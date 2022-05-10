U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,001.05
    +9.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.74
    -84.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,737.67
    +114.42 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.79
    -0.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.34
    -3.75 (-3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.30
    -20.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.56 (-2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2317
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4370
    +0.0740 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,006.01
    -201.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    723.98
    +6.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Republic's venture arm reportedly raising $700 million for crypto-focused funds

Anita Ramaswamy
·2 min read

Private investment platform Republic's ~$1 billion venture arm is reportedly in talks to raise $700 million for two new crypto-focused funds, according to Axios. The funds include a $200 million flagship venture fund and a $500 million dedicated crypto fund, Axios wrote in its Pro fintech newsletter.

The venture fund will have 20% of its capital set aside for investments in cryptocurrency tokens, while the other 80% will go to equity investments in web3, fintech and deep tech, Axios reported. The dedicated crypto fund, it added, will focus on backing later-stage protocols.

Republic Capital has invested in over 100 companies since its inception in January 2019, the company says. It's been fairly active in the crypto space specifically -- it led an investment in blockchain company Flipside, a data analytics tool for protocols that rewards users for completing queries, last month and participated in Indian web3 startup CoinDCX's recent $135 million fundraise.

As a company, Republic has been helping crypto projects fundraise in compliance with regulated securities offerings since 2017, according to its website. Last October, Republic's CEO Kendrick Nguyen told TechCrunch of the company's potential plans to build a compliance-focused secondary marketplace for digital securities.

Projects that have raised capital from investors through its crowdfunding platform include DeFi protocol Ratio Finance and Solana-based treasury management solution Zebec. In February, Republic spun out its metaverse and NFT-focused investment division, Republic Realm, as a standalone company called Everyrealm run by Janine Yorio.

Republic raised its own $150 million Series B funding round in October 2021 led by Valor Equity Partners. The company told TechCrunch it had also raised over $20 million in a crypto token sale ahead of that round.

Republic did not respond to TechCrunch's requests for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Stabilize After Multiday Selloff

    Major cryptocurrencies showed tepid signs of stability Tuesday following a five-day rout. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, edged 0.2% higher from its 5 p.m. ET level Monday to trade at $31,743.57. The moderation followed the cryptocurrency dropping almost 22% over the previous five trading days—its worst such stretch since May 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Bitcoin Investors Ponder Next Move After Stunning Price Drop

    The cryptocurrency has been tanking for the last several days, locking arms with the stock market and falling off the edge of a cliff. Bitcoin was up 1.3% to $31,718.69 Tuesday, down 54.1% from its Nov. 10 all-time high of $69,044.77. This is significant downturn, but a report by Glassnode said it remains modest when compared with the ultimate lows of prior Bitcoin bear markets.

  • Crypto exchange KuCoin raises funds at $10 billion valuation

    KuCoin’s valuation has surged to $10 billion in its first financing round in four years as the global cryptocurrency exchange looks to make a deeper push into broadening its web3 ecosystem, it said Tuesday. The Seychelles-based firm said it has raised $150 million in a pre-Series B financing round led by Jump Crypto. Circle Ventures, IDG Capital and Matrix Partners also participated in the new round, KuCoin said.

  • Environmental Groups Call on US Government to Implement Stringent Bitcoin Mining Regulations

    Local and national activists are banding to limit what they consider are the industry's adverse effects on the environment.

  • Argentina Bears Down on Crypto Miners Amid Power Shortage

    Some registered companies saw a 400% increase in their electricity bills in March, while unregistered miners do not plan to stop using subsidized residential tariffs.

  • EU Ban on Tax-Haven Crypto Firms Could Breach Trade Law, Commission Warns

    Lawmaker proposals to blacklist non-compliant firms are getting a rough ride as the landmark crypto legislation reaches its final stages.

  • Can You Really Build a ‘Crypto Empire’ in the Empire State?

    Can you really build a crypto empire in New York? New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to lure crypto companies to the Big Apple – but there are a host of obstacles in his way.

  • Dow Edges Down, Tech Rebounds—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Bond yields, meanwhile, ticked lower, providing a boost to technology stocks. While tech stocks begun to rebound, the average stock didn’t do so well. Indeed, there are few meaningful catalysts Tuesday—like economic data or Federal Reserve announcements—that could move stocks higher.

  • Cryptoverse: rising interest hurts Bitcoin

    STORY: This is Crypto Weekly, with your top stories on alternative currencies. This week, how will Bitcoin fare during an extended period of rising interest rates?The currency has scant experience of such choppiness - and that could be perilous for investors looking to capitalize on its recent dramatic drop.Bitcoin tanked this week to its lowest level since July 2021, along with other risk assets such as tech stocks after the Fed amped up rates. Those rates are expected to pass 3% early next year. The last time that happened was 2008. Before Bitcoin was even born.Crypto price moves are baffling at the best of times, let alone when entering uncharted waters. Robert Cantwell, portfolio manager at Upholdings, says for now the persistent volatility doesn't appear to overly concern investors."In fact this volatility is proving to be a feature within this universe. And as more folks have been coming into it and trading it, that volatility creates a lot of entertainment to the markets and potentially creates a lot of opportunity for long term investors. And so we think it's entirely plausible that crypto assets can persist with many more participants in years to come and that volatility variant may never dwindle."Next up - Uganda's central bank has told Reuters it's considering whether to issue a digital currency. The African nation has some concerns to work through, including consumer protection and financial inclusion.Governments on the continent have approached digital currencies differently. Nigeria launched its own digital currency last year, while Central African Republic last month adopted bitcoin as an official currency.Finally, Gucci's jumping on the crypto bandwagon in some of its flagship U.S. stores.Its high-end handbags and other luxury products can soon be bought using virtual currencies, including bitcoin.A growing number of companies are warming to cryptos, bringing an asset class shunned by major financial institutions until a few years ago closer to the mainstream.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Start Recovery, MATIC Forms Bullish Candle

    Bitcoin price found support near $30,000 after a strong decline, Ethereum’s ether recovered above $2,400, and MATIC is forming a strong bullish candle on the daily chart.

  • Bitcoin Holding Support at $30K, Resistance at $35K

    Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $30K, which is the bottom of a year-long trading range. There are initial signs of capitulation, evidenced by an uptick in volume, albeit not as extreme as previous sell-offs. Upside remains limited.

  • With Bitcoin Inflows Rising to $5.6B, Is This the Final Capitulation?

    Amid anticipations of a drop to the lower sub-$28,000 zone, bitcoin’s price took a pause close to the $31,000 mark as sell-side pressure eased.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Losses Swell to 28% as Bukele Buys More

    (Bloomberg) -- President Nayib Bukele’s Bitcoin gambit is becoming onerous for cash-strapped El Salvador but that isn’t stopping him from adding to his stockpile.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBukele

  • Bitcoin Is Down, but You Don't Have to Be

    Bitcoin has been in a five-day rout that has brought its price, which is maybe what we care about most, to its lowest level since last July. The trend for bitcoin and other digital assets to fall alongside stocks is one that has become more pronounced in recent years, investors say, as traditional money managers such as hedge funds and family offices have entered the space. Public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum are open markets.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were jumping 13.5% higher as of 12:31 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Opko also announced on Monday that it has acquired ModeX Therapeutics in an all-stock deal valued at $300 million. The acquisition of ModeX could be good for Opko over the long term.