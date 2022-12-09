U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,969.25
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,812.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,659.00
    +13.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.24
    +0.78 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2271
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0590
    -0.5710 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,239.77
    +415.79 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.34
    +11.65 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,906.83
    +332.40 (+1.21%)
     

RESCHEDULED: New Time for Vail Resorts Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call - December 9, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

·1 min read

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on December 9, 2022 where Company executives will review the financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023 ended October 31, 2022. The Company's originally scheduled earnings call was disrupted due to a significant technical outage experienced by the conference call system vendor for the event.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet at www.VailResorts.com. To listen to the call, go to the website and select the Investor Relations section. Those wishing to participate via telephone should dial (800) 245-3047 to be connected. Callers outside of the U.S. or Canada should dial (203) 518-9765. The conference ID for those participating via phone is: MTNQ123.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rescheduled-new-time-for-vail-resorts-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-earnings-call--december-9-830-am-eastern-time-301698901.html

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.

