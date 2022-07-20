U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Research 2022, Plasma Fractionation Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 51.83 Billion in 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global Plasma Fractionation Market size is expected to showcase significant growth by reaching USD 51.83 billion by 2028. the market stood at USD 29.10 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% between 2021 and 2028. Increasing Adoption of Immunoglobulin to Promote Growth

Pune, India, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plasma fractionation market size is expected to showcase significant growth by reaching USD 51.83 billion by 2028. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 29.10 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% between 2021 and 2028. This is attributable to the factors such as the increasing adoption of immunoglobulin and the growing focus on introducing advanced treatment solutions is expected to boost the demand for the product worldwide.


Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/plasma-fractionation-market-101614


Plasma Fractionation Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 51.83 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 32.45 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140


DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Immunoglobulin to Promote Growth

Immunoglobulin is effective in managing, treating, and diagnosing several metabolic diseases. It is a glycoprotein molecule that is derived by plasma fractionation and acts as an antibody. The growing investments in R&D and study to treat Alzheimer’s and other autoimmune disorders therapies is expected to propel the adoption of the product. Besides, it is likely to offer lucrative business opportunities for the players. Moreover, the high utilization of immunoglobulin owing to its superior advantages is expected to contribute to the global plasma fractionation market growth in the forthcoming years.

Takeda Acquires Shire to Strengthen its Footprint in Japan and the U.S.

In January 2019, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the acquisition of Shire plc, a leading biopharmaceutical company having its headquarters in Japan. The acquisition has elevated Takeda’s position in the U.S. and Japan and further strengthened its footprint by developing innovative medicines such as plasma fractionation systems serving around 80 countries globally. Christophe Weber, CEO of Takeda, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition earlier than expected. The hard work put by the organization and the smooth regulatory clearances has helped us achieve this feat in a short time. We are highly appreciative of the support received from our employees, shareholders, and partners.”


For More Information :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/plasma-fractionation-market-101614


Increasing Focus on Establishment of Industry Compliant Facilities to Promote Growth

The increasing focus on the development of advanced facilities by major players is perceived as a positive sign in the adoption of the product. For instance, in February 2019, Kedrion Biopharma secured a FDA approval for setting up a plasma manufacturing facility dedicated to plasma proteins in Melville. According to the company, the facility will aid in the process of fractionation of sterile microorganism free environment. Additionally, the high demand for blood plasma during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to boost the global plasma fractionation market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

  • March 2020 – Houston Methodist Hospital became the first-ever hospital to try blood transfusion therapy with the help of a patient recovered from the COVID-19. The individual donated his blood plasma for the transfusion termed as convalescent serum therapy.

Market Exhibited a Stellar Growth Rate of 14.4% in 2020; High Demand for Plasma Witnessed Worldwide

In the initial phases of the outbreak of the COVID-19, patients globally were administered with blood plasma therapy to ensure complete recovery in the absence of specific treatment against the pandemic. Besides, the positive response shown by the plasma procedure in the management of disease has bode well for the growth of the market. Owing to this the market exhibited a growth rate of 14.4% in 2020 and is further expected to showcase significant growth in the forthcoming years.


Quick Buy - Plasma Fractionation Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101614


Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the market is divided into immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors, and others.

  • On the basis of product, the immunoglobulin segment held a global plasma fractionation market share of about 51.9% in 2020. The segment is expected to dominate due to the increasing adoption of immunoglobulin to reduce the effect of inflammatory conditions among patients globally.

Based on the application, the market is classified into immunology & neurology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, and others. Moreover, on the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Presence of Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable government regulations that is likely to propel the demand for the product in the region. North America stood at USD 12.55 billion in 2020.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the increasing investment in the development of plasma fractionation systems and the increasing prevalence of rare diseases in the region between 2021 and 2028.

North America

United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.

Asia-Pacific

China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam etc.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa


Speak To Our Analyst: 

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/plasma-fractionation-market-101614


COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Companies Focus on Partnerships to Expand Their Product Portfolio & Boost Sales Revenue

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain a stronghold. These companies are partnering with other companies to develop advanced plasma fractionation systems to cater to the growing demand from the healthcare sector worldwide. Additionally, the adoption of strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and facility expansion by other key players is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

  • CSL (U.S.)

  • Grifols, S.A(Spain)

  • Baxter (U.S.)

  • Kedrion S.p.A (Italy)

  • Octapharma (Switzerland)

  • Shire- Part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (U.S.)

  • Biotest AG (Germany)

  • LFB (France)


Table Of Contents :

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Number of Plasma Collection Centers for Key Countries

    • Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries

    • Prevalence of Chronic Diseases (Key Indications) by Key Countries

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic of Plasma Fractionation Market

Toc Continue..


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/plasma-fractionation-market-101614


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


