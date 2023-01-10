U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

New research from Antavo proves customer loyalty is the lifeline companies need

·3 min read

Antavo launches its latest 2023 Global Customer Loyalty Report and reveals almost 90% of businesses trust that loyalty initiatives will help them overcome the global inflation crisis

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antavo, the Enterprise Loyalty Cloud platform, has released its 2023 Global Customer Loyalty Report, highlighting an increasing reliance on loyalty programs to overcome concerns around inflation and potential recession.

Antavo Global Customer Loyalty Report 2023
Antavo Global Customer Loyalty Report 2023


The research serves to help decision makers navigate and identify the investment opportunities of loyalty programs, with a focus on business, customers and wider global issues. Based on the behavioural data from more than 290 million loyalty member actions*, over 600 minutes of qualitative interview and data from over 260 industry professionals:

  • 88.5% of respondents trusted loyalty initiatives to help them overcome the current inflation crisis

  • 67.7% have plans to increase or significantly increase their investment in customer retention over the inflation crisis and possible recession

  • 78.6% of companies with existing loyalty programs are looking to revamp or make significant changes in the next three years - growing from 71.6% last year

  • 93.7% agreed that customer loyalty should be the primary focus over customer acquisition due to the current economic climate

Insightful and actionable guidance is provided from leading customer loyalty experts, alongside case studies from global brands including Virgin Red, adiClub by Adidas and American Express.

Key decision makers looking to invest in or revamp their loyalty programs are also able to understand how best to achieve the best ROI, as the data reveals, through the 290 million member actions executed via the Antavo platform in 2022:

  • The lifetime value of members who spend points in a loyalty program is 6.3X higher

  • Members who redeem personalised offers spend 4.5X more annually

  • Program members who redeem partner rewards have 3.4X higher spend

Zsuzsa Kecsmar, Antavo's co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer said: "We are facing a time of great uncertainty. Struck by the looming financial crisis and economic recession, brands and retailers need to invest in loyalty marketing and technology more wisely than ever. Even in such a turbulent economic climate, customer loyalty can be the way out. Companies plan to focus much more on their existing customers and studies from this year forecast that the loyalty management market will grow to $18.2 billion by 2026. But, first, businesses will have to weather the storm of the current economic downturn by investing in their customer retention efforts - and that starts with loyalty."

Personalisation of customer interactions and experiences was identified as a key requirement for maintaining and future proofing loyalty schemes. Upcoming trends point towards increased strategic partnerships for extended program reach, more environmental social governance (ESG) influenced causes and greater use of card linking for continuing success.

The full report is available to download here.

For any questions on the report, or to speak to an Antavo spokesperson, contact: Courtney Glymph, +44 (0)7867488769, antavo@yourstorypr.com

*Member interactions include actions related to a loyalty program and the wider business logic that is connected to the loyalty program, like earning and burning points and benefits, purchases, challenge completions, advancing in tier structures, referring friends etc.

Notes to editors

About Antavo
Antavo is an Enterprise Loyalty Cloud, providing best-in-class technology to manage experience-based, paid, and lifestyle loyalty programs online, in-store, or on mobile.

Antavo's no-code, API-centric platform makes the loyalty program experience fully customizable and empowers loyalty and marketing teams to run their program internally, without IT help. The company invests 60% of its revenue into its product and issues quarterly product releases.

Antavo is a pure-play loyalty technology vendor recognized by Forrester, Gartner, Loyalty360, and is the preferred choice for loyalty consultants, agencies, and system integrators all over the world. Antavo empowers clients like BMW, KFC, La Cage, Kathmandu and Luisaviaroma, as well as global businesses in the travel, pharma and fashion industries. For more information, visit antavo.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978806/Antavo_Global_Customer_Loyalty.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1941862/Antavo_Logo.jpg

Antavo Logo
Antavo Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-research-from-antavo-proves-customer-loyalty-is-the-lifeline-companies-need-301716907.html

