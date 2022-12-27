U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

Repurchase of Truecaller B shares in week 51, 2022

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During 19 December 2022 and 23 December 2022 Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 550,144 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors.

The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 23 September 2022. The share buyback programme will be executed between 23 September and up until the 2023 AGM, is being carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket".

Truecaller B shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

19 December 2022

134,581

33.8934

4,561,407.67

20 December 2022

137,116

32,7339

4,488,341.43

21 December 2022

140,000

33.2233

4,651,262.00

22 December 2022

138,447

33.2060

4,597,271.08

23 December 2022

0

0

0

Total accumulated over
week 51/2022

550,144

33.2609

18,298,282.18

Total accumulated
during the buyback
program

4,921,836

37.0249

182,230,605.46

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by SEB on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 4,921,836 B shares and 5,100,000 C shares as of 23 December 2022. The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, is 379,059,710 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 369,037,874.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 290800
andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 330 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3690180/1757582.pdf

Press release TRUE SBB week 51 eng

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20429/3690180/85dae2d50be428ca.pdf

TRUECALLER transaktioner v 51

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-of-truecaller-b-shares-in-week-51-2022-301710177.html

SOURCE Truecaller AB

