New Research From Aite-Novarica Group: On-Demand Pay Eliminates Payday Loans, Overdraft Fees For Millions Of American Workers

·5 min read

4 in 5 No Longer Have to Turn to Payday Loans or Pay Overdraft Fees After Access to DailyPay

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of American workers are caught in the vicious cycle of debt because of reliance on payday loans and paying costly overdraft fees to pay bills on time and make ends meet. However, according to new research from the Aite-Novarica Group, having access to your pay as you earn it can eliminate such financial crippling options to survive paycheck to paycheck for an overwhelming majority of people who are stuck using these predatory financial services.

DailyPay Logo (PRNewsfoto/DailyPay)

The research* confirms that DailyPay and its proprietary approach to on-demand-pay (sometimes known as earned wage access), offering employees 100% immediate access to their funds easily and reliably, is a remarkably effective solution to expensive financial alternatives like payday loans, overdraft fees, late fees and the like. The research also shows that DailyPay can stop reliance on regularly borrowing from friends to make ends meet, reduce financial stress and improve overall financial wellness.

Aite-Novarica found that the use of DailyPay improves worker financial outcomes for a substantial majority of users. More than eight out of 10 (82%) respondents that access their DailyPay Balance on-demand said they worry about money less since they started the program, and 75% said they are able to budget and plan better with the ability to access their earnings on-demand. And these figures generally hold for those who use on-demand pay more frequently, including those who use larger percentages of their pay before payday, according to the survey results.

"The survey respondents were using some costly and arguably inferior alternatives prior to gaining access to DailyPay," Leslie Parrish, Senior Analyst, Aite-Norvarica said. "These consumers largely feel more in control of their finances after using DailyPay."

The key findings in the research report include the following:

  • The vast majority of prior payday loan users and overdrafters were able to move away from these suboptimal behaviors and most of them attribute this change to DailyPay.

  • DailyPay users also report being able to better manage their bill and loan payments and reduce requests for help from friends or family.

  • DailyPay reaps positive outcomes across the board for users as the product has caused them to worry less about money (82%), improved their ability to budget and plan (75%), and allowed them to reduce debt (60%) and those who tend to use DailyPay relatively more frequently report even higher average savings and even more extensive prior reliance on inferior, predatory alternatives.

"This data is transformational and supports a very important conclusion — DailyPay helps working Americans stay out of debt," said Mattew Kopko, Vice President of Public Policy, DailyPay. "Because of DailyPay, 4 in 5 payday loan or overdraft users are freed from the cycle of debt with most of the remaining 20% experiencing substantial financial benefits. People are saying clearly that they need this easy and reliable service to make ends meet."

For a more detailed look at the study, please go to http://www.dailypay.com/aite-report.

*Industry-leader DailyPay partnered with the Aite-Novarica Group, a well-respected financial industry research and advisory firm that focuses on financial issues, to independently conduct research on its on-demand pay customer base.

Aite Novarica's online survey of 1,114 DailyPay customers was conducted May 2021. 95% confidence interval with 3-point margin of error

About DailyPay:

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit ww.dailypay.com/press.

About Aite-Novarica Group:

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contacts:

David Schwarz
Email: david.schwarz@dailypay.com

Ye Bin Kwon
Email: yebinkwon@dailypay.com

Website: dailypay.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-aite-novarica-group-on-demand-pay-eliminates-payday-loans-overdraft-fees-for-millions-of-american-workers-301353338.html

SOURCE DailyPay

