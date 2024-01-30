Republican bill aims to limit what cities can require of builders, including HOAs

Legislation to stop Arizona cities from requiring HOAs, minimum home sizes and community amenities was introduced by Republican lawmakers Monday to address the state’s housing crisis.

Called the Arizona Starter Homes Act, the bill is supposed to get housing built faster to keep up with the growing demand.

Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, said the legislation is to “cut the red tape” of building homes and get people in homes they can afford.

He’s sponsoring the one-page Senate Bill 1112.

The legislation also calls for stopping municipalities of more than 50,000 from having building codes for single-family homes that require minimum or maximum lot sizes, minimum building setbacks of more than 5 feet or design or aesthetic elements.

Many developers say extensive city building requirements make housing much more costly and slower to build.

“On the local level, we have seen a rash of new (building) regulations,” said Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert. “All add up to time and money.”

He called the legislation “mild steps” to getting more much-needed housing.

Earlier this month, Democratic legislators announced they would introduce bills to provide more renter protection and financing for affordable housing developments, change municipal zoning, help first-time homebuyers and moderate rent increases.

Both groups said housing legislation in this session won’t be like the the big “omnibus” housing legislation that didn’t pass last session.

