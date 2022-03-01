U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 10 February - 28 February, 2022

·2 min read

VALLETTA, Malta, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 10 February 2022 to 28 February 2022, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 520,000 shares/SDRs as part of the share buy-back programme running between 10 February 2022 and 12 May 2022. The buy-back programme was initiated by the Board of Directors 9 February 2022, with the purpose to return excess cash to the company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. The acquisitions during the period have been made at a volume weighted average price of 103.07 SEK per share. Following the acquisitions and as of 28 February 2022, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 8,006,839. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

Within the frame of the buy-back programme a maximum of 6,000,000 shares/SDRs are allowed to be repurchased with a total maximum value of up to SEK 300,000,000.

For information about the transactions carried out under the buy-back programme, please see:

Nasdaq Stockholm:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

or

Kindred Group:

http://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/share-buy-back/

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 01-03-2022 15:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/repurchase-of-shares-sdrs-in-kindred-group-plc-during-10-february---28-february--2022,c3516810

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3516810/1542767.pdf

Press release - Repurchase of shares 10 February - 28 February 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-of-sharessdrs-in-kindred-group-plc-during-10-february--28-february-2022-301492890.html

SOURCE Kindred Group

