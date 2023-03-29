U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.75
    +41.48 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,622.70
    +228.45 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,863.90
    +147.82 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.70
    +11.07 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.00
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5620
    -0.0020 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2311
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6570
    +1.7820 (+1.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,231.98
    +1,346.46 (+5.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.77
    +13.80 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Republican Senator Rand Paul opposes TikTok ban push in Congress

1
David Shepardson
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Debt ceiling discussions in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday opposed efforts in Congress to ban popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans.

A small but growing number of Democrats and Republicans have raised concerns, citing free speech and other issues and have objected to legislation targeting TikTok as overly broad.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley said this week he hoped to get unanimous consent for a TikTok ban bill.

"Congressional Republicans have come up with a national strategy to permanently lose elections for a generation: Ban a social media app called TikTok that 94 million, primarily young Americans, use," Paul said in an opinion piece published Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky's Courier-Journal.

"Before banning TikTok, these censors might want to discover that China’s government already bans TikTok. Hmmm ... do we really want to emulate China’s speech bans?"

Paul added: "If you don’t like TikTok or Facebook or YouTube, don’t use them. But don’t think any interpretation of the Constitution gives you the right to ban them."

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew appeared before Congress last week and faced tough questions about national security concerns over the ByteDance-owned app.

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a TikTok video Friday opposed a TikTok ban, calling it "unprecedented" and said Congress has not gotten classified TikTok briefings. "It just doesn't feel right to me," she said.

Last week, three Democrats in the House of Representatives opposed a TikTok ban, as do free speech groups like the American Civil Liberties Union.

Many Democrats argue Congress should pass comprehensive privacy legislation covering all social media sites, not just TikTok.

Senators Mark Warner, a Democrat, and John Thune, a Republican, have proposed the RESTRICT Act, which now has 22 Senate cosponsors, to give the Commerce Department power to impose restrictions up to and including banning TikTok and other technologies that pose national security risks. It would apply to foreign technologies from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba.

A growing number of conservatives oppose the measure. Former Republican Representative Justin Amash said the "RESTRICT Act isn’t about banning TikTok; it’s about controlling you. It gives broad powers to the executive branch, with few checks, and will be abused in every way you can imagine."

A Warner spokeswoman said "to be extremely clear, this legislation is aimed squarely at companies like Kaspersky, Huawei and TikTok that create systemic risks to the United States’ national security – not at individual users."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Jackson Financial (JXN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Jackson Financial (JXN) closed the most recent trading day at $35.66, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session.

  • Canada offers C$35 billion green tax credits but still trails generous US incentives

    Canada's 2023 budget took a big step toward luring more investment in clean technology to build a low-carbon economy, analysts said on Wednesday, but gaps must still be filled to make the country more competitive with the United States. "Given the role that electricity is going to play in the decarbonisation of the Canadian economy, this is probably the most important federal budget ever for addressing climate change," said Francis Bradley, the chief executive of trade association Electricity Canada. Before the budget, Canada was "in neutral", Bradley said.

  • Energy Market Is Volatile: 3 Midstream Stocks to Keep an Eye On

    Amid heightened volatility, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like DCP Midstream (DCP), The Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX).

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • FDA Approves Narcan for Over-the-Counter Use. Emergent Biosolutions Stock Surges.

    Emergent Biosolutions stock soared Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan—the nasal spray that treats opioid overdoses—for over-the-counter use. Narcan, which is a naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, previously was available only by prescription. “Today’s action paves the way for the life-saving medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations, as well as online,” the FDA said in a news release.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry

    It was just a few weeks ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the oil industry the second most powerful force on earth, trailing only Mother Nature in its ability to bend the elements — both physical and political — to its will. It's the type of legislation the oil industry might have crushed in the past. “We proved we could finally beat big oil,” Newsom said Tuesday after signing the bill.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that ‘erosion in trust’ caused by banking crisis will lead to ‘economic contagion’

    El-Erian warned “fallout” from recent banking stress is adding to pressure on the economy.

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • FDA Makes Overdose-Reversal Drug Narcan Available Over-the-Counter

    For the first time since the opioid crisis began, people will be able to buy medication on retail shelves to reverse an overdose.

  • Ken Fisher Boosts Wall Street West With $197 Billion Texas Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Fisher made a serious investment when he moved his firm north from California to Washington seeking a friendlier business climate to house its rapid expansion.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysNow, just years after settling into

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • Many parties to blame for Silicon Valley Bank failure, Fed regulator tells Congress

    (Reuters) -Silicon Valley Bank executives, supervisors at the Federal Reserve and the regulatory system all failed when considering the collapsed U.S. lender, the Fed's top bank oversight official told a Congressional hearing on Wednesday. "I think that any time you have a bank failure like this, bank management clearly failed, supervisors failed and our regulatory system failed," Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr told Congress in the second day of hearings on SVB's failure.

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low R

  • Inflation or the Economy: What Will Fed Rate Hikes Break First?

    When the Federal Reserve starts hiking rates, economicst saying, it keeps going until something breaks. So what’s going to break next?

  • Italy PM's party presents bill to split retail and investment banks

    ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party has presented a bill in parliament to separate retail and investment banks in a move that, if approved, would force a radical overhaul of the country's banking sector. The proposal by the Brothers of Italy (FdI) party comes in the wake of the collapse of U.S. tech lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by banking rival UBS, which raised fears of systemic stress that could lead to more bank failures. The draft law, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, would give banks 12 months to reorganise their operations and choose between commercial and financial investment activities.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • DeSantis Fights for Everglades As He Neglects Climate Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- One night in mid-February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took the stage at the Breakers in Palm Beach to brag about how much he’d done for the environment.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in Restructuring“Protecting Florida’s natural resources has been a