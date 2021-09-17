Repurchase of shares in Millicom

U.S. markets closed

Millicom International Cellular S.A.
·2 min read
Luxembourg, September 17, 2021 - During the period September 9, 2021 – September 15, 2021, Millicom repurchased a total of 131,559 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on July 29, 2021, details of which are shown in the table below.

Date

Number of shares repurchased

Weighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissions

Total daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions

09/09/2021

15,000

322.6863

4,840,294.50

10/09/2021

30,000

322.1097

9,663,291.00

13/09/2021

17,974

322.3942

5,794,713.35

14/09/2021

15,725

321.5394

5,056,207.07

15/09/2021

52,860

314.4509

16,621,874.57

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of September 15, 2021, Millicom holds 792,425 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

  1. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbor Regulation”).

  2. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 870 million (approximately USD 100 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 5,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

