2023, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois permanently enjoined HBI from making certain claims about its products and ordered HBI to "immediately" cease manufacturing, ordering, or replenishing its inventory with goods that fail to conform to the Court's order. The injunction order follows a jury's verdict that HBI, the distributor of rolling paper brands RAW®, Elements®, Juicy Jays®, Pay-Pay®, and Skunk®, engaged in unfair competition and violated the Illinois Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act through its packaging and promotional activities.

The Court enjoined HBI from continuing to state, imply, or suggest that it operates or contributes funds or sales proceeds to a charitable entity or foundation referred to as the "RAW Foundation" or making reference to the "RAW Foundation" in text or images because in its December 6, 2022 ruling, the Court found that no such foundation even existed despite HBI's prior promotional claims.

Additionally, HBI for more than a decade has marketed its papers as having been made by artisanal craftsman in "Alcoy, Spain" and referring to Alcoy as the "birthplace of rolling papers." HBI claimed that its RAW® papers receive the "Spanish Alcoy Paper Blessing" and affixed an "Alcoy stamp" to some of its products.

However, in a January 19, 2023 ruling, the Court found that "HBI makes no rolling paper in Alcoy, Spain whatsoever." In its permanent injunction order, the Court enjoined HBI from stating or implying that its RAW® Organic Hemp booklets or cones are made in Alcoy and further ordered that "HBI shall not use on its packaging a 'stamp' including the use of the word Alcoy or referring to Alcoy."

The order permanently prohibits HBI and its personnel from making any statement or communication, or engaging in any promotion or advertising activity that states, implies, or suggests:

  • That HBI and/or RAW operate(s) or contributes its funds or sales proceeds to a charitable entity or foundation of any kind referred to as the "RAW Foundation" or making reference to the "RAW Foundation" in text or images;

  • That RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers are "unrefined;"

  • That RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers are made with natural hemp gum, or that the adhesive used in RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers is made from or contains hemp;

  • That RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers are, or ever were, the world's first or world's only organic (or organic hemp) rolling papers;

  • That RAW Organic Hemp rolling paper booklets are made in Alcoy, Spain;

  • That RAW Organic Hemp pre-rolled rolling-paper cones are made in Alcoy, Spain;

  • That the bulk paper ("bobbins") used to make RAW Organic Hemp rolling paper products is made in Spain;

  • That RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers are made in Alcoy Spain, the birthplace of rolling papers; and

  • HBI shall not use on its packaging a "stamp" including the use of the word Alcoy or referring to Alcoy.

  • That RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers are made using wind power or are powered by wind;

  • That HBI uses or used the center of the hemp stalk for its RAW Organic Hemp rolling papers;

  • That HBI or Joshua Kesselman invented rolling paper pre-rolled cones;

  • That the OCB Organic Hemp papers are knock-offs, "RAWnabees", copies, or fake versions of RAW.

In its January 31, 2023 permanent injunction, the Court ordered HBI to cease promoting, selling, distributing, shipping, or delivering products that contain the statements after March 2, 2023 for RAW® Organic Hemp. In addition, after May 31, 2023, HBI may not promote, sell, distribute, ship or deliver products under its other brands (e.g., Elements®, DLX®, Skunk®, Pay-Pay®, and Juicy Jays®) sold in packaging including an Alcoy stamp.

About Republic Brands
The world's leading rolling company, Republic Brands holds the most extensive portfolio in the category including OCB®, JOB®, e-z wider®, DRUM®, Premier®, Gambler®, and TOP® brands. Republic Brands is part of a family-owned company that is known for innovations such as sustainable bamboo, hemp and flax fiber papers and cones, its natural acacia gum, and internationally-recognized ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 and GMP standards.

Republic Brands remains committed to a level playing field where all parties act in good faith and engage in honest marketing to customers and consumers.

For more information about Republic Brands, please visit www.republicbrands.com.

Republic Brands Media Contact:
Lisa Weser
Trailblaze
RepublicBrands@Trailblaze.co

Republic was represented at trial by Charles S. Bergen (cbergen@rtglaw.com), Peter S. Roeser (proeser@rtglaw.com) and Matthew D. Tanner of Roeser Tanner & Graham LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-brands-obtains-injunction-federal-court-orders-hbi-international-to-change-its-raw-organic-hemp-rolling-paper-packaging-and-promotions-301743075.html

SOURCE Republic Brands

Recommended Stories

  • Sorry crypto world, but SEC isn’t backing down on ‘regulation by enforcement’

    For as long as I’ve been covering U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission litigation against crypto targets, the industry has harshly criticized the commission for bringing one-at-a-time enforcement actions as a way to set crypto regulatory policy, instead of engaging in formal rulemaking or waiting for Congress to pass legislation that clarifies when U.S. securities laws apply to digital assets. In the latest example, a onetime Coinbase Global Inc manager who was accused last year of insider trading by both the U.S. Justice Department and the SEC moved this week to dismiss the SEC’s complaint, arguing, among other things, that he didn't know the Ethereum-based crypto tokens he traded would be defined as securities by the SEC. The ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to commit wire fraud, but even at the plea hearing in his criminal case, Wahi insisted that the relevant tokens were not securities.

  • Black taxpayers are audited at least three times more than non-Black taxpayers, study finds

    The researchers said there's no evidence the IRS and its agents audit based on race, but it uses decades-old algorithms that need adjustments.

  • IRS proposes new reporting program for workers who earn tips

    The IRS is asking for public feedback on a proposed tip reporting program for employers in the service industry.

  • Here's Why the IRS Is Telling Millions Not to File a Tax Return Just Yet

    Tax season is, behind perhaps only exam season for students or the period in between the start of cold weather and the holidays for everybody else, one of the most dreaded times of the year. The general advice to wait for official or professional guidance seems wise given the proliferation of different tax-related scams that pop up every spring -- this year, cybersecurity experts have reported a rise in "vishing."

  • U.S. farm incomes seen to fall in 2023, after hitting record highs

    U.S. farm incomes this year are expected to fall for the first time since 2019 amid higher production expenses, a drop in direct government payments and as cash prices for commodity crops and livestock ease back from historic highs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday. Net farm income - which is a broad measure of profits in the agricultural economy, according to the agency - is forecast to reach $136.9 billion in 2023 in nominal dollars, down nearly 16% from a year earlier. The agency said the drop follows 2022 net farm income hitting a high of $162.7 billion, in nominal dollars, and $140.9 billion in 2021.

  • Acting FAA chief to testify before U.S. Senate panel on computer outage

    The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will testify on Feb. 15 before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on a Jan. 11 computer system outage that disrupted more than 11,000 U.S. flights, sources told Reuters. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told lawmakers last month that the agency has made a change in the system to prevent a corrupt file from damaging a backup database, after the agency found that the outage occurred when contract personnel "unintentionally deleted files." The outage prompted the FAA to halt departing flights for about two hours, the first nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States.

  • SEC to Scrutinize How Advisors Are Responding to Marketing Rule, ESG, Reg BI

    The Securities and Exchange Commission is out with its laundry list of compliance areas that examiners will evaluate when visiting an advisor firm.

  • SEC Says Monitoring Advisors Shilling Crypto a Top Priority in 2023

    The SEC said it will be examining crypto brokers and advisors to ensure adequate risk management and “standards of care.”

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Veru Inc. (VERU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -21.05% and 50.34%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Digital Turbine (APPS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -21.62% and 12.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a fat inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Musk says Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' coming on investor day — here's what to expect

    Tesla is sending out invites to its highly anticipated Investor Day on March 1st, but CEO Elon Musk says there will be more to come — his Master Plan part 3.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • ‘They continue to climb.’ Many savings accounts are now paying upwards of 4%. Is it time to ditch your current bank?

    Despite the Fed raising rates multiple times over the past year, most financial institutions are still paying a paltry amount on their savings accounts. Factors like your age, marital status and career all play a part in exactly how much emergency savings you need.

  • ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry compares stock market to dotcom bubble in a cryptic tweet

    “This time is different,” Burry tweeted Tuesday, including a chart that showed the roughly 40% stock market drop—and multiple bear market rallies—that occurred during the dotcom bubble.

  • No wonder Powell didn’t commit to extra hikes. Here are five reasons the January jobs report may be too good to be true.

    Traders took heart that Fed Chair Jerome Powell, when he wasn’t being questioned by David Rubinstein on how he gets by on $190,000 per year, didn’t commit on Tuesday to having to be even more aggressive on interest rates given the huge 517,000 surge in nonfarm payrolls. Powell said rates would have to go even higher than the market currently expects “if we continue to get” strong labor market or higher inflation reports. Economists at Morgan Stanley point out that the January number reflects three factors it believes to be temporary: unusually warm weather, the resolution of California higher-education strikes and a very strong seasonal adjustment boost.

  • Google shares plummet after chatbot 'Bard' gives bad answer

    Shares of Google parent Alphabet are down in Wall Street trading after a glitch in the company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Bard, contributed inaccurate information in promotional video.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high