Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 13, 2023

PR Newswire
·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 27 March 2023 and 31 March 2023 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 766,815 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 23 September 2022. The share buyback programme will be executed between 23 September and up until the 2023 AGM, is being carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

Truecaller B shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

27 March 2023

148,917

30.2063

4,498,231.58

28 March 2023

158,118

28.9013

4,569,815.75

29 March 2023

169,665

29.4026

4,988,592.13

30 March 2023

133,324

30.5537

4,073,541.50

31 March 2023

156,791

30.3245

4,754,608.68

Total accumulated over week 13/2023

766,815

29.8440

22,884,789.64

Total accumulated during the buyback program

10,997,407

33.9307

373,149,833.22

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by SEB on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 10,997,407 B shares and 5,100,000 C shares as of 31 March 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 379,059,710 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 362,962,303.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication 
+46 705 290800
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 338 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3745426/1960570.pdf

Press release TRUE SBB week 13 2023 eng

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20429/3745426/89cbf1ea8c15469d.pdf

TRUECALLER transaktioner v13

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-13-2023-301788043.html

SOURCE Truecaller AB

