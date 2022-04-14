U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    +11.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,561.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,285.75
    +64.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.80
    +4.40 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -1.12 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.70
    -7.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4200
    -0.2680 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,330.81
    +1,135.50 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.44
    +26.80 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,181.10
    +337.61 (+1.26%)
     

Reputation DAO raises US$4.75M to build reputation scores and increase access to DeFi

·3 min read

BERLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation DAO, a verifiable, decentralized and programmable reputation service for DeFi, has today announced it has raised US$4.75 million (EUR€4.365 million) in seed funding investment from DACM, AirTree Ventures, Koji Capital and Framework Ventures. Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, has also joined Reputation DAO as an advisor.

DeFi markets continue to grow rapidly, with the total value locked rising to $200 billion at the beginning of 2022. However, the absence of reputation and identity services in DeFi, combined with lending platforms requiring >100% collateralization, means that the potential capital that can flow into DeFi is limited.

Reputation DAO is building the fundamental infrastructure, powered by Chainlink, for a comprehensive credit system to emerge in DeFi – the equivalent of a credit scoring system in traditional finance – to unlock under collateralized lending to a wider set of use cases and take DeFi mainstream.

Reputation DAO is the latest project launched out of Mycelium, an Australian-rooted global network building next-generation transaction technology, including Tracer DAO. Founders Pat McNab and Ash Morgan started building Reputation DAO in late 2019 to open up the black box of existing credit and reputation systems in DeFi, to create a transparently governed system enabling secure, confident interactions within the DeFi economy.

"Whilst DeFi is forming an alternate rail for finance to evolve, there's an abundance of financial data relating to risk, credit and identity that could be leveraged to unlock new applications within DeFi - such as unsecured lending," says Pat McNab, Co-Founder of Reputation DAO.

"Interoperability between DeFi and traditional finance is integral to onboard trillions of dollars in capital and billions of users. Reputation DAO provides the conduit for this data to flow into smart contracts, providing greater security, rates and guarantees."

The funding will drive the development of the reputation infrastructure and scoring product. By scaling their analytics engine, Reputation DAO can map off-chain data such as AML/KYC, traditional credit scores and social media data to enhance the assessment of account-specific risk metrics that are delivered into smart contracts to facilitate hundreds of billions in loans.

Richard Galvin, co-founder & CEO, DACM, "Credit scoring is a critical function of both bank and external providers in the traditional finance system. This clarity, for both borrowers and lenders has not been a function of DeFi to date. With the maturing of the ecosystem and the rise of DAOs that will need independent, and reliable information, we think Reputation DAO is fundamental infrastructure for the sectors next growth phase."

Sergey Nazarov, co-founder, Chainlink, "DeFi is already redefining the global financial industry, but one of the missing links hindering its growth is the lack of a comprehensive credit system. By enabling the secure transfer of real-world data to blockchains, Chainlink is helping Reputation DAO unlock the reputation infrastructure necessary to accelerate global DeFi adoption."

Reputation DAO Building verifiable, decentralised and programmable reputation services for DeFi. Reputation is the key to unlocking DeFi and bringing numerous new decentralised applications to life.
Reputation DAO Building verifiable, decentralised and programmable reputation services for DeFi. Reputation is the key to unlocking DeFi and bringing numerous new decentralised applications to life.

Reputation DAO (f.k.a. Chainlink Oracle Reputation) is building verifiable, decentralized and programmable reputation services for DeFi. Reputation is building a bridge between DeFi and traditional finance, enabling individuals to leverage their real-world financial data and identity when interacting with smart contracts. With a powerful data streaming engine, Reputation DAO analyses account, oracle and DAO specific data on-chain. Reputation is the key to unlocking DeFi and bringing numerous new decentralized applications to life.

DACM Digital Asset Capital Management. The DACM Digital Asset Fund was the number 1 performing long only crypto fund globally in 2020 and 2021.
DACM Digital Asset Capital Management. The DACM Digital Asset Fund was the number 1 performing long only crypto fund globally in 2020 and 2021.

DACM are a leading digital asset fund manager with global operations. Co-founded by Richard Galvin and Gabriel Abed in 2017, DACM manage around $500m in venture capital, long only and market neutral strategies for clients from around the world. DACM have generated world leading returns for their clients utilizing a combination of deep technology and infrastructure research, coupled with proprietary commercial research and valuation techniques. The DACM Digital Asset Fund was the number 1 performing long only crypto fund globally in 2020 and 2021.

KEY LINKS

Find out more about Reputation DAO

Reputation's Twitter

Reputation's Discord

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reputation-dao-raises-us4-75m-to-build-reputation-scores-and-increase-access-to-defi-301525531.html

SOURCE Reputation DAO

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka debt default 'has begun', says leading rating agency

    The country is scheduled to make $78m of interest payments on its international bonds on Monday.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/13: Delta, JPMorgan, Disney

    This truly is a "best of times, worst of times" moment in the stock market. Today, Delta Air Lines told us that bookings this month have been the best they've ever seen, as consumers are desperate to travel. How should investors make sense these conflicting viewpoints?

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) rose on Wednesday following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, the media company's stock price was up 5.3% after rising as much as 11.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big

  • Cryptocurrencies may all ‘come crashing down’: Michael Lewis

    In a new interview, best-selling author Michael Lewis cautioned that the value of cryptocurrency may dramatically plummet and its wide adoption could threaten traditional capital markets.

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.