Republic Grand Ranch hosts 1st Anniversary Sale and Celebration. Nearly 900 Homesites Sold.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property celebrates the 1st Anniversary of the Next Great Acreage Community in Texas, Republic Grand Ranch, Nearly 900 homesites have sold in the first year of this Montgomery County land development, featuring high elevation 2+ acre wooded homesites at pre-development pricing.

Residents of Republic Grand Ranch are enjoying the freedom of living in a community that offers privacy and boundless natural beauty, while just a short drive down a country road to the world class amenities of The Woodlands and Houston.

"There continues to be a high demand for acreage in Texas," says Gary Sumner, Developer of Republic Grand Ranch. "Quality of life is better when you love where you live. And our residents fall in love as soon as they drive in. It's a magical setting."

Republic Grand Ranch has been designed to maximize outdoor living and seclusion, with tree-lined walking and hiking trails, parks and a private 8-acre lake. Yet with modern touches like high-speed fiberoptic internet & underground utilities.

Republic Grand Ranch is celebrating their 1st Anniversary with a 2-Week Land Sale. New homesites will be available, including cul-de-sac and high elevation lots, as well as Manager's Specials, starting Friday, July 15th.

In conjunction with Camp Hope's 10th Anniversary, Republic Grand Ranch will be donating $100 for every property tour during their 1st Anniversary Land Sale to Camp Hope, a place Veterans can find help and healing while enduring the effects of post-traumatic stress.

2 + Acre homesites are available starting at $79,900 with excellent financing available.

Get a sneak peek now by scheduling your viewing online at https://republicgrandranch.com/schedule-a-viewing/. Or call (888) 473-5175 for more information.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

Contact: republicgrand@pattenco.com

