How To Rescue Your Dream Wedding

CINCINNATI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated wedding photographer Annie Doyle is moving her flagship Boston studio to Ohio, bringing her creative eye and artistic inspiration to events throughout the Buckeye State and helping rescue the weddings of seven lucky couples.

Annie is the founder of Annie x Mike Photography , a husband and wife team of creative professionals that use a photojournalistic approach to capture candid moments of the most important day of their couples' lives. The Boston studio has shot hundreds of events over the past five years and has been prominently featured by the popular wedding blog and influencers at Tacari Weddings .

When asked why she was moving her operation back to Ohio Annie says, "The Midwest offers amazing food, art, people and culture, but without the recognition of Boston. Cincinnati is where I was raised, and it was recently rated as one of the top dozen cities in the U.S to tie the knot, while Boston ranked 177th .[1] I want Annie x Mike Photography to be a part of the excitement that we see surging back to 'The Heart of it All'."

To promote the new studio, Annie and Mike are donating a 10-hour wedding photography package (valued at around $5,000), three 8-hour weddings at 50% off, and three 1-hour engagement shoots to couples who have faced obstacles due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Annie's husband and business partner Mike Doyle says, "We came up with the idea of #WeddingRescue2022 because we have encountered many couples who have lost deposits when rescheduling their weddings, and are faced with trying to plan their events with half of their original budgets or less. Our hope is that by donating our services to a few deserving couples in need, we can enable them to have the wedding of their dreams despite their financial challenges."

To enter the contest, post a video to Instagram describing how COVID-19 affected your wedding plans and how winning the contest would allow you to rescue your dream wedding. Use the hashtag #WeddingRescue2022, tag @anniexmike and include your wedding date in the body of your post. For complete contest details, rules, and restrictions please visit www.anniexmike.com/wedding-rescue-contest .

