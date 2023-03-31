U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.09
    +46.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,187.19
    +328.16 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,189.34
    +175.87 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.01
    +24.63 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.43
    +1.06 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.80
    -10.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.19 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0060 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7390
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,340.63
    +405.71 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.23
    +6.02 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

REPUBLIC SERVICES WORKERS IN ARIZONA JOIN TEAMSTERS

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Teamsters Win Third Organizing Drive in Waste Giant's Backyard

MESA, Ariz., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Republic Services in Mesa, Ariz., have voted for representation with Teamsters Local 104 in Phoenix. The 62-worker group includes commercial and residential drivers who are seeking higher pay, affordable health care, improved safety, better working conditions, and respect.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"We're tired of being bullied and intimidated by management. That's the reason why we came together to win Teamster representation," said Keith Purcell, a Republic Services driver. "We want to be respected and appreciated for our hard work. The only way to get respect is with a contract."

This is the third group of Arizona workers at the company to join the Teamsters in under six months. In October, 116 drivers and support staff at Republic Services Phoenix overcame a vicious anti-union campaign from management to secure Teamster representation. On March 10, more than 60 workers at the company followed suit, voting overwhelmingly to join Local 104 despite the Republic's continued use of union busters.

"These workers knew that they were part of a growing worker movement at this company and never wavered in their campaign to become Teamsters. No matter what the company threw at them, they stood strong and united to win representation," said Josh Graves, Local 104 Vice President. "Now, the real work begins at the bargaining table to negotiate a strong contract that addresses years of workplace concerns."

Headquartered in Phoenix, Republic Services [NYSE: RSG] is the second-largest trash collection and landfill company in the U.S. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 7,000 Republic Services workers nationwide.

"The Teamsters are declaring victory at Republic Services today. After months of fighting, workers have prevailed," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "The Teamsters took the fight to the company's backyard and won big. Let this be a lesson to Republic during future organizing campaigns: when workers are united, their momentum cannot be stopped."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
dmoskowitz@teamster.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-workers-in-arizona-join-teamsters-301787350.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Recommended Stories

  • US judge in Tesla race bias lawsuit denies plaintiff's bid for mistrial

    A Black former Tesla Inc factory worker suing the electric-vehicle maker for race discrimination lost his bid for a mistrial on Friday after claiming the company's lawyers violated court rules by trying to turn jurors against him. Lawyers for plaintiff Owen Diaz filed a motion for a mistrial in San Francisco federal court shortly before the start of the final day in a week-long trial where a jury is considering how much Tesla must pay to Diaz for subjecting him to racial slurs, threats and other incidents. U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied the motion during a pretrial conference, saying Diaz had not shown that comments by Tesla's lawyers had prejudiced the jury.

  • Starbucks’ new CEO has ‘a great opportunity to correct the ship and just listen’: Union organizer

    Labor organizers at Starbucks are bringing their union push to new CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

  • Swiss Banker Admits Helping Fund Manager Evade Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- A Swiss banker pleaded guilty to fraud for helping an unnamed hedge fund manager and other US taxpayers hide $60 million in assets.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates After Data: Markets WrapDaniel Walchli

  • Starbucks’ Unionization Is Beside the Point, Analyst Says After Ex-CEO’s Senate Testimony

    Howard Schultz’s appearance before a Senate committee on Wednesday was widely anticipated by investors, lawmakers, and casual observers. The former CEO testified over Starbucks ‘ labor practices and allegations of union-busting activities, which have been plaguing the company for close to two years now. “Unionization is declining in importance to the narrative,” argued TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles in a research note following the hearing, adding that the pace of unionization had slowed.

  • A royal clause is allowing Disney’s magic kingdom to circumvent DeSantis’ board for decades to come

    Florida’s plan to exert more control over Disney by stripping it of its special tax district is not quite working out as planned.

  • Tesla faces new race bias claims while a separate trial wraps up

    Tesla Inc has been sued by a Black former general manager who says he was fired for pushing back against comments by his white supervisor that he claims were racist, the latest in a series of race bias cases against the world's most valuable automaker. John Goode, who oversaw a Tesla service center near Atlanta, filed a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court on Thursday claiming a regional manager blocked him from consideration for a promotion before having him fired on false pretenses on March 3. A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

  • Two Whistleblowers Will Share $12 Million in Awards for SEC Tips

    (Bloomberg) -- Two whistleblowers will share more than $12 million for their help in a successful Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement action, the regulator announced Friday. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates

  • Ericsson CEO, Directors Lose Liability Vote Over Iraq Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Ericsson AB’s chairman, chief executive officer and several other board members could be held financially responsible for one of Sweden’s worst corporate corruption scandals after shareholders voted against discharging them from liability. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist E

  • The U.S. has millions of ‘missing’ workers—but the gap largely isn’t being caused by COVID-19, study finds

    Economists outlined why participation in the American labor force may have declined.

  • Americans in These States Are Hurting the Worst Financially

    For nearly two years, inflation has hit Americans where it hurts most: their wallets. Despite a strong labor market, a higher percentage of American families are struggling to make ends meet today when compared with two years ago. In early … Continue reading → The post Where Residents Are Hurting the Most Financially – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon Consultant Pleads Guilty in Bribe Plot to Aid Merchants

    (Bloomberg) -- A prominent Amazon.com Inc. consultant pleaded guilty Thursday to bribing company employees in a scheme to give online sellers a competitive advantage that prosecutors say were worth $100 million.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally

  • Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine

    The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” the theories backed by 15th-century “papal bulls” that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property laws today. A Vatican statement said the papal bulls, or decrees, “did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples” and have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith. The statement, from the Vatican’s development and education offices, marked a historic recognition of the Vatican's own complicity in colonial-era abuses committed by European powers.

  • Venture capitalist Stefan Glaenzer cleared of sexual assault

    A multi-millionaire technology investor has been cleared of sexual assault after he was accused of pressing himself against a woman as she loaded a dishwasher.

  • CFTC, SEC, DOJ, IRS: These Are the Ongoing Investigations Into Binance

    The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange was sued this week by the CFTC. But a number of cases remain open.

  • Trump Indictment: How a Potential Arrest Could Play Out

    A New York grand jury voted to criminally indict Donald Trump for his role in a payment to a porn star, kicking off a process in which the former president will likely be required to come to Manhattan to face charges. WSJ’s Corinne Ramey explains where the proceedings could play out. Illustration: Preston Jessee

  • Four Bankers Convicted in Case of Putin’s Cellist Friend

    The bankers, three Russian-born and one Swiss, were charged with breaking Swiss anti-money-laundering law, which they denied.

  • UK Amazon workers to strike for six days in April

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon workers at a warehouse in central England are to hold six more days of strikes in April in a dispute over pay, a statement from the GMB trade union said on Friday. GMB said more than 560 workers at the warehouse in Coventry would walk out on April 16-18 and April 21-23. Workers at the site staged the first strike at the U.S. tech company's operations in Britain in January, followed by a further seven days in February and March.

  • U.S., South Korea Vie Over Extradition of Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon

    The U.S. and South Korea have put in competing bids to extradite the creator of the failed TerraUSD stablecoin from Montenegro.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to new US charges

    The crypto exchange founder entered his plea of not guilty on five new counts added by prosecutors in February and March.

  • FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Bribery Charge

    FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted bribery and campaign finance violations unveiled in two recent superseding indictments.