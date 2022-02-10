U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

Republix Group Acquires Technology-Based Lead Generation Firm bant.io

bant.io
·2 min read

bant.io marketing automation technology set to complement Republix group of agencies

bant.io and Republix team

bant.io and Republix team
bant.io and Republix team
bant.io and Republix team

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative marketing outfit Republix has announced the acquisition of U.K.-based bant.io, marking the latest expansion of the Republix group.

Driven by a vision to consolidate the fragmented marketing industry, Republix is changing the landscape by acquiring best-in-class agencies and amplifying them to ignite growth for their customers. The acquisition marks yet another addition to the Republix group and represents a core shift towards technology and machine learning-based B2B sales and marketing solutions.

bant.io has established a position as one of the U.K.'s emerging leaders in intelligence-based lead generation services, growing from concept launch to key capability in only five years. Closing the deal in the final business hours of 2021, the acquisition has set the stage for innovative growth and forward-thinking delivery of comprehensive marketing services to the global SMB and B2B niches.

"For over five years, bant.io has offered predictable, data-driven and failure-proof results for thousands of SMB customers but also for Enterprise customers like IBM, Sykes, Zettle, Neo, or Axway," said Andrei Breaz, bant.io founder and CEO. "Upon meeting the founders and learning more about the Republix vision, it was clear that we were both working towards the same goal of solving real-world problems in the B2B market."

While bant.io is excited to become a Citizen of Republix, day-to-day operations will not be impacted by the acquisition. A mutually beneficial relationship will see Republix enhance its service offering while bant.io will see greater partnership opportunities with leaders in the B2B field. This approach will ensure harmony within the two organizations, allowing a level of consistency for existing bant.io employees and clients, while uncovering new opportunities to grow.

"This meeting of the minds, technology and resources will allow all of us to extend our reach and bring even better results to more people," said Breaz.

About bant.io:

bant.io is a leader in the B2B lead generation space, offering data-based sales and marketing solutions through an omni-channel approach. The company provides an all-in-one intelligent lead generation service that identifies and automatically engages with targeted customer bases, using proven cross-channel strategies. The company has now joined Republix, following an acquisition in December 2021.

About Republix:

Republix is consolidating the fragmented marketing landscape by acquiring best-in-class agencies and amplifying them to ignite growth for their customers. Uniting disciplines across the marketing spectrum, Republix offers a comprehensive range of marketing and growth-related services with predictable results.

MEDIA CONTACT
Jaclyn Curtis
COO
bant.io
jaclyn.curtis@bant.io
https://bant.io
Download Media Kit

Related Images






Image 1: bant.io and Republix team


bant.io and Republix team celebrate awards and acquisitions.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


