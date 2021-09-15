U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.20
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,675.19
    +97.62 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,038.86
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.99
    +16.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.61
    +2.15 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    -12.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    +0.0320 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3880
    -0.2920 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,290.85
    +1,459.86 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.90
    +35.68 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

New Research From BRITA and WDC Warns Plastic Pollution is Jeopardising Sea's Crucial Role in Fighting Climate Change

·3 min read

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New BRITA research has revealed just under one in five (17%) Brits – the equivalent of nine million - admit to leaving litter at the beach, with Gen Zs aged 16-24 the biggest offenders (35%). The findings come as a new study by leading marine charity, Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), supported by BRITA, has uncovered whales and dolphins are suffocating on the sheer volume of plastic entering our seas, with plastic now affecting 81% of species.

50 metre humpback whale &amp; calf filled with plastic is seen on the beach at Whitby as a new report from BRITA and Whale and Dolphin Conservation finds that plastic affects 81% of whale and dolphin species.
50 metre humpback whale & calf filled with plastic is seen on the beach at Whitby as a new report from BRITA and Whale and Dolphin Conservation finds that plastic affects 81% of whale and dolphin species.

The Message in a Bottle report highlights that plastics have been shown to negatively affect whales' and dolphins' ability to feed, digest, navigate, breathe, breed and migrate, however less than half (45%) of the UK population think whales and dolphins are harmed as a result of single-use plastic rubbish, with almost one in ten (9%) believing no marine life suffers at all.

Ignorance surrounding the impact of plastic pollution remains widespread, with only one in five (21%) Brits believing their rubbish ends up in the ocean, and the majority (59%) thinking the UK's coastlines are less affected by the issue, believing that marine life is harmed more elsewhere in the world by litter.

Yet the majority (56%) of Brits notice litter when visiting the seaside, with an alarming one in five (22%) noticing rubbish every time they go. To highlight the issue and the report's findings, a powerful and heart-wrenching sand art image of a 50m long whale and her calf filled with plastic waste has been captured on Whitby beach, North Yorkshire.

The report, launched to mark World CleanUp Day, also reveals that plastic not only pollutes our ocean, affecting more whale and dolphin species with every year, but it also exacerbates climate change. Fewer whales and dolphins mean more carbon in the atmosphere, with one whale equating to thousands of trees in terms of carbon capture.

The rise in UK staycations this year is also cause for concern due to the nation's propensity to litter, with two-thirds (61%) of the nation opting to stay in the UK, and coastal breaks the most popular option for holidaymakers (31%) in 2021.

But alarmingly over half (52%) of those surveyed say they take disposable products to the beach, while the most common types of rubbish being discarded are food wrappers (13%), plastic bags (11%) and plastic bottles (9%). However, one in ten (11%) admit their main reason for littering is seeing rubbish already present at the beach, which in turn furthers the problem.

The report finds that the number of whale and dolphin species known to be affected by marine litter has increased profusely, from 28 out of 75 in 1997, to 73 of the 90 whale and dolphin species recognised today. And while plastic waste has long been a problem, production of plastic waste has increased worldwide during the pandemic, meaning urgent action is needed to stem the tide.

Julia Bradbury, TV presenter and WDC Patron, said: "WDC's study shines an important light on the scale, and impact, of marine litter, however BRITA's research has shown there is still a lack of understanding about the impact of our plastic waste here in the UK. We hope that this new report helps to educate the public and raise awareness of the issue, and encourage people to limit their use of single-use plastics."

Rebecca Widdowson, Marketing Director of BRITA UK, said: "Single-use plastics are having a detrimental impact on our ocean, with severe repercussions for whales and dolphins and also climate change. BRITA UK is proud to be working with WDC to bring the results from this report to everyone's attention, and highlight the important steps we can all take to help protect these beautiful marine species and also ensure the ocean can continue to fulfil its vital role in the fight against climate change."

BRITA UK and WDC are urging consumers to help save whales and dolphins from increased plastic pollution whilst ensuring nature's carbon absorbing machine, the ocean, can continue to thrive. The ocean's ability to mitigate global warming through carbon capture relies on us all to take a stand. This is not someone else's problem – we all need to make small changes, like reducing and reusing, to protect whales, dolphins and other marine species and help fight climate change.

Read more at whales.org/notwhalefood

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626803/BRITA_and_WDC_sand_art_warning.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ur-Energy and Energy Fuels Stocks Popped 11% Today

    Uranium stocks Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) and Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) popped on Tuesday, extending the broader rally in uranium stocks from yesterday. Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy popped 11% each by 2 p.m. EDT before closing the day up around 3% each. If you look carefully at their price performances in recent weeks, these stocks have been among the laggards in the industry, presenting traders and investors with a good opportunity to bet on them even as uranium prices continue to rally.

  • 3 Out-of-Favor Solar Stocks to Buy Now

    The solar industry has exploded onto the energy scene over the last two decades and seems like it's not slowing down anytime soon. According to Our World in Data and BP, total solar installations globally have grown from 0.65 gigawatts in 2000 to 40.1 GW in 2010 and 708 GW in 2020. Despite this growth, not all solar energy stocks have outperformed the market over the last two decades.

  • Royal Helium Drill Stem Tests 120 Meters at Climax-4

    Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) is pleased to announce that it has drilled Climax-4 well to a total depth ("TD") of 2,701 meters. The completions program is underway which includes analysis of core samples taken, Drill Stem Tests ("DST") conducted over a 120-meter continuous interval, and flow testing, all from the Regolith zone which has now been renamed Climax Nazare. This zone in Climax-4 had the highest and most consistently elevated helium shows to date on the Clima

  • Europe’s energy crisis goes from bad to worse as Dutch and U.K. natural gas prices see double-digit gains

    Europe’s energy crisis deepened on Wednesday, with natural gas futures in Europe and the U.K. soaring by double digits, while a fire at a electricity converter station that connected France to England. European benchmark natural gas prices have soared 287% year to date, driven by a shortage of supplies from Russia, which is using more of its own natural gas; a lack of U.S. supply due to hurricanes disrupting refineries; a heat wave in the U.K. and elsewhere that has disrupted wind power; and hurricanes knocking out supplies from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

  • Why are Yellowstone wolves biting grizzly bears’ butts?

    For the second time this month a Yellowstone National Park tourist has captured footage showing a wolf biting a grizzly bear’s butt.

  • A Tesla Co-Founder Aims To Build an Entire U.S. Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Redwood Materials Inc., the battery recycling company created by Tesla Inc. co-founder J.B. Straubel, has been keeping a big secret: It isn’t really a recycling company.Sure, Redwood has risen quickly to become the biggest lithium-ion battery recycler in the U.S.. But Straubel didn’t leave Tesla in 2019 just to clean out America’s junk drawers. His broader goal, described to Bloomberg for the first time, is to move a huge chunk of the battery-component industry from Asia to the U.

  • Smart Sewer Technology Satisfies EPA Consent Decree, Saves City $400 Million

    RYE BROOK, NY, September 15, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), is delivering the advanced “smart sewer” system enabling the City of South Bend, Indiana, to excee...

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Slaughter of dolphins on Faeroes sparks debate on traditions

    The slaughter of 1,428 white-sided dolphins over the weekend, part of a four-century-old traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water where they are killed for their meat and blubber, has reignited a debate on the small Faeroe Islands. The hunt in the North Atlantic islands is not commercial and is authorized, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Chevron Triples Low-Carbon Spend, Avoids Net-Zero Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. will triple investments in lower-carbon technologies through the next seven years while putting off a pledge for net-zero emissions in contrast to its European peers.The oil giant will spend $10 billion through 2028 on hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture, with 20% of that allocated to reducing the carbon intensity of its operations, the San Ramon, California-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Chevron’s commitment to a “pathway to net zero” fal

  • 11-foot hammerhead shark with fish hooks in mouth caught by Texas angler, video shows

    ​“We got the fish in and we noticed that it had been hooked several times by other people and I guess it got away.”

  • ESG is broken but we can’t afford to scrap it

    In just two years, Tariq Fancy went from being one of ESG investing’s most powerful champions to its harshest and most outspoken critic. In a three-part tome released on Medium last month, the former BlackRock chief investment officer called the ESG label—a catch-all for products that promise to tackle environmental, social, and corporate governance issues—a “dangerous placebo” that obscures the urgent need for government regulation to spur a transition into clean energy. At a time when private capital is finally pouring into climate innovation, Fancy’s account is best read not as a blanket disavowal of private-sector climate action, but as a to-do list of what needs to be overhauled.

  • Analysis-Biden's lofty climate goals collide with political, economic reality

    President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to restore U.S. leadership in the global fight against climate change and followed up with a dizzying number of executive orders and lofty targets to slash emissions. But nine months into his presidency, political, legal, and economic obstacles have forced his administration to make several moves in support of fossil fuels development at home and abroad, and raised questions about whether the Democrat will be able to meet his commitments to clean energy. Setbacks include a judge overturning the administration's effort to block new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, forcing it to offer millions of new acres for drilling, and rising retail gas prices that have led the White House to publicly ask the global oil cartel, OPEC, to boost production.

  • Bayer Unit Makes More Investments to Curb Synthetic Fertilizers

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG just made its second investment in as many months in startups working to curb the use of synthetic fertilizers, a step that would help the agricultural industry -- a major polluter -- become more environmentally friendly.The industry giant, which owns agrochemical and biotechnology company Monsanto Co., said Tuesday one of its units co-lead a $15 million investment in Andes, a startup that treats seeds so plants can better draw nitrogen from the air instead of needing ene

  • Exclusive-California Bay area regulators probe Phillips 66 refinery work -email

    California Bay Area regulators are investigating whether Phillips 66 failed to obtain necessary permits to produce renewable fuels at its oil refinery in Rodeo, according to an email reviewed by Reuters. The refiner is undergoing a multi-step conversion of the plant to turn it into the world's largest producer of renewable fuels using feedstocks such as soybean oil and animal fats. Phillips 66 started to process small volumes of soybean oil at the Rodeo refinery in the first quarter of 2021, the company said this year.

  • SECURE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0075 (0.75 cents) per common share payable on or about October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of United St

  • New Uranium Fund Signals Start of Bull Run Amid Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A new uranium fund that’s snapping up supplies signals the start of a lasting bull run for the commodity used to power nuclear plants.That’s the view of Nick Piquard, a portfolio manager at Horizons ETFs, who expects prices to soar above $60 a pound in the coming months. That would be about 40% higher from where futures are currently trading in New York. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust started buying the commodity on the spot market in mid-August and has amassed over 24 million

  • SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive Experience Exploring the Ocean Plastic Pollution Crisis

    SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover® and Duck®, is launching The Blue Paradox, an immersive educational experience with 360-degree digital projections that invites the public to walk beneath the ocean's surface to explore the impact plastic waste has on our planet's most valuable natural resource and to better understand how businesses, governments and individuals can work together to create a more sustainable world.

  • River's End: California's Latest Water War

    RIVER’S END explores the global water crisis, using California as a microcosm. It reveals how water politics that led to the draining of the Owens Valley by Los Angeles, made famous by the film CHINATOWN, continue to this day in ongoing efforts to take ever more water from Northern California's San Francisco Bay estuary. Except this time, the water grab is at the hands of industrial agriculture and its powerful corporate investors. RIVER’S END inspires viewers to learn where their water comes fr