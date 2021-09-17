Research Conducted by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Presented at European Society of Medical Oncology 2021 Congress

Global gathering showcases the latest advances in cancer care

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is well-represented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held this week as a virtual experience. Four FCS physicians are the first authors and/or co-authors of five cancer research studies that will be presented. With over 20,000 members world-wide, the ESMO Congress gathers oncologists, researchers, patient advocates and pharmaceutical representatives to share the latest cutting-edge developments and findings.

The following FCS physician investigators will present their research results during poster discussions/presentations:

FCS President and Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, “Our FCS Clinical Research Program continues to set a national benchmark for community oncology. We continue to expand access to a growing number of clinical trial opportunities, which means our patients receive the most promising new drugs and treatments available.”

“We are extremely proud that research done through our FCS Phase 1 Drug Development Units and at FCS clinics throughout Florida as part of our strategic partnership with Sarah Cannon is being shared on this prestigious global stage,” said Gustavo A. Fonseca, MD, FACP, FCS Director of Clinical Research. “We are particularly pleased with our ability to continue to advance care discoveries, despite the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ESMO Congress 2021 is a global stage for the exchange of potentially practice-changing data and multidisciplinary conversations that will spur transformative therapies against cancer. All of the study abstracts will be published online in the ESMO Congress 2021 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal, Annals of Oncology.

