U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,905.75
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,144.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,999.00
    -20.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.30
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.66
    -0.22 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.03
    +0.12 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9890
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.93
    +0.94 (+3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1427
    -0.0092 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9480
    +2.1910 (+1.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,748.97
    -1,158.70 (-5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.26
    -30.25 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.29
    -49.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

rePurpose Global Launches New Upskilling Initiative to Accelerate the Fight Against Plastic Pollution

rePurpose Global
·3 min read
rePurpose Global
rePurpose Global

In an industry first, the Plastic Reality Project will leverage experiential education to empower waste reduction practitioners worldwide

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, rePurpose Global announced the launch of the Plastic Reality Project, a first-of-its-kind sustainability initiative dedicated to upskilling and arming corporate leaders and environmental practitioners with knowledge and experiences to help shape plastic reduction efforts towards reduced inefficiencies, broader inclusivity, and greater impact.

According to independent research by Gartner, 90% of sustainable packaging commitments set by global enterprises are not on track to be met by 2025, while WWF predicts that global plastic production will more than double by the end of the decade. To help bridge this gap between ambition and action, the Plastic Reality Project aims to upskill 5,000 sustainability leaders in the next five years on tackling plastic pollution through educational expeditions, corporate training programs, peer mentoring networks, and a competency-based certification scheme for individual professionals.

Launched with support from Sustainable Ocean Alliance and the GreenBiz Group, the inaugural Project will take place in September 2022 as a week-long expedition to two states across India: Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Over 20 leaders are expected to participate on behalf of organizations from across the ecosystem, including The World Economic Forum, Target, Emerson Collective, Riverside Natural Foods and Coca-Cola.

As an environmental finance provider, we at rePurpose Global have evaluated hundreds of attempts to tackle plastic pollution across the globe in recent years, most of which have achieved limited success and scale,” Peter Wang Hjemdahl, Chief Advocacy Officer at rePurpose Global shared. “Through the Plastic Reality Project, we hope to turn this spotty track record around and empower sustainability decision-makers with the knowledge they need to reduce bias in evaluating solutions, make better impact investments, and ultimately accelerate our fight against the plastic epidemic.” 

To date, rePurpose Global has supported over 10,000 waste innovators in implementing previously missing waste collection systems and plastic reduction infrastructure across 15 cities in India, Indonesia, Kenya, Colombia, and Ghana. As a result, the organization is catalyzing the diversion of over 14 million pounds of plastic waste away from ocean, nature and landfills, every year.

Craig Dudenhoeffer, Chief Innovation Officer at Sustainable Ocean Alliance, shared, “Marine plastic pollution is a complex reality that can be difficult to grasp, let alone solve. This new initiative from rePurpose very much aligns with SOA’s mission to create a global workforce dedicated to restoring ocean health, and brings impact leaders to the heart of the issue to instigate meaningful action.”

The Plastic Reality Project also attracted support from GreenBiz. Jon Smieja, VP of Circularity at GreenBiz stated, “GreenBiz’s mission is to accelerate the just transition to a clean economy, primarily through media and events. We’re excited to partner with rePurpose Global on the Plastic Reality Project - a unique and unparalleled initiative.”



###


ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading plastic action platform, dedicated to bringing together purposeful brands, innovators, and individuals under one roof to combat the plastic pollution crisis. Through its holistic ecosystem of solutions across the plastic value chain, the organization helps people and companies calculate, reduce, and balance their plastic footprint, while empowering innovators on the cutting edge of advancing a circular economy.

To date, rePurpose has been creating change in partnership with hundreds of companies across 26 countries, such as Grove Collaborative, AB InBev, Credit Suisse, Clorox, Google, and Colgate. On behalf of its global coalition, the organization is removing over 14 million pounds of plastic waste from nature every year, and in doing so, positively impacts the lives of 10,000+ marginalized waste workers and community members worldwide. To learn more, please visit the rePurpose Global website


ABOUT SUSTAINABLE OCEAN ALLIANCE 

SOA is a global organization created for youth – by youth – dedicated to restoring the health of the ocean in our lifetime. We were founded in 2014 by Daniela Fernandez during her first year of college, after she attended a United Nations meeting on climate change – and was stunned to realize none of the experts had a plan to stop it. Since then, SOA has grown into the world’s largest network of young ocean leaders, innovators, and policymakers, and we have accelerated 222 solutions to the greatest threats facing our ocean. These solutions include for-profit startups and community-led nonprofit projects around the world.

CONTACT: Yulu PR 604-928-9419 rePurpose@yulupr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: Here's what to know as Shell's new plant in Beaver County nears completion

    After more than a decade in development, the Shell Polymers petrochemical plant in Beaver County is poised to begin producing plastics products any day now.

  • 10 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy Crisis in Europe

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 alternative energy stocks to buy amid the energy crisis in Europe. If you want to explore similar alternative energy stocks that can be eco-friendly plays, you can also take a look at 5 Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Energy Crisis in Europe. As concerns around climate […]

  • EU Proposes Cap to Claw Back Excess Profits: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union aims to claw back excess profits from power producers that aren’t affected by surging gas prices. Fossil-fuel companies will also be hit by the measure, which aims to “re-channel” funds to struggling consumers.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From Nor

  • POSCO says fire put out at S.Korea steel plant, production halted due to flooding

    SEOUL (Reuters) -A fire broke out at South Korean steelmaker POSCO's plant in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, a POSCO spokesperson confirmed. "A fire broke out at our Pohang steel plant - two factories at the plant were affected by the fire - and the fires have been put out," said the POSCO spokesperson, adding that no casualties have been found and the company is assessing the damage. The spokesperson said there was a byproduct gas release at the plant in the morning caused by a power outage due to a typhoon that has departed South Korea.

  • Enphase Stock Is Rising. The Solar Firm Expanded a Partnership.

    Solar-equipment firm Enphase announced it will expand a global partnership with Munich-based renewable-energy company, BayWa.

  • He pulled an odd fish with really big teeth from a North Miami Beach pond. Was it a piranha?

    A few weeks ago, Eric Estrada, an artist and ardent fly fisherman who lives in North Miami Beach, decided to visit a neighborhood pond. He hoped to hook his usual catches of peacock bass, snook or tarpon.

  • 4 Water Utility Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry

    Water Utility companies like AWK, WTRG, SJW and YORW are poised to benefit from stable demand for water and wastewater services across the United States. Their systematic investments will enable them to serve customers efficiently.

  • Utah’s Great Salt Lake Is Disappearing, With Mounting Economic Costs

    The Great Salt Lake is an economic powerhouse for Utah and industries around the country. But the lake is shrinking, threatening the ecology and economy of the Salt Lake City region. WSJ breaks down the costly—and dangerous—toll of the disappearing lake. Photo: GettyImages/Associated Press

  • Biden administration denies Cheniere's request to sidestep LNG pollution rule

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday it has denied a request from leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy Inc to exempt turbines at its two U.S. Gulf Coast terminals from a hazardous pollution rule. The rejection raises questions about whether the Texas-based company will have to reduce exports of the supercooled fuel to install new pollution control equipment at its facilities at a time that Europe is depending on increased shipments of LNG from the United States to offset cuts from Russia. Europe is facing its worst-ever gas supply crisis, with energy prices soaring and German importers discussing possible rationing in the European Union's biggest economy after Russia reduced gas flows westward.

  • Letters to the Editor: Resistance against California's EV mandate is inevitable. Regulators must prepare

    A reader whose first electric vehicle was taken away in 2004 warns that automakers and fossil fuel interests will try to delay the 2035 EV rule.

  • 15-day watering ban begins today for parts of L.A. County

    An outdoor watering ban starts Tuesday and ends Sept. 20 so crews can make emergency repairs to a pipeline that delivers water to Southern California.

  • Sunrun, IBD Stock Of The Day, Lights Up Residential Solar Market

    Sunrun stock has popped above its 200-day moving average and currently is finding support among investors at the 10-week line.

  • Just outside of Munich, a startup plans a new process to recycle Lithium-ion batteries

    Companies like Redwood Materials (raised $792M), Li-Cycle, (Canada, raised $667.7M) and Green Li-ion (Singapore $15M) have made a name for themselves in recycling batteries. The activity of recycling existing lithium batteries remains one of the hardest nuts to crack as the world tries desperately to move to more renewable, clean, sources of energy. Right now Lithium-ion batteries are one of the few viable solutions for decarbonizing energy, but the world has a high dependence on countries which mine Lithium, which creates undesirable environmental impact, supply chain constraints and geopolitical tensions.

  • Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

    The European commissioner for energy says the EU's next steps for addressing the continent’s worsening energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to be unveiled next week

  • Europe Rushes to Contain Crisis as Meeting Nears: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is racing to come up with ideas to keep its energy crisis from turning into an economic meltdown, as energy ministers prepare for an emergency meeting in Brussels on Friday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionStocks End Well Off Lows With S&P 500 Above 3,900: Markets WrapIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeCalifornia Avoids Blackouts W

  • Here's how to prepare for a blackout in a heat wave

    Here's what to do before, during and after a power outage as a heat wave continues to scorch California.

  • Natural gas prices slide amid Gazprom and Siemens Energy clash over Nord Stream 1 maintenance

    US oil prices rose but gas prices slumped on Tuesday in tandem with a clash between Gazprom and Siemens Energy over repair work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

  • Solar Foods wants to replace industrial animal farming with a high-tech protein harvest

    Fermentation has a long, rich history in food production, from beer and wine to yogurt and cheese, leavened bread and coffee, miso and tempeh, sauerkraut and kimchi, to name just a few of the tasty things we can consume thanks to a chemical process thought to date back to the Neolithic period. The industrial biotech startup is working on bringing a novel protein to market -- one it says will offer a nutritious, sustainable alternative to animal-derived proteins. The product, a single-cell protein it's branding Solein, is essentially an edible bacteria; a single-cell microbe grown using gas fermentation.

  • Solvay to cut waste discharged off Italy, ending tussle with activist

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Belgian chemicals group Solvay said it plans to cut industrial waste discharged into the sea from soda-ash production on a Tuscan beach, in the wake of pressure from environmentalists and activist Bluebell Capital Partners.Solvay, which had previously pushed back on concerns the waste may be harmful, now plans to invest around 15 million euros ($14.96 million) to reduce the release of limestone residue into the sea at its facility in Rosignano, Italy, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Solvay currently dumps 250,000 tons a year into the Mediterranean, a practice that has transformed the coastline, a stretch that has been dubbed the White Beaches, or Spiagge Bianche.

  • Australia’s Bumper Wheat Crop Faces Export Constraints

    The country forecast another bumper crop following above-average rainfall on its east coast, but supply-chain bottlenecks could limit its ability to export more and ease concerns about global food security.