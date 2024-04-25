Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Lyman declares big fundraising haul, but over half comes from a loan

Hannah Murdock
4 min read
0
Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, listens on the first day of the general legislative session in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, listens on the first day of the general legislative session in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Phil Lyman raised more money than any other candidate during the first few months of 2024, including incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox.

According to Lyman’s convention report — filed Tuesday in the 24-hour grace period after the document disclosing campaign contributions was due — Lyman has received a total of $825,916.48 in contributions since the beginning of the year.

A large portion of those funds came from a $420,000 loan from 2016 Texas congressional candidate turned Utah high school boy’s basketball coach Johnny Slavens, and two donations from Government Leadership Solutions, a Lehi-based business created in January that appears to have connections to Lyman.

Breaking down Lyman’s campaign contributions

Since January, Lyman, a current state representative from Blanding, received contributions from 225 individuals or organizations with an average donation size of over $3,600, totaling over $825,000.

Over half of those funds come from Slavens’ loan on Jan. 10. Slavens played football for Brigham Young University from 1997-98 and was a candidate in Texas’ 3rd Congressional District election in 2016. From 2022-23 he coached the San Juan High School boys basketball team.

Slavens told the Deseret News that he has known Lyman his whole life — they are both from the small town of Blanding, Utah. Slavens says he loaned Lyman’s campaign the money because he believes Lyman can win, and that Lyman can help turn the country around.

“It seems like the country in a lot of ways, especially under the presidency we have right now is just going in the wrong direction,” Slavens said. “Phil Lyman is one of the best people I know. And he can do for Utah what Ron DeSantis has done for Florida for sure. You’ll be shocked how much better Utah is with Phil Lyman as the governor.”

Another large portion of Lyman’s campaign contributions comes from Government Leadership Solutions, a business that was created on Jan. 10 of this year, the same day that Slavens’ loan was reported.

Three days later, Government Leadership Solutions donated $100,000 to Lyman’s campaign. The business donated another $200,000 on March 22, bringing the total amount donated to $300,000. The new business shares an address in Lehi with Lyman Family Farm, Inc., owned by members of Lyman’s family, and Greenwave Finance, both of which are run by Joseph Hunt.

In a statement to the Deseret News, Lyman did not comment on his connections to Government Leadership Solutions, instead pointing to a wide array of funding sources “from large donors to the grassroots.”

“After actively campaigning for months, I believe our campaign has the strongest momentum in the state. This momentum is reflected in our strong fundraising numbers that includes a broad range of supporters from large donors to the grassroots,” Lyman said. “I’m grateful to have close friends who admire my willingness to stand up for my principles. Our campaign is being run by a strong team of mostly volunteers, which means our resources are going to go further in a primary. Utahns are ready for a change, my vision is resonating with voters, and I’m grateful to the volunteers, supporters, and donors that are making this campaign possible.”

When asked about allegations that Government Leadership Solutions was created to funnel “dark money” to Lyman’s campaign, Slavens said, “With Phil it’s pretty obvious where all this money came from. And it’s obvious that the people that are donating just want privacy … But they’re not buying anything. They have nothing to gain from it.”

Cox has large amount of cash on hand

Cox is running for his second term as Utah’s governor. He received over $150,000 in fundraising contributions in the first few months of 2024, and has $986,200 cash on hand.

Cox’s campaign received contributions from 74 individual people or organizations with an average donation size of nearly $2,100, the Deseret News previously reported. The largest donations came from Nomi Health ($25,000), the WCF Mutual Insurance Association ($15,000) and Phil Cox ($10,400).

Cox’s smaller haul for the first few months of 2024 are due to a blackout on fundraising during the legislative session, Matt Lusty told the Deseret News.

”The governor is legally prohibited from fundraising during almost the entire first quarter of the year. Recent third-party poll numbers from Morning Consult continue to show Gov. Cox in a strong position,” Lusty said. ”The governor is proud of his record leading the best managed state in the nation by delivering the largest tax cut in Utah history, protecting the sanctity of life, and standing with Texas in their efforts to defend our southern border.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Align Technology (ALGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    ALGN earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • Asia’s Hawks Get Put on Alert After Indonesia’s Shock Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking for the next policy domino to fall in Asia amid an escalating campaign against a resurgent dollar, after Indonesia used a surprise interest rate hike to defend the rupiah.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late Hours After Meta’s Outlook: Markets WrapFlorida’s

  • Japan Keeps Traders on Intervention Alert After Yen Pierces 155

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese officials rolled out further warnings on the yen after the currency slumped through the 155 mark against the dollar, leaving market players on edge ahead of a central bank meeting and US economic data that may trigger further moves.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTech Giants Hit in Late H

  • Biden is sending $61 billion to Ukraine. Much of it will pass through the US economy first.

    Washington is spending another $61 billion to help Ukraine. But most of the money will flow through the US economy first.

  • Biden Signs TikTok Sell-Or-Ban Bill. Here's What It Could Mean For Meta, Google, Oracle.

    President Biden signed the TikTok sell-or-ban bill. Here's what analysts say it could mean for Meta, Google, Oracle.

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.

  • Slow, but solid US economic growth anticipated in Q1; inflation likely heats up

    U.S. economic growth likely slowed to a still-solid pace in the first quarter while inflation accelerated, reinforcing financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would delay cutting interest rates until September. The Commerce Department's snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday is expected to show consumers still doing the heavy lifting for the economy, thanks to a resilient labor market. The economy has defied prophecies of doom since late 2022 following the U.S. central bank's aggressive rate hiking campaign to snuff out inflation.

  • TikTok may be banned in the US. Here's what happened when India did it

    The hugely popular Chinese app TikTok may be forced out of the U.S., where a measure to outlaw the video-sharing app has won congressional approval and is on its way to President Biden for his signature. In India, the app was banned nearly four years ago. Here's what happened: WHY DID INDIA BAN TIKTOK?

  • In Default on $154 Billion of Debt, Venezuela Is Ready to Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of fits and starts, Venezuela is setting the stage for one of the largest and most complex debt restructurings in decades — unwinding a $154 billion web of defaulted bonds, loans and legal judgments owed to creditors from Wall Street to Russia. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Soar

  • The US is eyeing sanctions that could cut off some Chinese banks from the rest of the world

    The US is drafting sanctions on Chinese lenders that facilitate trade with Russia, which is feared to be helping Moscow's war efforts.