U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,342.33
    -8.32 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,219.57
    -158.77 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,491.62
    +25.69 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.60
    +4.33 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.65
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    +34.20 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.69 (+3.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0330 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4330
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,206.32
    -301.32 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.39
    -5.01 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.94
    +20.71 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Republic Capital Group Congratulates Covenant Multifamily Offices on its Sale to CAPTRUST

·2 min read

Republic Capital Group acted as exclusive advisor to Covenant

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities, is today congratulating its client, Covenant Multifamily Offices ("Covenant"), on the announcement of its sale to CAPTRUST.

Peter Nesvold, Partner and Managing Director, and John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner
Peter Nesvold, Partner and Managing Director, and John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner

Founded in 2010 with offices in San Antonio, Dallas, and Boerne, TX, as well as Oklahoma City, OK, Covenant brings more than $2.6 billion in assets across more than 750 clients. Covenant offers a comprehensive suite of high value services – including family office services, wealth transfer planning, and tax preparation – in addition to its core wealth management offering. The firm is led by Founder and Managing Director John Eadie, along with Barry Beal, Justin Pawl, and Karl Eggerss. Forty-four additional team members will also join CAPTRUST.

John Eadie, Founder and Managing Director of Covenant, said, "The entire Covenant team is grateful for all of the great work Republic has done with the transaction process."

John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group, commented, "John Eadie and his team at Covenant built one of the premier RIA firms in Texas. Their ability to serve clients across the spectrum is very impressive, and it was our pleasure to advise them on their combination with CAPTRUST."

Peter Nesvold, Partner and Managing Director of Republic Capital Group, added, "With this transaction, CAPTRUST has distinguished itself as one of the largest RIAs in several key markets in the state of Texas."

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. With more than 900 employees across 60 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $70 billion in assets under management and more than $630 billion in assets under advisement (as of June 30, 2021).

About Republic Capital Group
Republic Capital Group, led by John Langston and Peter Nesvold, specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.

Learn more about Republic Capital Group at www.republiccapgroup.com or email admin@republiccapgroup.com.

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

(PRNewsfoto/Republic Capital Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Republic Capital Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-capital-group-congratulates-covenant-multifamily-offices-on-its-sale-to-captrust-301399405.html

SOURCE Republic Capital Group

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 million by 2030

    Investors can earn significant returns by purchasing shares of high-quality companies and holding on for the long haul.

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 187% to 434% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on analysts' loftiest price targets, these companies could nearly triple or potentially quintuple investors' money over the next year.

  • JPMorgan beats earnings estimates in the 3rd quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the third quarter earnings results from JPMorgan.&nbsp;

  • BlackRock beats Q3 estimates, Apple reportedly scales back production due to chip shortage, Qualcomm's $10 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down how Blackrock, Apple, and Qualcomm are faring in Wednesday's market.

  • What to Expect From American Express, Capital One, and Discover in Q3 Earnings

    Improved credit and minimal loan growth for these credit card players in Q3 could lead to reserve releases of capital.

  • These 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks That Are Better Buys Right Now Than AMC

    A big trend in the stock market this year has involved so-called meme stocks. Select companies that Wall Street funds bet against as loser stocks saw their shares quickly skyrocket in price thanks to individual investors buying in after teaming up through social media sites like Reddit to hurt the short-sellers. One stock that got a lot of attention for getting sucked up into this craze was AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC).

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Delta Air lines posts first quarterly profit since the pandemic

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the third quarter earnings from Delta Air Lines. Read more here: Delta swings to profit in Q3

  • Bionano Genomics to Acquire BioDiscovery for $100M; Shares Rise 4.9%

    Shares of genome analysis company Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) jumped 4.9% on Tuesday and closed at $5.40 in extended trade after the company announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire BioDiscovery, Inc., a genomics data-focused software company, for $100 million. The consideration will be paid in a combination of equity and cash. Bionano Genomics’ position in the market, as one of the foremost players in digital cytogenetics and comprehensive genome analysis, is expected to fur

  • iAnthus Announces Ruling by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice

    iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update on its response to the Secured Noteholders' application (the "Application") iAnthus previously announced via news release on August 27, 2021 and that was the subject of an update on September 27, 2021 (the "September News Release"). On October 12, 2021, Justice Penny released his decision granting

  • These quality dividend stocks have a built-in advantage that can keep you ahead of inflation in 2022

    Bill McMahon, chief investment officer at Charles Schwab Asset Management, favors consumer discretionary stocks that pay dividends and own beloved brands.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • 2 Super-Charged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks can be a thing of beauty. The trick, if you will, is to suss out growth stocks that won't rot on the vine, so to speak. While both of these biotech stocks have more than doubled in value in the past three years, I believe each of these healthcare equities still has a lot of room to run in 2022 and beyond.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "Know what you own, and know why you own it." Building on that idea, Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) have the potential to impact the world in a big way, and both stocks look like smart additions to a diversified portfolio. Latch specializes in smart-lock technology.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    When the legendary chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, writes his letter to shareholders each year, the investment world often stops to glean a few lessons from the Oracle of Omaha. One of the most memorable messages came in his 1996 Chairman's Letter, in which Buffett advised, "If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes." Two healthcare stocks that investors can confidently buy for the long haul are Stryker (NYSE: SYK) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS).

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy After Plunging More Than 35%?

    Some of the reasons behind the vaccine stock's sell-off appear to be much ado about nothing. But not all of them.