Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 39, 2022

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During 26 September 2022 and 30 September 2022 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 377,464 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 23 September 2022. The share buyback programme will be executed between 23 September and up until the 2023 AGM, is being carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

Truecaller B shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average share price
per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

26 September 2022

0

0.0000

0.00

27 September 2022

122,464

40.5811

4,969,723.83

28 September 2022

0

0.0000

0.00

29 September 2022

125,000

39.8887

4,986,087.50

30 September 2022

130,000

36.9796

4,807,348.00

Total accumulated over week
39/2022

377,464

39.1114

14,763,963.33

Total accumulated during the
buyback program

486,205

40.4397

19,661,963.13

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by SEB on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 486,205 B shares as of 30 September 2022. The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 379,059,710 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 378,573,505.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 290800
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for business to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-39--2022,c3641119

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3641119/1633537.pdf

Press release TRUE SBB week 39 eng

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20429/3641119/ae4cef6af10706ae.pdf

TRUECALLER transaktioner v 39 1

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-39-2022-301638677.html

SOURCE Truecaller AB

