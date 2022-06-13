U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Republic of South Africa Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Acquisitions LLC (RSAMMDA.LLC) Completes Acquisition of Protext Mobility, Inc. (TXTM)

RSAMMDA.LLC
5 min read
In this article:
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic of South Africa Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Acquisitions LLC (“RSAMMDA.LLC”) is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of Protext Mobility, Inc (OTC PINK: TXTM) (A.K.A. Protext Pharma) in a share exchange whereby 100% of capital stock in RSAMMDA.LLC will be exchanged for Preferred Stock in Protext. RSAMMDA.LLC. is a jointly owned company focused on acquistions with two principals, Mr. Dylon Du Plooy and Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen (“Dr. J”) who represent the South African business entities of RSAMMD and Leeds Boerdery. RSAMMD is a South African pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. Leeds Boerdery, controlled by Dr. J, owns the 5000 Hectacre New Castle Farm as well as federally issued cannabis and hemp licenses issued by the Government of South Africa. RSAMMD management have taken over the daily operations of Protext headed by Mr. Du Plooy as CEO and Director, and Dr. Jamaloodeen as President and Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Dylon Du Plooy, Protext CEO and Principal of RSAMMD.LLC, commented, “This transaction has been a long time in the making. For the past couple years we have been focused on building our operations in South Africa and globally, where have built an extensive infrastructure and global cannabis/hemp business. During this period of time, we have invested heavily in building a significant cannabis/hemp operation to facilitate complete seed to sale, R&D, global off-take agreements for end product as well as all the extraction infrastructure needed to create what we believe to be some of the highest quality hemp and cannabis on the planet. In South Africa right now, we have just completed our semi-annual grow. RSAMMD in Joint Venture with Leeds Boerdery, cultivated hemp and cannabis crops this past season on a combined 1000+ hectacres. All of this is done under federally issued permits and licenses to grow, import/export hemp and cannabis, as well as research permits for conducting testing of final products for human consumption and medicinal benefits.”

Dr. Jamaloodeen, Protext President and Chairman, commented, “We are excited about this transaction and taking Protext to the next level. We believe there to be numerous synergies to incorporate the Protext proprietary live plant extraction technology and processes into our existing infrastructure. We envision adding other assets into the operations of Protext, including our off-take agreements and present sales, with the goal of uplifting exchanges in the future. As previously announced, Protext and RSAMMD jointly worked together and conducted a series of tests on live cannabis to prove out that the Kettle system and extraction technologies did what they were supposed to do. We look forward to discussing this further as well as our upcoming operational plans.”

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will be sharing our immediate term road map and long-term plans we are developing for Protext which should translate into increasing shareholder value. These plans include adding other valuable assets to the company which complement the core business, and executing on commercializing the proprietary live plant extraction technology as well as deploying our crypto platform, with a TXTM token which we are excited to rollout very soon,” concluded Mr. Du Plooy.

CONTACT INFORMATION
For all media inquiries or for further information, please contact
Dylon Du Plooy at: dylon@rsammd.co.za
Dr.J at: exportintl@aol.com

About RSAMMD
RSAMMD Acquisitions LLC is a jointly owned business of RSAMMD, a South African pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids, and Dr. J, who operates the 5000 Hectacre New Castle Farm as well as the federally issued cannabis and hemp licenses. Together, we partner with leading hospitals and universities globally to advance the clinical benefits and applications of cannabinoids.

RSAMMD’s founders are a group of medical doctors and pharmacists, and cannabis activists who have been at the forefront of medical cannabis legislation and South African cannabis legalization, which took place in September 2018. We are committed to the advancement of technology and scientific research that leads to an improved quality of life for patients around the world.
Please visit www.rsammd.co.za for further information.

About Protext (OTC PINK: TXTM)
Through previously disclosed acquisitions, Protext has engaged in the research, testing and commercialization of highly bioavailable botanical products all-natural ingredients formulated for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications through the use of proprietary live plant extraction technology.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.


