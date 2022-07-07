U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,886.13
    +41.05 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,276.20
    +238.52 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,534.83
    +172.98 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.61
    +28.06 (+1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.90
    +4.37 (+4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    +0.22 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0188
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9520
    +0.0390 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2002
    +0.0081 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7660
    -0.1490 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,499.85
    +362.78 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.41
    +3.09 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.80
    +95.03 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Republic Services, Inc. Sets Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RSG
    Watchlist

PHOENIX, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investor Relations page on republicservices.com, or listeners may access the call by dialing 1-844-890-1789 or 412-717-9598 (International), passcode "Republic Services."

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10167817/f320a37c83

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference through August 11, 2022, by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 (International), passcode 2122929. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at republicservices.com.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior service offerings while partnering with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices@RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at republicservices.com.

 

Republic Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services, Inc.)
Republic Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-inc-sets-date-for-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301582112.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

Recommended Stories