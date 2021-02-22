U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,876.50
    -30.21 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,521.69
    +27.37 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,533.05
    -341.42 (-2.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.07
    -15.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    +2.45 (+4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +29.80 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    28.22
    +0.97 (+3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0250 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4057
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0810
    -0.3290 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,426.01
    -3,645.46 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.60
    -35.73 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,612.24
    -11.78 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Republic Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Guidance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Achieved Fourth Quarter Earnings of $0.74 Per Share and Adjusted Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, a 14 Percent Increase Over the Prior Year

- Generated Approximately $2.5 Billion of Cash Flow from Operations and Over $1.2 Billion of Adjusted Free Cash Flow in 2020

- Outperformed 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow and EPS Guidance

- Expanded Adjusted EBITDA Margin by 130 Basis Points Over 2019 Full Year Results

- Invested Over $600 Million in Acquisitions and Returned $621 Million of Cash to Shareholders in 2020

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today reported net income of $235.5 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, versus $289.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the comparable 2019 period. Excluding certain benefits and expenses, on an adjusted basis, net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $320.4 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, versus $282.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the comparable 2019 period.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $967.2 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, versus $1,073.3 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, for 2019. On an adjusted basis, net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1,137.8 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, versus $1,062.9 million, or $3.30 per diluted share, for 2019.

"Last year proved the resiliency of our business model and power of our portfolio. In the face of adversity, the Republic Services team remained focused on our priorities — putting our people first, keeping our facilities running smoothly and taking care of our customers," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "Republic again proved its strength, resolve and ability to persevere through a challenging environment. As a result, we outperformed our adjusted earnings and free cash flow targets and created sustainable value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter EPS was $0.74 per share, and adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.00 per share, an increase of 14 percent over the prior year.

  • Full-year EPS was $3.02 per share, and adjusted EPS was $3.56 per share, an increase of 8 percent over the prior year. Adjusted EPS exceeded the Company's full-year guidance.

  • Full-year cash provided by operating activities was $2.47 billion and adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.24 billion. Adjusted free cash flow exceeded the Company's full-year guidance.

  • Republic invested $613 million in acquisitions, or $580 million net of divestitures.

  • Full-year cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases was $621 million and total shareholder return was 10 percent.

  • Full-year core price increased revenue by 4.8 percent. Core price consisted of 5.6 percent in the open market and 3.4 percent in the restricted portion of the business.

  • Full-year revenue growth from average yield was 2.6 percent.

  • Full-year adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $2.99 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.4 percent, an increase of 130 basis points over the prior year.

  • The Company's average recycled commodity price per ton sold during the fourth quarter was $110. This represents an increase of $44 per ton versus the prior year.

  • Republic continued to convert CPI-based contracts to more favorable pricing mechanisms for the annual price adjustment. The Company now has approximately $874 million in annual revenue, or 35 percent of its legacy $2.5 billion CPI-based book of business, tied to the water-sewer-trash index or a fixed-rate increase of 3 percent or greater.

2021 Financial Guidance

Republic's financial guidance is based on current economic conditions and does not assume any significant changes in the overall economy in 2021. Please refer to the Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements section of this document.

Full-year 2021 financial guidance is as follows:

  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share: The Company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.73. Detail relating to the computation of adjusted diluted earnings per share is contained in the Reconciliation of 2021 Financial Guidance section of this document.

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Republic expects adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $1,300 million to $1,375 million. Detail relating to the computation of adjusted free cash flow is contained in the Reconciliation of 2021 Financial Guidance section of this document.

  • Revenue: Republic expects an increase in average yield of approximately 2.5% and volume growth to be in the range of 1.5% to 2.0%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Republic expects adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 29.5%.

  • Acquisitions & Investments: Republic expects to invest approximately $600 million in acquisitions and $125 million in solar energy investments that qualify for tax credits.

"We expect to achieve the highest levels of adjusted earnings and free cash flow in the Company's history in 2021," added Mr. Slager. "We feel confident about our ability to deliver these strong results because of the firm foundation in place, the broad capabilities that have been developed and the positive momentum in the business heading into the new year."

Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Republic previously announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share for stockholders of record on April 1, 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2021.

Presentation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted free cash flow are described in the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures section of this document. The adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow related to the 2021 financial guidance are described in the Reconciliation of 2021 Financial Guidance section of this press release.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

AND OPERATING DATA





REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share amounts)






December 31,


December 31,


2020


2019


(Unaudited)



ASSETS

Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

38.2



$

47.1


Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts and other of $34.7 and $34.0, respectively

1,091.3



1,125.9


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

392.3



433.0


Total current assets

1,521.8



1,606.0


Restricted cash and marketable securities

149.1



179.4


Property and equipment, net

8,726.2



8,383.5


Goodwill

12,046.4



11,633.4


Other intangible assets, net

173.1



133.9


Other assets

817.4



747.6


Total assets

$

23,434.0



$

22,683.8


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

779.0



$

777.9


Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt

168.1



929.9


Deferred revenue

345.6



336.0


Accrued landfill and environmental costs, current portion

114.5



132.6


Accrued interest

54.6



74.0


Other accrued liabilities

820.2



814.2


Total current liabilities

2,282.0



3,064.6


Long-term debt, net of current maturities

8,766.1



7,758.6


Accrued landfill and environmental costs, net of current portion

1,694.7



1,703.2


Deferred income taxes and other long-term tax liabilities, net

1,238.8



1,180.6


Insurance reserves, net of current portion

281.8



276.5


Other long-term liabilities

681.8



579.4


Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50 shares authorized; none issued




Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 750 shares authorized; 318.8 and 353.3 issued including shares held in treasury, respectively

3.2



3.5


Additional paid-in capital

2,741.4



4,994.8


Retained earnings

5,751.8



5,317.3


Treasury stock, at cost; — and 34.5 shares, respectively

(0.1)



(2,199.6)


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(12.4)



2.2


Total Republic Services, Inc. stockholders' equity

8,483.9



8,118.2


Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary

4.9



2.7


Total stockholders' equity

8,488.8



8,120.9


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

23,434.0



$

22,683.8


REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions, except per share data)










Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenue

$

2,573.3



$

2,576.7



$

10,153.6



$

10,299.4


Expenses:








Cost of operations

1,547.2



1,544.0



6,100.5



6,298.4


Depreciation, amortization and depletion

267.5



257.4



1,075.9



1,040.5


Accretion

20.5



20.4



82.9



81.9


Selling, general and administrative

257.7



285.7



1,053.0



1,091.9


Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension funds

(1.4)





34.5




Loss (gain) on business divestitures and impairments, net

44.9



8.8



77.7



(14.7)


Restructuring charges

4.2



1.2



20.0



14.2


Operating income

432.7



459.2



1,709.1



1,787.2


Interest expense

(78.1)



(95.1)



(355.6)



(392.0)


Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments

(87.4)



(85.0)



(118.2)



(112.2)


Loss on extinguishment of debt

(67.4)





(101.9)




Interest income

1.1



1.0



5.2



6.4


Other income, net

0.4



4.9



4.1



6.4


Income before income taxes

201.3



285.0



1,142.7



1,295.8


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(35.0)



(5.0)



173.1



222.0


Net income

236.3



290.0



969.6



1,073.8


Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary

(0.8)



(0.7)



(2.4)



(0.5)


Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc.

$

235.5



$

289.3



$

967.2



$

1,073.3


Basic earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc. stockholders:








Basic earnings per share

$

0.74



$

0.91



$

3.03



$

3.34


Weighted average common shares outstanding

319.3



319.6



319.3



321.1


Diluted earnings per share attributable to Republic Services, Inc. stockholders:








Diluted earnings per share

$

0.74



$

0.90



$

3.02



$

3.33


Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding

319.9



320.5



319.8



322.0


Cash dividends per common share

$

0.425



$

0.405



$

1.660



$

1.560


REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)


Years Ended December 31,


2020


2019

Cash provided by operating activities:




Net income

$

969.6



$

1,073.8


Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion

1,158.8



1,122.4


Non-cash interest expense

61.7



48.8


Stock-based compensation

37.3



39.5


Deferred tax provision

60.8



166.1


Provision for doubtful accounts, net of adjustments

27.8



34.0


Loss on extinguishment of debt

101.9




Loss (gain) on disposition of assets and asset impairments, net

75.5



(13.8)


Environmental adjustments

5.1



(11.9)


Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments

118.2



112.2


Other non-cash items

(3.8)



(5.6)


Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from business acquisitions and divestitures:




Accounts receivable

13.8



(38.3)


Prepaid expenses and other assets

6.5



(109.7)


Accounts payable

(46.7)



6.4


Capping, closure and post-closure expenditures

(58.6)



(78.2)


Remediation expenditures

(63.5)



(49.1)


Other liabilities

18.6



55.5


Payments for retirement of certain hedging relationships

(11.4)




Cash provided by operating activities

2,471.6



2,352.1


Cash used in investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(1,194.6)



(1,207.1)


Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

30.1



21.7


Cash used in acquisitions and investments, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

(769.5)



(575.1)


Cash received from business divestitures

32.9



42.8


Purchases of restricted marketable securities

(32.9)



(14.7)


...

Sales of restricted marketable securities

11.2



13.5


Other



(0.1)


Cash used in investing activities

(1,922.8)



(1,719.0)


Cash used in financing activities:




Proceeds from notes payable and long-term debt, net of fees

2,625.5



4,746.5


Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of discount and fees

2,716.1



891.1


Payments of notes payable and long-term debt

(5,221.4)



(5,327.9)


Premiums paid on extinguishment of debt

(99.1)




Issuances of common stock

3.9



9.3


Purchases of common stock for treasury

(98.8)



(399.4)


Cash dividends paid

(522.5)



(491.2)


Distributions paid to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiary

(0.2)



(0.2)


Contingent consideration payments

(15.5)



(17.2)


Cash used in financing activities

(612.0)



(589.0)


(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(63.2)



44.1


Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

177.4



133.3


Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$

114.2



$

177.4


You should read the following information in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto appearing in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (when filed). All amounts below are in millions and as a percentage of our revenue, except per share data.

REVENUE

The following table reflects our total revenue by line of business for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Collection:
















Residential

$

585.7



22.8

%


$

570.1



22.1

%


$

2,309.0



22.7

%


$

2,271.9



22.1

%

Small-container

785.0



30.5



800.9



31.1



3,106.8



30.6



3,170.0



30.8


Large-container

542.2



21.1



561.5



21.8



2,148.9



21.2



2,249.6



21.8


Other

13.5



0.5



11.9



0.5



51.5



0.5



46.1



0.4


Total collection

1,926.4



74.9



1,944.4



75.5



7,616.2



75.0



7,737.6



75.1


Transfer

344.7





331.1





1,349.4





1,318.7




Less: intercompany

(189.0)





(189.5)





(745.9)





(748.1)




Transfer, net

155.7



6.1



141.6



5.5



603.5



5.9



570.6



5.5


Landfill

578.5





577.2





2,298.1





2,324.2




Less: intercompany

(254.6)





(251.2)





(1,018.5)





(1,024.1)




Landfill, net

323.9



12.6



326.0



12.6



1,279.6



12.6



1,300.1



12.6


Environmental solutions

26.7



1.0



48.2



1.9



127.7



1.3



191.7



1.9


Other:
















Recycling processing and commodity sales

80.8



3.1



60.0



2.3



297.1



2.9



273.3



2.7


Other non-core

59.8



2.3



56.5



2.2



229.5



2.3



226.1



2.2


Total other

140.6



5.4



116.5



4.5



526.6



5.2



499.4



4.9


Total revenue

$

2,573.3



100.0

%


$

2,576.7



100.0

%


$

10,153.6



100.0

%


$

10,299.4



100.0

%

The following table reflects changes in components of our revenue, as a percentage of total revenue, for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Average yield

2.5

%


2.6

%


2.6

%


2.8

%

Fuel recovery fees

(0.8)



(0.4)



(0.7)




Total price

1.7



2.2



1.9



2.8


Volume

(1.8)



(0.2)



(3.1)



(0.4)


Recycling processing and commodity sales

0.8



(0.7)



0.3



(0.3)


Environmental solutions

(0.9)



(0.5)



(0.9)



(0.3)


Total internal growth

(0.2)



0.8



(1.8)



1.8


Acquisitions / divestitures, net

0.1



1.0



0.4



0.8


Total

(0.1)

%


1.8

%


(1.4)

%


2.6

%









Core price

4.6

%


4.8

%


4.8

%


4.7

%

Average yield is defined as revenue growth from the change in average price per unit of service, expressed as a percentage. Core price is defined as price increases to our customers and fees, excluding fuel recovery, net of price decreases to retain customers. We also measure changes in average yield and core price as a percentage of related-business revenue, defined as total revenue excluding recycled commodities and fuel recovery fees, to determine the effectiveness of our pricing strategies. Average yield as a percentage of related-business revenue was 2.6% and 2.8% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and 2.8% and 2.9% for the same periods in 2019. Core price as a percentage of related-business revenue was 4.8% and 5.0% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and 5.0% for the same periods in 2019.

The following table reflects changes in average yield and volume, as a percentage of total revenue by line of business, for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:


Three Months Ended December 31,


Years Ended December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019


Yield


Volume


Yield


Volume


Yield


Volume


Yield


Volume

Collection:
















Residential

3.3

%


(0.7)

%


2.5

%


(2.2)

%


2.8

%


(1.3)

%


2.6

%


(1.9)

%

Small-container

3.2

%


(3.5)

%


4.1

%


(0.1)

%


3.7

%


(4.3)

%


3.9

%


(0.6)

%

Large-container

1.3

%


(3.4)

%


1.9

%


0.8

%


2.0

%


(5.5)

%


2.8

%


0.2

%

Landfill:

Municipal solid waste

3.2

%


1.7

%


3.4

%


0.4

%


2.9

%


0.2

%


3.3

%


3.2

%

Construction and demolition waste

6.4

%


1.0

%


2.7

%


15.5

%


5.8

%


3.7

%


2.3

%


10.4

%

Special waste

%


(9.8)

%


%


(0.2)

%


%


(10.7)

%


%


(3.9)

%

COST OF OPERATIONS

The following table summarizes the major components of our cost of operations for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Labor and related benefits

$

536.3



20.8

%


$

554.7



21.5

%


$

2,153.4



21.2

%


$

2,202.4



21.4

%

Transfer and disposal costs

202.2



7.9



206.9



8.0



796.9



7.9



841.7



8.2


Maintenance and repairs

243.6



9.5



248.5



9.7



969.6



9.6



1,006.2



9.8


Transportation and subcontract costs

173.0



6.7



170.2



6.6



674.1



6.6



674.9



6.5


Fuel

67.3



2.6



64.8



2.5



271.7



2.7



347.9



3.4


Disposal fees and taxes

79.5



3.1



82.8



3.2



313.5



3.1



325.7



3.2


Landfill operating costs

68.1



2.6



60.2



2.3



258.2



2.5



244.7



2.4


Risk management

51.7



2.0



60.2



2.3



213.9



2.1



230.7



2.2


Other

125.5



4.9



112.1



4.4



460.0



4.5



440.6



4.2


Subtotal

1,547.2



60.1



1,560.4



60.5



6,111.3



60.2



6,314.8



61.3


Fire-damage related costs (1)





7.6



0.3







7.6



0.1


Bridgeton insurance recovery





(24.0)



(0.9)



(10.8)



(0.1)



(24.0)



(0.2)


Total cost of operations

$

1,547.2



60.1

%


$

1,544.0



59.9

%


$

6,100.5



60.1

%


$

6,298.4



61.2

%


(1) During the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, we incurred an additional $0.1 million of fire-damage related costs, which are reflected in other selling, general, and administrative expense.

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our cost of operations by cost component to that of other companies and of ours for prior periods.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

The following table provides the components of our selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Salaries

$

184.7



7.2

%


$

199.3



7.8

%


$

740.5



7.3

%


$

751.9



7.3

%

Provision for doubtful accounts

5.8



0.2



10.6



0.4



27.8



0.3



34.0



0.3


Other

67.2



2.6



75.8



2.9



284.7



2.8



306.0



3.0


Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$

257.7



10.0

%


$

285.7



11.1

%


$

1,053.0



10.4

%


$

1,091.9



10.6

%

These cost categories may change from time to time and may not be comparable to similarly titled categories used by other companies. As such, you should take care when comparing our selling, general and administrative expenses by cost component to those of other companies and of ours for prior periods.

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

EBITDA

The following table calculates EBITDA, which is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Years Ended

December 31,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc.

$

235.5



$

289.3



$

967.2



$

1,073.3


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

0.8



0.7



2.4



0.5


Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(35.0)



(5.0)



173.1



222.0


Other income, net

(0.4)



(4.9)



(4.1)



(6.4)


Interest income

(1.1)



(1.0)



(5.2)



(6.4)


Interest expense

78.1



95.1



355.6



392.0


Depreciation, amortization and depletion

267.5



257.4



1,075.9



1,040.5


Accretion

20.5



20.4



82.9



81.9


EBITDA

$

565.9



$

652.0



$

2,647.8



$

2,797.4


We believe that presenting EBITDA is useful to investors because it provides important information concerning our operating performance exclusive of certain non-cash and other costs. EBITDA demonstrates our ability to execute our financial strategy, which includes reinvesting in existing capital assets to ensure a high level of customer service, investing in capital assets to facilitate growth in our customer base and services provided, maintaining our investment grade credit ratings and minimizing debt, paying cash dividends, repurchasing our common stock, and maintaining and improving our market position through business optimization. This measure has limitations. Although depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion are considered operating costs in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they represent the allocation of non-cash costs generally associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior years. Our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Earnings

Reported diluted earnings per share was $0.74 and $3.02 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $0.90 and $3.33 for the same periods in 2019. During the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we recorded a number of charges and other expenses and gains that impacted our EBITDA, pre-tax income, net income attributable to Republic Services, Inc. (net income – Republic) and diluted earnings per share. For comparative purposes, certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation. The tables below set forth such measures on an adjusted basis to exclude such charges, other expenses and gains:


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020


Three Months Ended December 31, 2019






Net


Diluted






Net


Diluted




Pre-tax


Income -


Earnings




Pre-tax


Income -


Earnings


EBITDA


Income


Republic


per Share


EBITDA


Income


Republic


per Share

As reported

$

565.9



$

201.3



$

235.5



$

0.74



$

652.0



$

285.0



$

289.3



$

0.90


Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments

87.4









85.0








Loss on extinguishment of debt and other related costs

67.4



64.4



47.5



0.15










Restructuring charges (1)

4.2



4.2



3.1



0.01



1.2



1.2



0.9




Loss on business divestitures and impairments, net

44.9



44.9



35.4



0.11



8.8



8.8



5.1



0.02


Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension funds

(1.4)



(1.4)



(1.1)



(0.01)










Fire-damage related costs









7.7



7.7



5.7



0.02


Bridgeton insurance recovery









(24.0)



(24.0)



(18.3)



(0.06)


Total adjustments

202.5



112.1



84.9



0.26



78.7



(6.3)



(6.6)



(0.02)


As adjusted

$

768.4



$

313.4



$

320.4



$

1.00



$

730.7



$

278.7



$

282.7



$

0.88



(1) The aggregate impact to adjusted diluted earnings per share totals to less than $0.01 for the three months ended December 31, 2019.




Year Ended December 31, 2020


Year Ended December 31, 2019






Net


Diluted






Net


Diluted




Pre-tax


Income -


Earnings




Pre-tax


Income -


Earnings


EBITDA


Income


Republic


per Share


EBITDA


Income


Republic


per Share

As reported

$

2,647.8



$

1,142.7



$

967.2



$

3.02



$

2,797.4



$

1,295.8



$

1,073.3



$

3.33


Loss from unconsolidated equity method investments

118.2









112.2








Loss on extinguishment of debt and other related costs

101.9



99.1



73.0



0.23










Restructuring charges

20.0



20.0



14.8



0.05



14.2



14.2



10.4



0.04


Loss (gain) on business divestitures and impairments, net

77.7



77.7



65.5



0.21



(14.7)



(14.7)



(8.7)



(0.03)


Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension funds

34.5



34.5



25.5



0.08










Incremental contract startup costs - large municipal contract(1)









0.7



0.7



0.5




Fire-damage related costs









7.7



7.7



5.7



0.02


Bridgeton insurance recovery

(10.8)



(10.8)



(8.2)



(0.03)



(24.0)



(24.0)



(18.3)



(0.06)


Total adjustments

341.5



220.5



170.6



0.54



96.1



(16.1)



(10.4)



(0.03)


As adjusted

$

2,989.3



$

1,363.2



$

1,137.8



$

3.56



$

2,893.5



$

1,279.7



$

1,062.9



$

3.30



(1) The aggregate impact to adjusted diluted earnings per share totals to less than $0.01 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

We believe that presenting adjusted EBITDA, adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted net income - Republic, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are not measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provide an understanding of operational activities before the financial impact of certain items. We use these measures, and believe investors will find them helpful, in understanding the ongoing performance of our operations separate from items that have a disproportionate impact on our results for a particular period. We have incurred comparable charges, costs and recoveries in prior periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted pre-tax income, adjusted net income - Republic, and adjusted diluted earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Further information on each of these adjustments is included below.

Loss on extinguishment of debt and other related costs. During 2020, we paid cash premiums related to the early extinguishment of certain senior notes and incurred corresponding non-cash charges related to debt issuance costs, discounts and hedging strategies.

Restructuring charges. In 2019, we incurred costs related to the redesign of certain back-office software systems, which continued into 2020. In addition, in July 2020, we eliminated certain back-office support positions in response to a decline in the underlying demand for services resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loss (gain) on business divestitures and impairments, net. During 2020, we recorded a net loss on business divestitures and impairments of $77.7 million, which was due to business divestitures and asset impairments in certain markets, including $42.6 million resulting from management's decision to exit certain product offerings and geographic basins in our upstream environmental solutions business. During 2019, we recorded a net gain on business divestitures and impairments of $(14.7) million.

Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension funds. During 2020, we recorded charges to earnings for withdrawal events at multiemployer pension funds to which we contribute. As we obtain updated information regarding multiemployer pension funds, the factors used in deriving our estimated withdrawal liabilities will be subject to change, which may adversely impact our reserves for withdrawal costs.

Incremental contract startup costs - large municipal contract. Although our business regularly incurs startup costs under municipal contracts, we specifically identify in the tables above the startup costs incurred in 2019 with respect to an individual municipal contract (and do not adjust for other startup costs under other contracts). We do this because of the magnitude of the costs involved with this particular municipal contract and the unusual nature for the time periods in which they were incurred.

Fire-damage related costs. In 2019, certain of our owned and operated facilities were impacted by separate fire-related events. Although our business may incur fire-related damage to our leased or owned property, plant and equipment from time to time, we specifically identify in the table above certain of these costs incurred in 2019 due to their magnitude.

Bridgeton insurance recovery. During 2020 and 2019, we recognized an insurance recovery related to our closed Bridgeton Landfill in Missouri as a reduction of remediation expenses in our cost of operations.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The following table calculates our adjusted free cash flow, which is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:


Years Ended

December 31,


2020


2019

Cash provided by operating activities

$

2,471.6



$

2,352.1


Property and equipment received

(1,240.6)



(1,215.8)


Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

30.1



21.7


Cash paid related to withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension funds, net of tax

25.4




Restructuring payments, net of tax

11.5



7.8


Divestiture related tax (benefits) payments

(9.7)



7.8


Bridgeton insurance recovery, net of tax

(26.4)




Cash tax benefit for debt extinguishment and other related costs

(26.0)




Adjusted free cash flow

$

1,235.9



$

1,173.6


We believe that presenting adjusted free cash flow provides useful information regarding our recurring cash provided by operating activities after certain expenditures or recoveries. It also demonstrates our ability to execute our financial strategy and is a key metric we use to determine compensation. The presentation of adjusted free cash flow has material limitations. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent our cash flow available for discretionary payments because it excludes certain payments that are required or to which we have committed, such as debt service requirements and dividend payments. Our definition of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Purchases of property and equipment as reflected on our consolidated statements of cash flows represent amounts paid during the period for such expenditures. A reconciliation of property and equipment expenditures reflected on our consolidated statements of cash flows to property and equipment received during the period follows for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:


Years Ended

December 31,


2020


2019

Purchases of property and equipment per the unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows

$

1,194.6



$

1,207.1


Adjustments for property and equipment received during the prior period but paid for in the following period, net

46.0



8.7


Property and equipment received during the period

$

1,240.6



$

1,215.8


The adjustments noted above do not affect our net change in cash and cash equivalents as reflected in our consolidated statements of cash flows.

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, accounts receivable were $1,091.3 million and $1,125.9 million, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $34.7 million and $34.0 million, respectively, resulting in days sales outstanding of 38.6, or 26.4 days net of deferred revenue, compared to 39.8, or 27.9 days net of deferred revenue, respectively.

CASH DIVIDENDS

In October 2020, we paid a cash dividend of $135.4 million to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, we recorded a quarterly dividend payable of $135.5 million to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021, which was paid on January 15, 2021.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, there were no shares repurchased. In October 2020, our Board of Directors approved a $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization effective starting January 1, 2021 and extending through December 31, 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF 2021 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

The following is a summary of anticipated adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year ending December 31, 2021 compared to the actual adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is not a measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP:


(Anticipated)

Year Ending

December 31, 2021


(Actual)

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.61 to 3.68



$

3.02


Loss on extinguishment of debt and other related costs



0.23


Restructuring charges

0.04 to 0.05



0.05


Loss (gain) on business divestitures and impairments, net



0.21


Withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension funds



0.08


Bridgeton insurance recovery



(0.03)


Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 3.65 to 3.73



$

3.56


We believe that presenting adjusted diluted earnings per share provides an understanding of operational activities before the financial impact of certain items. We use this measure, and believe investors will find it helpful, in understanding the ongoing performance of our operations separate from items that have a disproportionate impact on our results for a particular period. We have incurred comparable charges, costs and recoveries in prior periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Our definition of adjusted diluted earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Our anticipated adjusted free cash flow for the year ending December 31, 2021, and our actual adjusted free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are not measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, are calculated as follows:


(Anticipated)

Year Ending

December 31, 2021


(Actual)

Year Ended

December 31, 2020

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,450 to 2,570



$

2,471.6


Property and equipment received

(1,175 to 1,225)



(1,240.6)


Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

15



30.1


Cash paid related to withdrawal costs - multiemployer pension funds, net of tax



25.4


Restructuring payments, net of tax

10 to 15



11.5


Divestiture related tax (benefits) payments



(9.7)


Bridgeton insurance recovery, net of tax



(26.4)


Cash tax benefit for debt extinguishment and other related costs



(26.0)


Adjusted free cash flow

$ 1,300 to 1,375



$

1,235.9


We believe that presenting adjusted free cash flow provides useful information regarding our recurring cash provided by operating activities after certain expenditures or recoveries. It also demonstrates our ability to execute our financial strategy and is a key metric we use to determine compensation. The presentation of adjusted free cash flow has material limitations. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent our cash flow available for discretionary payments because it excludes certain payments that are required or to which we have committed, such as debt service requirements and dividend payments. Our definition of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information about us that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "guidance," "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "intend," "should," "can," "likely," "could," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include information about our plans, strategies and prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to be correct. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, acts of war, riots or terrorism, and the impact of these acts on economic, financial and social conditions in the United States as well as our dependence on large, long-term collection, transfer and disposal contracts. More information on factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated is included from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (when filed), particularly under Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Republic Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services)
Republic Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-provides-2021-full-year-guidance-301232722.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • Luxury EV Maker That Drew Elon Musk's Challenge Nears One Of Biggest SPAC Deals

    Churchill Capital Corp IV is reportedly near a deal to take Lucid stock public, adding to intensifying competition for Tesla.

  • Cadence Design Systems Beats Fourth-Quarter Sales, Earnings Targets

    Electronics design software maker Cadence Design Systems late Monday beat Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter. CDNS stock rose in extended trading.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • When the third stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula laid out in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • Dow Rallies In Mixed Session; Apple, Tesla Flash Sell Signals; Yellen Makes Bitcoin Warning

    The Dow Jones rallied into positive territory. Apple stock and Tesla stock flashed sell signals. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a Bitcoin warning.

  • If Inflation Is Coming, These Stocks Will Benefit the Most

    Inflation expectations have risen robustly in the past several months. With inflation expectations up, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 1.37% from 0.67% since Sept. 23, the beginning of a rally in riskier assets that benefit from a strengthening economy. The higher inflation forecast is causing some anxiety for stock investors, though.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • 8 Chip Stocks That Are Still Cheap in a Semiconductor Shortage

    The world's economy wants many more chips than companies can manufacture, for use in everything from cars to data centers and videogame consoles.

  • Petrobras Craters, Real Falls in Brazil’s Worst Rout in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- The plunge in Brazilian markets Monday is unlike any the country has seen since the early days of the pandemic last year. Investors unloaded everything from state-run companies to bonds and the currency after President Jair Bolsonaro ousted the head of oil giant Petrobras, sparking worries of government meddling and a break with his administration’s market-friendly pledges.The real was among the worst performers in the world even after the central bank stepped in to prop it up. Stocks also lagged major peers, falling 4.9%, the most since April, and sovereign dollar bonds led losses among emerging markets. Petrobras shares tumbled 22%, the most in almost a year, leading state-controlled companies lower.Read More: Brazil Markets Tumble as Bolsonaro Pivots to Interventionism“These negative signals generate fear among investors, and logically disinvestment from the country eventually,” said Gregorio Velasco, head of institutional fixed income funds at Bci Asset Management in Santiago. “We’re paying attention to this development because it can have broader, more relevant implications for the Brazilian market.”Below are the main market moves:Brazilian realThe real breached the key 5.5 per dollar level that had been serving as support for the currency and extended losses to as much as 2.7% before the central bank stepped in offering dollars through foreign-exchange swaps. The currency ended the day down 1.3% at 5.4591 per dollar, the second-worst performance among 31 major currencies tracked the Bloomberg.StocksThe Ibovespa fell 4.9%, the most since April. Petrobras shares led losses, falling 22% on high trading volume as analysts from Credit Suisse Group AG to JPMorgan Chase & Co cut their recommendations. Put options on the stock surged as much as 1,310%.Read More: Petrobras’s $18 Billion Rout Deepens on Series of Downgrades Banco do Brasil SA and Eletrobras, which are also controlled by the Brazilian government, also fell on Monday. Earlier, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported Bolsonaro was planning to replace the Banco do Brasil CEO -- who was already subject to political pressureSwap RatesSwap rates jumped 11 to 22 basis points across the curve as the real plunged. DI contracts are now pricing in 44.5 basis points in rate hikes at the next central bank meeting in March, from 38 on Friday, showing traders are increasing bets on a half-percentage point rate hike next month.Read More: Brazil’s Central Bank Cornered as Populism Fuels Rate Hike BetsBondsBrazil’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds were among the worst in emerging markets, down around 3 cents on the dollar throughout the curve. Notes due in 2050 had their worst day since June, down 3.1 cents on the dollar to 94.4 cents, the lowest since July.Read more: Brazil Yield Curve Shifts HigherPetrobras bonds were among the most actively traded in high-yield emerging-market debt, according to Trace data. Notes due 2031, which are the one of the firm’s most liquid, fell as much as 4.7 cents on the dollar, the biggest slump since June. The oil producer’s century bonds fell as much as 6.5 cents to 107 cents on the dollar.CDSBrazil’s risk premium as measured by the five-year credit default swaps widened 22 basis points to 187, the biggest jump since September, according to ICE Data Services. The move contrasted with Markit’s CDX EM index, which was little changed.Petrobras’s five-year CDS jumped 35 basis points to 229, the highest since November. The market implied default probability over the next five years was at 13.9%.(Updates with Brazil’s real and stocks closing prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These 2 pipeline stocks are undervalued and pay a fat dividend

    VITALIY KATSENELSON'S CONTRARIAN EDGE Pipelines are undergoing a renaissance, but it’s not the one you think. The previous renaissance of shale oil and natural gas development was anything but a good outcome for this industry.

  • Tesla scores about $1 billion in profits from Bitcoin: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Tesla's (TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has garnered the electric vehicle company about $1 billion in profits - at least on paper, according to Wedbush Securities managing director Dan Ives.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Five Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    Technology is changing our world, with results visible in real time. If you grew up in the 1980s, watching reruns of Star Trek, think for a moment about fantastic gadgets that have walked off the screen and into our lives: portable communicators, portable computers, voice-activated systems, to name just a few. Scotty once even automated the starship Enterprise, so that the ship could run with just five people on board. We don’t have a Star Trek transporter, and quantum physics tells us that we probably won’t anytime soon, but autonomous technologies are changing the way we commute. Artificial intelligence systems – thinking computers, or AI – are coming into production and online, and making their mark across the whole range of the transportation experience. We are starting to see autonomous vehicles, and AI-powered support services on the roads they use. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to lock in on two transportation-related stocks that are deeply involved in AI technology. Both have earned some praise recently from 5-star analysts, who see a double-digit growth potential for each. Cerence, Inc. (CRNC) Cerence develops AI tech as the brain behind an autonomous vehicle system. The company’s technology focuses on voice activation, allowing the creation of ‘voice assistants’ for what Cerence describes as a ‘state-of-the-art in-car experience.’ While Cerence is applying voice recognition to automotive control systems, VR tech – and its connection to AI – has been around for some years. Cerence can boast that it has installed its AI-powered voice systems in over 325 million vehicles which are already on the road. And the company has over 1,400 patents – so there are plenty more ideas in the offing. Cerence’s customers include names from across the automotive spectrum, from iconic Detroit stalwarts like Ford and GMC, to international names like Volkswagen, Toyota, and Hyundai. Cerence hasn’t avoided the newer names on the global automotive scene, either – India’s Tata Motors is a customer, as is China’s Great Wall. Earlier this month, Cerence announced its 1Q21 results, and reported results above expectations for both revenues and earnings. At the top line, the $95 million reported was a 23% year-over-year gain – and a company record. EPS came in at a solid 59 cents per share, for a 103% yoy gain. In addition to the strong earnings, CRNC shares have shown steady gains for the long haul. The stock is up an impressive 362% in the past 12 months. Among the bulls is Needham’s 5-star analyst Rajvindra Gill, who has been following Cerence, and he is impressed. "With a rebound in auto production after COVID-19 related shutdowns and Cerence's continued success in gaining market share, Edge revenues, which are recognized on a per-unit-shipped basis, continue to rise. Management continues to see penetration rates increasing, regardless of what happens with short-term auto production," Gill noted. The analyst added, “Rolling out our 10-year model [and] extending our forecast from 2025 to 2030 as we increase our confidence in the company's ability to execute and the recurring nature of its revenues. Our model forecasts revenue of $1.1B in 2030 and Free Cash Flow of $367M." To this end, Gill rates CRNC shares as a Buy, and his $155 price target indicates his confidence in ~26% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here) Among Gill’s colleagues, Apple has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 3 Holds. However, with an average price target of $124.38, the analysts think CRNC is liable to remain range bound for now. (See CRNC stock analysis on TipRanks) Rekor Systems (REKR) Maryland-based Rekor occupies an interesting niche, one that you probably don’t think of often – but one that will see huge gains from the application of AI tech. Rekor focuses on security solutions for traffic control, specifically license plate recognition but also automated payment systems that promise to revolutionize toll roads and restaurant drive-through windows. Rekor bases its products on AI-powered recognition technology, or the ability of computer controlled cameras and sensors to spot and recognize individual vehicles in the flow of traffic. The volume of data is tremendous; AI is necessary for the systems to sort out the relevant vehicles. Rekor uses an open software platform in its applications, and markets the know-how in a variety of niches, including the fast food and toll road industries mentioned above but also government transportation and public safety departments. When installed, several applications of Rekor’s AI system will help customers improve revenues, partly by increasing efficiency but also by allow rapid collection of tolls and fees. Over the past 12 months, REKR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 285%. Rekor's revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s last reported quarter, 3Q20, showed a 40% year-over-year increase in gross revenue, to $2.1 million. As of the end of Q3, the company had recorded $6.4 million in total sales for the year 2020, up 60% from the same time the year before. 5-star analyst Michael Latimore, of Northland Capital, describes Rekor’s expansionary potential as "multiple shots on goal." Elaborating, he writes, “Oklahoma just launched its uninsured motorist program using Rekor's technology this year, and that model is eminently repeatable in other, larger states. Texas just passed a bill out of committee authorizing such a program, and Florida is soon to follow. MasterCard is talking to multiple quick serve restaurants to deploy Rekor technology to improve the customer experience (by using license plate information to accelerate customer transactions). Tollways are looking to replace legacy RFID services with better and faster recognition.” In line with these upbeat comments, Latimore rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $24 price target that implies a one-year upside of ~44%. (To watch Latimore’s track record, click here) Rekor has only just started to attract notice from Wall Street, and there are only two reviews on record so far – but both are Buys. The average price target is $25, suggesting room for ~50% from the $16.67 trading price in the year ahead. (See REKR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Roku Is Ready For The Next Level

    Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has been on fire due to its impressive revenue and account growth rates that were additionally fueled by lockdowns and new streaming entrants. Besides ending a record year with a profitable quarter despite Wall Street expecting a loss, there's more to come as advertising dollars are shifting from linear television to streaming. The rise of streaming services on Roku like Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+, AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) HBO Max, and NBC Universal's Peacock will only continue to drive the cord-cutting trend. Roku's growth prospects are now even more favorable as dominant streaming services such as Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) showed strong growth trends, despite the emergence of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney's + that managed to beat its four-year goal in just 14 months by reaching 94.9 million subscribers. As the cord-cutting trend continues and Roku continues its international expansion, any concerns regarding its valuation should begin fading away. Roku Rides Streaming Wave During The Fourth Quarter For the fourth quarter, the streaming company reported a record revenue of $649.9 million as it shot up 58% from a year ago. Income from operations swung from a loss of $17.4 million in the year-earlier quarter to a profit of $65.2 million, or 13 cents a share, whereas Wall Street analysts had expected a net loss of 5 cents a share, according to FactSet. 17 billion streamed hours in the quarter contributed to more than 58 billion hours in 2020, with both figures representing a 55% YoY increase. The company's interface is in 38% of all smart-TVs made in the U.S. The company does not break out a specific line item for ad revenue, but total platform revenue which includes advertising soared 81% in the quarter. 2020 Roku has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic lockdowns. Over 2020, approximately 14.3 million active users entered Roku's kingdom, making a total of 51.2 million active accounts at year-end, which is a YoY increase of 39%. Perhaps the biggest event of 2020 was the long-awaited distribution deal with WarnerMedia for HBO MAX. But Roku also negotiated the acquisition of Quibi's content library that it revealed in January, although it's still unknown when the content will be released. Original content could turn The Roku Channel from the channel users select when they can't find anything good to watch to an appealing streaming destination. Additionally, the 41% market share of the most-streamed sporting event to date, Super Bowl LV, is merely an additional tailwind for Roku's advertising appeal. Outlook Time will tell what the new trends are as COVID-19 recedes. Nevertheless, consumers learned that they can view even the most current theatrical content from the comfort of their own homes. Roku has delivered a blowout quarter and even the fact that total revenue growth slowed between the third and fourth quarter is not a deal-breaker as the holiday quarter gets historically weighed down due to low-margin Roku devices being popular holiday gifts. The heart of Roku's success is the higher-margin, its fast growth, and the fact it thrived with new streaming entrants despite analysts mistakenly expecting the opposite. The growing and engaged audience that resulted in 81% platform revenue growth in the fourth quarter makes it obvious why Roku is appealing to both advertisers and investors. More importantly, Roku has plenty of more room to run as it keeps expanding across the globe because streaming is a global opportunity. This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com The post Roku's Ready for the Next Level appeared first on IAM Newswire. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTraditional Automakers Are Making The Transition To Electric With These Ambitious EV PlansWhat Went Wrong In Walmart's Success Story?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • HSBC to announce exit from U.S. retail banking, reshuffles top jobs

    HSBC is set to withdraw from U.S. retail banking, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as Europe's biggest bank seeks to dispose of a business that has long underperformed. The exit from the U.S. consumer business will form part of the lender's strategy update due on Tuesday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to cut costs, boost fee income and continue the lender's shift towards Asia. The sale or closure of its around 150 remaining branches in the United States, after it shuttered 80 last year, would mark the end of HSBC's struggle to turn around a business which has struggled to make inroads against incumbent domestic rivals.

  • Viatris Stock Sacrifices A Breakout As 2021 Guidance Falls Short

    Generic-drug maker Viatris initiated a dividend on Monday, but VTRS stock plummeted after the company issued a downbeat 2021 outlook. Viatris is a combination of Pfizer's Upjohn and Mylan.

  • Stocks To Buy Now: 5 Travel Stocks In Buy Zone But Watch This Key Rating

    Are airlines, cruise ship operators and hotels the new coronavirus stocks to buy now as Covid-19 lockdowns approach the one-year mark?

  • General Electric Target Lifted by Goldman Amid Cash-Flow Strength

    GE can top the first-quarter consensus free-cash-flow forecast and reach the high end of the forecast for all of 2021, Goldman says, raising its price target.