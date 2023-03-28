Republic Services Ranks 15th on Barron's 2023 100 Most Sustainable Companies List

This marks the Company's fifth time on Barron's prestigious list

PHOENIX, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, ranks 15th on Barron's 2023 list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies. This is the fifth time the company has been recognized on Barron's list, which ranks companies across 230 environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics. Republic is the only environmental services company to make the 2023 list.

"Our company vision is to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. To be successful, we must manage every aspect of our business responsibly," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer, Republic Services. "We're honored to be recognized for our ability to leverage sustainability in a way that positively impacts all of our stakeholders."

The company continues to make progress towards its ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals tied to safety, talent, climate leadership and communities, while helping its customers meet their own sustainability goals.

To compile the list of Most Sustainable Companies, Barron's worked with Calvert, a leader in ESG investing, who ranked the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value on how each one performed in five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. The complete list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies is available at Barrons.com.

Republic Services has recently received other notable third-party recognition, including being named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the seventh consecutive year, the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and Ethisphere's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the fifth time.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.



