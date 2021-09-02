U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

Research Antibodies Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. Major market drivers include a rise in R&D initiatives undertaken by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and government bodies, an increase in neurobiology and stem cell research, availability of technologically advanced products, and strategic collaborations among various key players.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In 2020, primary antibodies held a dominant share in terms of revenue in the product segment owing to greater specificity, therefore, leading to increase adoption in R&D activities

  • Monoclonal antibodies captured a substantial share in 2020, as they offer higher sensitivity for the detection of antigens and also showcase efficient staining properties for various applications

  • The neurobiology segment is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases that have limited treatment options and the rise in R&D activities by biotech companies and academic institutes

  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies were dominant in terms of revenue amongst all end-users in 2020, owing to the increased adoption of research antibodies in drug development and discovery

  • In 2020, North America accounted for the substantial revenue share which is attributable to the high presence of many biotechnologies as well as biopharmaceutical manufacturers, research academies, and laboratories

Read 140 page market research report, "Research Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Primary, Secondary), By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies), By Technology, By Source, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

An increase in the usage of research antibodies to develop therapies for various chronic and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS, India) developed antibodies against chikungunya viral infection. These antibody structures were developed to aid scientists in understanding various aspects of virus pathogenesis entailing further research on antiviral therapies. Growing government funds and initiatives for R&D are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region. According to the 2018-2019 Australian Budget, approximately USD 94 million was estimated for four years for new industry collaborations, research as well as new biomedical and medical programs.

Additionally, a rise in funds invested by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to enhance proteomics and genomics research is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in 2017, Biognosys Inc. raised USD 5 million in funds to increase, advance, and develop next-generation proteomics products and workflow for high throughput and high content protein analysis. The rise in the number of major players investing in advanced technologies and collaborating with other key players is also anticipated to impact market potential positively in the near future. For instance, Abcellera uses technologically advanced techniques to test antibodies from single B cells, map and screen natural immune responses, and discover novel antibody therapies. The company has also partnered with Sanofi, Pfizer, Teva, Merck, and GSK to discover and develop new antibody-based therapies. Moreover, the launch of novel antibody structures for the diagnosis of various diseases is also a major factor expected to boost market growth. For instance, in August 2018, BioGenex launched a range of new antibodies for its use in cancer immunohistochemistry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of product, type, technology, source, application, end-use, and region:

  • Research Antibodies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

  • Research Antibodies Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

  • Research Antibodies Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

  • Research Antibodies Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

  • Research Antibodies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

  • Research Antibodies End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

  • Research Antibodies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Research Antibodies Market

  • Abcam Plc

  • Bio-rad Laboratories

  • Becton Dickinson & Company

  • Merck Millipore

  • Lonza Group

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Perkinelmer, Inc.

Check out more studies related to medical antibodies, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Australia & New Zealand Research Antibodies MarketThe Australia & New Zealand research antibodies market size was valued at USD 98.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

  • Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody MarketThe global mammalian polyclonal IgG antibody market size was valued at USD 816.5 million in 2017 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

  • Antibody Production MarketThe global antibody production market size was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at 13.5% over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Biotechnology Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-antibodies-market-size-worth-5-9-billion-by-2028--cagr-6-4-grand-view-research-inc-301368054.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

