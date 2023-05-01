Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) (the “Company” or “Republic”), the holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our strong community banking brand, ingrained commitment to customers and focus on relationship banking have allowed us to largely maintain steady deposit levels amid a period of uncertainty and volatility in the banking sector,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas X. Geisel. “We are highly focused on executing our strategy to restore profitability, improve capital levels and enhance shareholder value – and are seeing signs of progress as we move through the Company’s legacy headwinds. The results aren’t where we want them to be yet, but I am proud of our colleagues’ commitment to Republic’s customers and their ongoing efforts to weather the current environment and lay the foundation for a successful future.”

Key First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Reported loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023 included the pre-tax effect of a $3.1 million write-down of an investment in Signature Bank preferred securities, and $5.5 million in legal, professional, and audit fees due to strategic and shareholder matters and as legacy legal and reporting matters are addressed with enhanced processes, procedures and capabilities being established since new members of the leadership team joined the Company on December 22, 2022. Reported loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $398,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, and net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.

  • More than 76% of total deposits on March 31, 2023 were FDIC-insured or fully collateralized.

  • Even as deposit balances declined 2.7% during the first quarter, the number of deposit relationships with the bank increased by 5.2% in the period. Republic also grew deposit balances between March 31, 2023, and April 30, 2023.

  • The loan/deposit ratio of 64.4% remained relatively unchanged during the first quarter of 2023.

  • Cash and equivalents grew by 211.7% during the first three months of 2023 to $153.2 million at period end and total available liquidity, inclusive of cash and equivalents, unencumbered securities and borrowing capacity totaled $1.4 billion on March 31,2023.

  • The fair value of our available for sale and held to maturity investment portfolio improved $43.9 million, or 9.7%, from December 31, 2022.

“Today’s announcement is a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts to bring Republic current on its quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,” said Chief Financial Officer Michael W. Harrington. “We are pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s results for the first three months of 2023, as well as comparisons to the fourth and first quarters of 2022, on a consolidated, unaudited basis. We’ve assembled a group of experienced financial institution professionals who are working diligently to complete our efforts to bring our financial reporting current as we work to improve profitability and enhance Republic’s liquidity and capital position.”

Additional Business Updates

  • Today’s announcement marks the first time Republic has published a quarterly financial results news release since January 2022, over one year ago.

  • On March 10, 2023, the Company announced a planned $125 million capital raise with the participation of affiliates of seasoned bank investor Castle Creek Capital and affiliates of existing shareholder Cohen Private Ventures, LLC.

  • On April 25, 2023, as a measure of prudent oversight and to preserve capital and liquidity, the Company’s Board of Directors determined to suspend the payment of dividends on its Perpetual Non-Cumulative, Convertible Preferred Stock and elected to defer payments of interest on its two issuances of outstanding Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Debt Securities Due 2037. The Board intends to re-evaluate the payment of such dividends and interest on a quarterly basis.

  • Republic enters May 2023 with newly added reciprocal deposit programs to expand its offering for current and potential customers while providing the Bank with an additional channel for core deposit gathering.

  • The Company plans to implement several next steps of the strategic plan in the second quarter of 2023, including meaningful business realignment and efficiency initiatives designed to improve profitability and refocus the Company on its core businesses.

  • Feedback from employees led to The Philadelphia Inquirer naming Republic a 2023 Top Workplace in the first quarter.

  • Republic recently received a 2023 Community Impact Award, from South Jersey Biz Magazine, which recognized the Bank for initiatives like Money Zone, its free financial literacy program for schools, as well as its participation in the Future Bankers & Financial Professionals camp and support for local nonprofit partners.

Results of Operations, Sequential Comparison

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $398,000, or $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to the linked quarter, net interest income decreased $8.9 million, non-interest income decreased $3.6 million, and non-interest expense increased $782,000, respectively. These items more than offset declines in the provision for credit losses and provision for income taxes of $321,000 and $3.7 million, respectively.

  • Net interest income was $24.0 million in the first quarter, decreasing $8.9 million from $32.9 million in the linked quarter, as higher yields and average balances of interest-earning assets were more than offset by higher funding costs and increased average balances of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was 1.62% in the first quarter, down 63 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting pressure from higher interest rates, the inverted yield curve and intense industry-wide competition for deposits in the first three months of 2023.

    Total interest income was $52.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $2.2 million from the linked quarter. Average total interest-earning assets were $5.99 billion in the first quarter, increasing $75.6 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 3.55% for the first quarter, increasing 15 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest and fees earned on loans totaled $36.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $1.5 million from the linked quarter. Average loans receivable were $3.14 billion in the first quarter, increasing $52.3 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on loans receivable was 4.69% for the first quarter, increasing 17 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest and dividends earned on investment securities totaled $15.4 million in the first quarter, increasing $292,000 from the linked quarter. Average securities and restricted stock was $2.76 billion in the first quarter, decreasing $15.4 million from the linked quarter. The average yield on investment securities and restricted stock was 2.27% for the first quarter, increasing eight basis points from the linked quarter.

    Total interest expense was $28.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $11.2 million from the linked quarter. Average total interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter were $4.54 billion, increasing $206.6 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.52% for the first quarter, increasing 95 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on deposits totaled $18.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $6.4 million from the linked quarter, the result of higher market rates driving demand from customers for better rates paid on deposits. Average interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter were $3.77 billion, decreasing $85.7 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 2.00% for the first quarter, increasing 73 basis points from the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on borrowings totaled $9.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $4.8 million from the linked quarter. Average borrowings for the first quarter were $771.1 million, increasing $292.4 million from the linked quarter. The average rate paid on borrowings was 5.05% for the first quarter, increasing 101 basis points from the linked quarter.

  • Non-interest income was $1.3 million in the first quarter, down $3.6 million from the linked quarter. The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million write-down of the Company’s investment in preferred securities issued by Signature Bank. The change in non-interest income from the linked quarter also reflected decreases of $595,000, $275,000 and $164,000 in loan and servicing fees, mortgage banking income and gain on sales of SBA loans, respectively.

  • Non-interest expense was $37.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $782,000 from the linked quarter. Non-interest expense included $5.5 million of legal, audit, and other professional fees that were incurred as the Company continued to address strategic and shareholder matters and legacy legal and reporting matters in the first three months of 2023.

  • Provision for credit losses was $433,000 in the first quarter, increasing the allowance for credit losses $448,000 from the linked quarter, primarily due to continuing deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacting management's expectations of future credit losses, and partly due to loan growth.

  • The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.3 million in the first quarter, a $3.7 million reduction from the linked quarter.

Results of Operations, Year-over-Year Comparison

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $9.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $5.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the year-ago period, net interest income decreased $12.1 million, non-interest income decreased $3.1 million, and non-interest expense increased $5.0 million. These items more than offset a decline in the provision for income taxes of $5.5 million.

  • Net interest income was $24.0 million in the first quarter, decreasing $12.1 million from $36.1 million in the year-ago period, as higher yields and average balances of interest earning assets were more than offset by higher funding costs and higher average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was 1.62% in the first quarter, down 107 basis points from the year-ago period, reflecting pressure from higher interest rates, the inverted yield curve and intense industry-wide competition for deposits in the first three months of 2023.

    Total interest income was $52.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $12.7 million from the year-ago period. Average total interest-earning assets were $5.99 billion in the first quarter, increasing $515.6 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 3.55% for the first quarter, increasing 62 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest and fees earned on loans and leases totaled $36.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $10.1 million from the year-ago period. Average loans receivable were $3.14 billion in the first quarter, increasing $621.9 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on loans receivable was 4.69% for the first quarter, increasing 47 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest and dividends earned on investment securities totaled $15.4 million in the first quarter, increasing $2.1 million from the year-ago period. Average securities and restricted stock were $2.76 billion in the first quarter, decreasing $53.1 million from the year-ago period. The average yield on investment securities and restricted stock was 2.27% for the first quarter, increasing 34 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Total interest expense was $28.2 million in the first quarter, increasing $24.9 million from the year-ago period. Average total deposits and other borrowings for the first quarter were $4.54 billion, increasing $639.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.52% for the first quarter, increasing 218 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest expense on borrowings totaled $9.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $9.5 million from the year-ago period. Average borrowings for the first quarter were $771.1 million, increasing $759.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on borrowings was 5.05% for the first quarter, increasing 311 basis points from the year-ago period.

    Interest expense on deposits totaled $18.6 million in the first quarter, increasing $15.3 million from the year-ago period. Average interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter were $3.77 billion, decreasing $120.1 million from the year-ago period. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 2.00% for the first quarter, increasing 164 basis points from the year-ago period.

  • Non-interest income was $1.3 million in the first quarter, down $3.1 million from the year ago period. The decline was primarily due to a $3.1 million write-down of the Company’s investment in preferred securities issued by Signature Bank. The change in non-interest income from the year-ago period also reflected decreases of $904,000, $337,000 and $319,000 in mortgage banking income gain on sales of SBA loans and loan and servicing fees, respectively.

  • Non-interest expense was $37.2 million in the first quarter, an increase of $5.0 million from the year-ago period. Non-interest expense included $5.5 million in legal, audit, and other professional fees as the Company continued to address strategic and shareholder matters and legacy legal and reporting matters in the first three months of 2023.

  • Provision for credit losses was $443,000 in the first quarter, up $515,000 from a credit to provision in the year-ago period, due to continuing deteriorating forecasted economic conditions impacting management's expectations of future credit losses.

  • The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $3.3 million in the first quarter, a $5.5 million reduction from the year-ago period.

Financial Condition, March 31, 2023

  • Total assets were $6.16 billion on March 31, 2023, increasing $108.5 million from December 31, 2022, primarily driven by a $104.1 million increase in cash and equivalents due to excess cash from other borrowings.

  • Available for sale investment securities were $899.2 million on March 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities were $154.3 million as of March 31, 2023, an improvement of $17.8 million from December 31, 2022.

  • Held to maturity investment securities were $1.63 billion on March 31, 2023. Unrealized losses on held to maturity investment securities were $253.8 million as of March 31, 2023, an improvement of $26.1 million from December 31, 2022.

  • Total loans were $3.14 billion on March 31, 2023 increasing $6.2 million from December 31, 2022, as growth in construction and land development loans and owner-occupied real estate was offset by declines in balances in commercial and industrial loans and other lending categories.

  • The allowance for credit losses was $26.5 million on March 31, 2023 increasing $448,000 from December 31, 2022. The change in allowance for credit losses was primarily attributed to the degradation in forecasted economic conditions impacting management’s expectation of future credit losses. The Company also had net recoveries of $8,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

  • Total deposits were $4.88 billion on March 31, 2023, decreasing $134.7 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease reflected $79.2 million, $125.5 million and $83.2 million reductions in non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits and money market and savings accounts, respectively, more than offsetting a $153.2 million increase in time deposits. More than 76% of total deposits on March 31, 2023 were FDIC insured or fully collateralized. Deposits, net of fully collateralized public funds, were $3.19 billion on March 31, 2023, of which 60% were FDIC insured.

  • Borrowings of $981.3 million on March 31, 2023, which included $645 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank, $325 million from the Federal Reserve and $11.3 million of subordinated debt, increased $242.8 million from December 31, 2022.

  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Company, as of March 31, 2023, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.”

About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Republic First Bank, which does business under the name Republic Bank. Republic Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank offers a variety of banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and New York City markets through its offices and branch locations in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Bucks in Pennsylvania, Camden, Burlington, Atlantic and Gloucester, New Jersey and New York County. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation; geopolitical conflict and inflationary pressures including Federal Reserve interest rate hikes; the effect of potential recessionary conditions; the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans; inflation; changes to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; our ability to identify, negotiate, secure and develop new branch locations and renew, modify, or terminate leases or dispose of properties for existing branch locations effectively; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; change in accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5250(c)(1) and 5620(a); the failure to maintain current technologies; failure to attract or retain key employees; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "would be," "could be," "should be," "probability," "risk," "target," "objective," "may," "will," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," "expect" and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by us pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of us, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Summary Financial Information (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

As of or for the Three Months Ended

Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$

153,234

 

 

$

49,167

 

 

$

52,452

 

 

$

86,156

 

 

$

101,457

 

Investment securities

 

2,529,469

 

 

 

2,527,335

 

 

 

2,561,897

 

 

 

2,711,757

 

 

 

2,765,965

 

Equity securities

 

13

 

 

 

6,019

 

 

 

6,627

 

 

 

6,793

 

 

 

7,888

 

Restricted stock

 

34,327

 

 

 

34,245

 

 

 

21,907

 

 

 

15,528

 

 

 

3,135

 

Loans receivable

 

3,139,418

 

 

 

3,132,967

 

 

 

3,060,852

 

 

 

2,750,683

 

 

 

2,557,167

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(26,520

)

 

 

(26,072

)

 

 

(25,255

)

 

 

(20,997

)

 

 

(23,156

)

Premises and equipment, net

 

134,553

 

 

 

134,747

 

 

 

130,902

 

 

 

130,498

 

 

 

129,607

 

Other assets

 

192,306

 

 

 

189,911

 

 

 

189,872

 

 

 

175,187

 

 

 

158,402

 

Total assets

$

6,156,800

 

 

$

6,048,319

 

 

$

5,999,254

 

 

$

5,855,605

 

 

$

5,700,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits - interest-bearing

$

3,667,977

 

 

$

3,723,543

 

 

$

3,833,524

 

 

$

3,787,367

 

 

$

3,905,782

 

Deposits - non-interest-bearing

 

1,210,262

 

 

 

1,289,420

 

 

 

1,418,060

 

 

 

1,425,659

 

 

 

1,404,454

 

Other borrowings

 

970,000

 

 

 

727,200

 

 

 

442,500

 

 

 

292,500

 

 

 

-

 

Subordinated debt

 

11,286

 

 

 

11,284

 

 

 

11,282

 

 

 

11,281

 

 

 

11,279

 

Other liabilities

 

100,480

 

 

 

104,123

 

 

 

104,430

 

 

 

105,657

 

 

 

103,214

 

Total liabilities

 

5,960,005

 

 

 

5,855,570

 

 

 

5,809,796

 

 

 

5,622,464

 

 

 

5,424,729

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

196,795

 

 

 

192,749

 

 

 

189,458

 

 

 

233,141

 

 

 

275,736

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,156,800

 

 

$

6,048,319

 

 

$

5,999,254

 

 

$

5,855,605

 

 

$

5,700,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance Sheet (selected items)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets

$

84,228

 

 

$

45,580

 

 

$

46,073

 

 

$

96,632

 

 

$

137,533

 

Investment securities and restricted stock

 

2,763,904

 

 

 

2,779,268

 

 

 

2,837,891

 

 

 

2,899,551

 

 

 

2,816,956

 

Loans receivable

 

3,138,633

 

 

 

3,086,339

 

 

 

2,894,473

 

 

 

2,625,902

 

 

 

2,516,719

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

5,986,765

 

 

 

5,911,187

 

 

 

5,778,437

 

 

 

5,622,085

 

 

 

5,471,208

 

Other assets

 

102,259

 

 

 

92,565

 

 

 

142,619

 

 

 

162,382

 

 

 

221,835

 

Total assets

$

6,089,024

 

 

$

6,003,752

 

 

$

5,921,056

 

 

$

5,784,467

 

 

$

5,693,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

3,768,095

 

 

$

3,853,821

 

 

$

3,830,688

 

 

$

2,419,113

 

 

$

3,888,181

 

Other borrowings

 

771,076

 

 

 

478,730

 

 

 

345,758

 

 

 

69,224

 

 

 

11,938

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

4,539,171

 

 

 

4,332,551

 

 

 

4,176,446

 

 

 

4,026,262

 

 

 

3,900,119

 

Total non-interest bearing deposits

 

1,248,426

 

 

 

1,380,744

 

 

 

1,398,086

 

 

 

1,400,644

 

 

 

1,378,400

 

Non-interest bearing other liabilities

 

106,506

 

 

 

106,010

 

 

 

119,131

 

 

 

105,816

 

 

 

110,416

 

Shareholders' equity

 

194,921

 

 

 

184,447

 

 

 

227,393

 

 

 

251,745

 

 

 

304,108

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,089,024

 

 

$

6,003,752

 

 

$

5,921,056

 

 

$

5,784,467

 

 

$

5,693,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Income Statement (selected items)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

23,993

 

 

$

32,935

 

 

$

37,999

 

 

$

38,400

 

 

$

36,140

 

Provision for credit losses

 

443

 

 

 

764

 

 

 

3,998

 

 

 

830

 

 

 

(72

)

Noninterest income

 

1,269

 

 

 

4,892

 

 

 

5,742

 

 

 

4,873

 

 

 

4,347

 

Noninterest expense

 

37,215

 

 

 

36,433

 

 

 

37,714

 

 

 

37,250

 

 

 

32,195

 

Net income before tax

 

(12,396

)

 

 

630

 

 

 

2,029

 

 

 

5,193

 

 

 

8,364

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(3,320

)

 

 

384

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

2,129

 

Net (loss) income

$

(9,076

)

 

$

246

 

 

$

1,553

 

 

$

3,993

 

 

$

6,235

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

644

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

866

 

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$

(9,720

)

 

$

(398

)

 

$

909

 

 

$

3,349

 

 

$

5,369

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.09

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profitability Indicators

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

-0.64

%

 

 

-0.03

%

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.23

%

 

 

0.38

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

-19.95

%

 

 

-0.86

%

 

 

1.60

%

 

 

5.32

%

 

 

7.06

%

Tax-equivalent net interest margin

 

1.62

%

 

 

2.25

%

 

 

2.63

%

 

 

2.76

%

 

 

2.69

%

Efficiency ratio

 

147.32

%

 

 

96.31

%

 

 

86.22

%

 

 

86.08

%

 

 

79.52

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closing share price

$

1.36

 

 

$

2.15

 

 

$

2.83

 

 

$

3.81

 

 

$

5.16

 

Book value per common share

$

2.53

 

 

$

2.47

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

3.78

 

Price / book value

 

54.0

%

 

 

87.0

%

 

 

117.0

%

 

 

123.0

%

 

 

137.0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

76,126,478

 

 

 

76,106,537

 

 

 

76,109,691

 

 

 

76,545,952

 

 

 

75,180,067

 

Shares outstanding, end of period

 

63,867,092

 

 

 

63,814,001

 

 

 

63,787,064

 

 

 

63,755,960

 

 

 

63,739,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Republic First Bancorp, Inc ("Company")

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk based capital

 

10.42

%

 

 

10.62

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier one risk based capital

 

9.67

%

 

 

9.89

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CET 1 risk based capital

 

8.36

%

 

 

8.59

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier one leveraged capital

 

5.45

%

 

 

5.64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Republic First Bank ("Republic")

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total risk based capital

 

10.19

%

 

 

10.34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier one risk based capital

 

9.43

%

 

 

9.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CET 1 risk based capital

 

9.43

%

 

 

9.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier one leveraged capital

 

5.30

%

 

 

5.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Indicators

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCO"s)

$

(8

)

 

$

(37

)

 

$

(359

)

 

$

3,007

 

 

$

50

 

Loans risk-rated special mention

 

877

 

 

 

881

 

 

 

887

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

234

 

Total risk-rated substandard

 

21,269

 

 

 

22,059

 

 

 

19,347

 

 

 

20,274

 

 

 

18,292

 

Total criticized loans

$

22,146

 

 

$

22,940

 

 

$

20,234

 

 

$

20,506

 

 

$

18,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans ("NPL"s)

$

18,592

 

 

$

17,191

 

 

$

15,450

 

 

$

14,540

 

 

$

12,426

 

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

 

554

 

 

 

875

 

 

 

876

 

 

 

230

 

 

 

360

 

Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s)

$

19,146

 

 

$

18,066

 

 

$

16,326

 

 

$

14,770

 

 

$

12,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans 30 to 59 days past due

$

6,160

 

 

$

6,354

 

 

$

11,795

 

 

$

13,602

 

 

$

7,588

 

Loans 60 to 89 days past due

 

123

 

 

 

1,178

 

 

 

3,307

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2,825

 

Loans 90 or more days past due

 

18,592

 

 

 

17,191

 

 

 

15,450

 

 

 

14,540

 

 

 

12,424

 

Total delinquent loans

$

24,875

 

 

$

24,723

 

 

$

30,552

 

 

$

28,144

 

 

$

22,837

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Delinquent loans to total loans

 

0.79

%

 

 

0.79

%

 

 

1.00

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

0.89

%

NCOs to average loans (annualized)

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

-0.05

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.01

%

NPLs to total loans

 

0.59

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

0.50

%

 

 

0.53

%

 

 

0.49

%

NPAs to total loans

 

0.61

%

 

 

0.58

%

 

 

0.53

%

 

 

0.54

%

 

 

0.50

%

NPAs to total assets

 

0.31

%

 

 

0.30

%

 

 

0.27

%

 

 

0.25

%

 

 

0.22

%

ACL to NPLs

 

143

%

 

 

152

%

 

 

163

%

 

 

144

%

 

 

186

%

ACL to classified loans

 

125

%

 

 

118

%

 

 

131

%

 

 

104

%

 

 

127

%

ACL to total loans

 

0.84

%

 

 

0.83

%

 

 

0.83

%

 

 

0.76

%

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidating Balance Sheet (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Due From Banks

$

11,778

 

 

$

13,736

 

 

$

15,670

 

 

$

16,423

 

 

$

15,231

 

Interest bearing deposits with banks

 

141,456

 

 

 

35,431

 

 

 

36,782

 

 

 

69,733

 

 

 

86,226

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

153,234

 

 

 

49,167

 

 

 

52,452

 

 

 

86,156

 

 

 

101,457

 

Investment securities AFS, at fair value

 

899,225

 

 

 

897,980

 

 

 

999,521

 

 

 

1,111,672

 

 

 

1,116,109

 

Investment securities HTM, at amortized cost

 

1,630,244

 

 

 

1,629,355

 

 

 

1,562,376

 

 

 

1,600,085

 

 

 

1,649,856

 

Equity securities

 

13

 

 

 

6,019

 

 

 

6,627

 

 

 

6,793

 

 

 

7,888

 

Restricted Stock, at cost

 

34,327

 

 

 

34,245

 

 

 

21,907

 

 

 

15,528

 

 

 

3,135

 

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

 

2,294

 

 

 

3,590

 

 

 

6,038

 

 

 

5,670

 

 

 

4,653

 

Other loans held for sale

 

9,412

 

 

 

4,249

 

 

 

4,785

 

 

 

4,759

 

 

 

4,488

 

Loans receivable (net of ACL)

 

3,112,898

 

 

 

3,106,895

 

 

 

3,035,597

 

 

 

2,729,686

 

 

 

2,534,011

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

134,553

 

 

 

134,747

 

 

 

130,902

 

 

 

130,498

 

 

 

129,607

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

554

 

 

 

875

 

 

 

876

 

 

 

230

 

 

 

360

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

21,275

 

 

 

19,748

 

 

 

18,783

 

 

 

16,381

 

 

 

16,014

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

70,099

 

 

 

71,453

 

 

 

73,135

 

 

 

75,271

 

 

 

76,454

 

Other assets

 

88,672

 

 

 

89,996

 

 

 

86,255

 

 

 

72,876

 

 

 

56,433

 

 TOTAL ASSETS

$

6,156,800

 

 

$

6,048,319

 

 

$

5,999,254

 

 

$

5,855,605

 

 

$

5,700,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand (Non-interest Bearing)

$

1,210,262

 

 

$

1,289,420

 

 

$

1,418,060

 

 

$

1,425,659

 

 

$

1,404,454

 

Demand (Interest Bearing)

 

2,344,256

 

 

 

2,469,761

 

 

 

2,497,761

 

 

 

2,294,931

 

 

 

2,352,205

 

Money market and savings

 

1,066,786

 

 

 

1,149,995

 

 

 

1,217,580

 

 

 

1,342,883

 

 

 

1,363,484

 

Time deposits

 

256,935

 

 

 

103,787

 

 

 

118,183

 

 

 

149,553

 

 

 

190,093

 

Total deposits

 

4,878,239

 

 

 

5,012,963

 

 

 

5,251,584

 

 

 

5,213,026

 

 

 

5,310,236

 

Other borrowings

 

970,000

 

 

 

727,200

 

 

 

442,500

 

 

 

292,500

 

 

 

-

 

Subordinated debt

 

11,286

 

 

 

11,284

 

 

 

11,282

 

 

 

11,281

 

 

 

11,279

 

Accrued interest payable

 

1,405

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

498

 

 

 

563

 

Operating lease liability

 

76,071

 

 

 

77,031

 

 

 

79,620

 

 

 

81,700

 

 

 

82,824

 

Other liabilities

 

23,004

 

 

 

26,442

 

 

 

24,409

 

 

 

23,459

 

 

 

19,827

 

 TOTAL LIABILITIES:

 

5,960,005

 

 

 

5,855,570

 

 

 

5,809,796

 

 

 

5,622,464

 

 

 

5,424,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

Common Stock

 

645

 

 

 

643

 

 

 

643

 

 

 

643

 

 

 

643

 

Additional paid in capital

 

326,955

 

 

 

326,931

 

 

 

326,549

 

 

 

326,031

 

 

 

325,479

 

Retained earnings

 

9,484

 

 

 

19,203

 

 

 

19,601

 

 

 

18,692

 

 

 

15,343

 

Treasury Stock at cost

 

(3,725

)

 

 

(3,725

)

 

 

(3,725

)

 

 

(3,725

)

 

 

(3,725

)

Stock held by deferred compensation plan

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(183

)

 

 

(183

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(136,579

)

 

 

(150,318

)

 

 

(153,442

)

 

 

(108,332

)

 

 

(61,836

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

196,795

 

 

 

192,749

 

 

 

189,458

 

 

 

233,141

 

 

 

275,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

$

6,156,800

 

 

$

6,048,319

 

 

$

5,999,254

 

 

$

5,855,605

 

 

$

5,700,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except for share data)

 

As of or For the Three Months Ended

Total loans:

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

Commercial real estate

$

895,403

 

 

$

918,545

 

 

$

915,494

 

 

$

827,720

 

 

$

771,549

 

Construction and land development

 

303,549

 

 

 

256,528

 

 

 

226,627

 

 

 

212,436

 

 

 

234,217

 

Commercial and industrial

 

288,920

 

 

 

301,410

 

 

 

303,518

 

 

 

310,783

 

 

 

289,547

 

Owner occupied real estate

 

569,706

 

 

 

565,327

 

 

 

557,496

 

 

 

552,723

 

 

 

534,710

 

Consumer and other

 

86,972

 

 

 

91,186

 

 

 

95,618

 

 

 

81,140

 

 

 

78,374

 

Residential mortgage

 

992,113

 

 

 

996,707

 

 

 

954,679

 

 

 

739,768

 

 

 

590,337

 

Paycheck protection program

 

5,628

 

 

 

6,412

 

 

 

10,787

 

 

 

29,824

 

 

 

63,334

 

Total loans receivable

 

3,142,291

 

 

 

3,136,115

 

 

 

3,064,219

 

 

 

2,754,394

 

 

 

2,562,068

 

Deferred costs (fees)

 

(2,873

)

 

 

(3,148

)

 

 

(3,367

)

 

 

(3,711

)

 

 

(4,901

)

Allowance for credit losses

 

(26,520

)

 

 

(26,072

)

 

 

(25,255

)

 

 

(20,997

)

 

 

(23,156

)

Net loans receivable

$

3,112,898

 

 

$

3,106,895

 

 

$

3,035,597

 

 

$

2,729,686

 

 

$

2,534,011

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Performing Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

$

1,304

 

 

$

1,334

 

 

$

600

 

 

$

825

 

 

$

4,493

 

Construction and land development

 

8,961

 

 

 

8,997

 

 

 

9,052

 

 

 

9,128

 

 

 

-

 

Commercial and industrial

 

2,129

 

 

 

1,293

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

305

 

 

 

2,468

 

Owner occupied real estate

 

3,114

 

 

 

2,746

 

 

 

2,759

 

 

 

3,225

 

 

 

3,710

 

Consumer and other

 

1,373

 

 

 

1,383

 

 

 

815

 

 

 

1,044

 

 

 

1,052

 

Residential mortgage

 

287

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

701

 

Paycheck protection program

 

1,424

 

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

1,920

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

-

 

Total non-performing loans

$

18,592

 

 

$

17,191

 

 

$

15,450

 

 

$

14,540

 

 

$

12,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

(215

)

 

$

621

 

 

$

-

 

Construction and land development

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Commercial and industrial

 

-

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

(149

)

 

 

2,154

 

 

 

(10

)

Owner occupied real estate

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

(7

)

Consumer and other

 

(8

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

5

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

67

 

Residential mortgage

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Paycheck protection program

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(8

)

 

$

(37

)

 

$

(359

)

 

$

3,007

 

 

$

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities available for sale at fair value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Government agencies

$

16,213

 

 

$

17,021

 

 

$

18,395

 

 

$

20,051

 

 

$

21,536

 

Collateralized mortgage obligations

 

316,538

 

 

 

312,988

 

 

 

321,015

 

 

 

350,776

 

 

 

354,341

 

Agency mortgage-backed securities

 

414,332

 

 

 

413,706

 

 

 

416,022

 

 

 

484,760

 

 

 

495,122

 

Municipal securities

 

48,973

 

 

 

47,523

 

 

 

45,773

 

 

 

48,618

 

 

 

21,837

 

Corporate bonds

 

103,169

 

 

 

106,742

 

 

 

198,316

 

 

 

207,467

 

 

 

223,273

 

Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value

$

899,225

 

 

$

897,980

 

 

$

999,521

 

 

$

1,111,672

 

 

$

1,116,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Government agencies

$

(1,045

)

 

$

(1,467

)

 

$

(1,411

)

 

$

(939

)

 

$

(1,483

)

Collateralized mortgage obligations

 

(59,918

)

 

 

(68,291

)

 

 

(67,004

)

 

 

(45,387

)

 

 

(26,475

)

Agency mortgage-backed securities

 

(82,924

)

 

 

(89,973

)

 

 

(94,247

)

 

 

(67,559

)

 

 

(36,899

)

Municipal securities

 

(2,934

)

 

 

(4,498

)

 

 

(6,355

)

 

 

(3,673

)

 

 

(1,417

)

Corporate bonds

 

(7,481

)

 

 

(7,911

)

 

 

(34,526

)

 

 

(25,366

)

 

 

(14,138

)

Total unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale

$

(154,302

)

 

$

(172,140

)

 

$

(203,543

)

 

$

(142,924

)

 

$

(80,412

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Government agencies

$

47,975

 

 

$

50,408

 

 

$

52,788

 

 

$

56,226

 

 

$

61,072

 

Collateralized mortgage obligations

 

363,389

 

 

 

363,733

 

 

 

374,421

 

 

 

385,744

 

 

 

402,478

 

Agency mortgage-backed securities

 

1,122,559

 

 

 

1,126,111

 

 

 

1,135,167

 

 

 

1,158,115

 

 

 

1,186,306

 

Municipal securities

 

6,551

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Corporate bonds

 

89,770

 

 

 

89,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

$

1,630,244

 

 

$

1,629,355

 

 

$

1,562,376

 

 

$

1,600,085

 

 

$

1,649,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities held to maturity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Government agencies

$

(3,608

)

 

$

(4,417

)

 

$

(4,764

)

 

$

(3,012

)

 

$

(1,631

)

Collateralized mortgage obligations

 

(58,181

)

 

 

(66,232

)

 

 

(67,557

)

 

 

(36,989

)

 

 

(23,898

)

Agency mortgage-backed securities

 

(196,310

)

 

 

(209,762

)

 

 

(222,509

)

 

 

(160,039

)

 

 

(92,916

)

Municipal securities

 

(16

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Corporate bonds

 

4,357

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Total unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities held to maturity

$

(253,758

)

 

$

(279,860

)

 

$

(294,830

)

 

$

(200,040

)

 

$

(118,445

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand – non-interest bearing

$

1,210,262

 

 

$

1,289,420

 

 

$

1,418,060

 

 

$

1,425,659

 

 

$

1,404,454

 

Demand – interest bearing

 

2,344,256

 

 

 

2,469,761

 

 

 

2,497,761

 

 

 

2,294,931

 

 

 

2,352,205

 

Money market and savings

 

1,066,786

 

 

 

1,149,995

 

 

 

1,217,580

 

 

 

1,342,883

 

 

 

1,363,484

 

Time Deposits

 

256,935

 

 

 

103,787

 

 

 

118,183

 

 

 

149,553

 

 

 

190,093

 

Total deposits

$

4,878,239

 

 

$

5,012,963

 

 

$

5,251,584

 

 

$

5,213,026

 

 

$

5,310,236

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidating Income Statement (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except for share data)

 

For the three months ended

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on taxable loans

$

35,557

 

 

$

34,060

 

 

$

30,653

 

 

$

26,994

 

 

$

25,657

 

Interest and fees on tax-exempt loans

 

612

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

605

 

 

 

557

 

 

 

411

 

Interest and dividends on taxable investment securities

 

14,990

 

 

 

14,730

 

 

 

14,304

 

 

 

14,248

 

 

 

13,197

 

Interest and dividends on tax-exempt investment securities

 

424

 

 

 

392

 

 

 

392

 

 

 

340

 

 

 

143

 

Interest on federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

 

581

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

40

 

Total interest income

 

52,164

 

 

 

49,940

 

 

 

46,008

 

 

 

42,224

 

 

 

39,448

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand- interest bearing

 

13,912

 

 

 

9,831

 

 

 

4,798

 

 

 

2,528

 

 

 

2,210

 

Money market and savings

 

3,643

 

 

 

2,234

 

 

 

845

 

 

 

779

 

 

 

795

 

Time deposits

 

1,023

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

246

 

Other borrowings

 

9,593

 

 

 

4,821

 

 

 

2,227

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

57

 

Total interest expense

 

28,171

 

 

 

17,005

 

 

 

8,009

 

 

 

3,824

 

 

 

3,308

 

Net interest income

 

23,993

 

 

 

32,935

 

 

 

37,999

 

 

 

38,400

 

 

 

36,140

 

Provision for credit losses

 

443

 

 

 

764

 

 

 

3,998

 

 

 

830

 

 

 

(72

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

23,550

 

 

 

32,171

 

 

 

34,001

 

 

 

37,570

 

 

 

36,212

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan and servicing fees

 

176

 

 

 

771

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

694

 

 

 

495

 

Mortgage banking income

 

211

 

 

 

486

 

 

 

844

 

 

 

888

 

 

 

1,115

 

Gain on sales of SBA loans

 

190

 

 

 

354

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

527

 

Service fees on deposit accounts

 

3,268

 

 

 

3,473

 

 

 

3,668

 

 

 

3,108

 

 

 

3,467

 

Net (loss) gain on sale or call of investment securities

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(46

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other non-interest (loss) income

 

(2,576

)

 

 

(192

)

 

 

463

 

 

 

(501

)

 

 

(1,257

)

Total non-interest income

 

1,269

 

 

 

4,892

 

 

 

5,742

 

 

 

4,873

 

 

 

4,347

 

Non-interest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

14,973

 

 

 

14,527

 

 

 

16,276

 

 

 

16,349

 

 

 

14,532

 

Occupancy

 

3,886

 

 

 

3,990

 

 

 

3,982

 

 

 

3,468

 

 

 

3,932

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,524

 

 

 

2,349

 

 

 

2,193

 

 

 

2,149

 

 

 

2,113

 

Legal

 

3,483

 

 

 

4,672

 

 

 

3,617

 

 

 

6,322

 

 

 

1,004

 

Other real estate owned

 

450

 

 

 

241

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

(111

)

 

 

203

 

Appraisal and other loan expenses

 

719

 

 

 

693

 

 

 

428

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

333

 

Advertising

 

202

 

 

 

326

 

 

 

231

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

211

 

Data processing

 

1,323

 

 

 

2,284

 

 

 

1,574

 

 

 

1,136

 

 

 

2,899

 

Insurance

 

517

 

 

 

542

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

312

 

Professional fees

 

3,694

 

 

 

1,313

 

 

 

1,875

 

 

 

1,055

 

 

 

965

 

Debit card processing

 

929

 

 

 

905

 

 

 

991

 

 

 

906

 

 

 

826

 

Regulatory assessments and costs

 

1,299

 

 

 

1,390

 

 