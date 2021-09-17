U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.40
    -34.35 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,598.90
    -152.42 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.43
    -129.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.06
    +3.15 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.91
    -0.70 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9580
    +0.2400 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,655.74
    -361.34 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.25
    -15.28 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Research Conducted by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Presented at European Society of Medical Oncology 2021 Congress

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
·2 min read

Global gathering showcases the latest advances in cancer care

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is well-represented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held this week as a virtual experience. Four FCS physicians are the first authors and/or co-authors of five cancer research studies that will be presented. With over 20,000 members world-wide, the ESMO Congress gathers oncologists, researchers, patient advocates and pharmaceutical representatives to share the latest cutting-edge developments and findings.

The following FCS physician investigators will present their research results during poster discussions/presentations:

FCS President and Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD said, “Our FCS Clinical Research Program continues to set a national benchmark for community oncology. We continue to expand access to a growing number of clinical trial opportunities, which means our patients receive the most promising new drugs and treatments available.”

“We are extremely proud that research done through our FCS Phase 1 Drug Development Units and at FCS clinics throughout Florida as part of our strategic partnership with Sarah Cannon is being shared on this prestigious global stage,” said Gustavo A. Fonseca, MD, FACP, FCS Director of Clinical Research. “We are particularly pleased with our ability to continue to advance care discoveries, despite the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ESMO Congress 2021 is a global stage for the exchange of potentially practice-changing data and multidisciplinary conversations that will spur transformative therapies against cancer. All of the study abstracts will be published online in the ESMO Congress 2021 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal, Annals of Oncology.

# # #

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment

CONTACT: Michelle Robey Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute 813.767.9398 Michelle.Robey@FLCancer.com


Recommended Stories

  • FDA’s Call on Lilly’s Covid Drug Is Lifting a Partner’s Beaten-Down Stock

    The agency is allowing Lilly's product to be used as a prophylaxis in people who have been exposed to the virus.

  • BTAI: Encouraging Data for BXCL701 in Heavily Pretreated mCRPC Patients…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BTAI READ THE FULL BTAI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Encouraging Data for BXCL701 in Heavily Pretreated mCRPC Population On September 15, 2021, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) announced that data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of BXCL701 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) was presented at the 2021 European Society

  • YF POLL: 70% say they will not vaccinate their child if FDA approved

    Viewers weigh in on the impending approval for the Covid-19 vaccine for kids.

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were tanking 26.4% lower as of 11:39 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the company announced data from a cohort in a phase 3 study evaluating margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treating gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, cancer of the stomach and esophageal junction with the stomach. MacroGenics also announced preliminary data from a phase 1 clinical study evaluating MGC018 in treating advanced solid tumors.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Is Moderna Winning on Vaccine Efficacy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) hold the top spots in the coronavirus vaccine market. It reported efficacy of 85% against severe disease in clinical trials. One in particular suggests Moderna may be the best at keeping people out of the hospital.

  • Covid Vaccine Booster Shots Could Get a Thumbs Up an FDA Committee Today — or Not. What to Know.

    Members are to vote on whether trial data support approval of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months after people received their second shot.

  • Could There Be a Non-Vaccine COVID Cure?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThere could be another line of defense against COVID-19 on the medical horizon—one that doesn’t involve taking horse medication or even vaccine boosters.According to Scott Gottlieb, author of Uncontrolled Spread, former FDA commissioner, and a member of Pfizer’s board of directors, there are three promising pills in development to help treat COVID like “Tamiflu for influenza,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal. Of course

  • Model slams photographer for 'insane' comment: 'You're not the one to tell me what to do'

    A model is garnering praise on TikTok after slamming a photographer for suggesting she "didn't eat" for two weeks.

  • Moderna president: ‘We don't really know' if future COVID-19 shots will be necessary

    Amid the growing controversy over whether the U.S. is in need of boosters or additional doses to protect against COVID-19, Moderna president Stephen Hoge admits much remains unknown.

  • Scientists continue to say there isn’t enough evidence to make COVID-19 boosters available to all Americans

    An influential Food and Drug Administration committee is set to meet Friday to discuss whether the regulator should approve BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot

  • FDA Advisors to Weigh In on Covid Booster Shots Friday. Investors Expect a Yes.

    A Food and Drug Administration expert panel will consider whether to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Americans older than 15.

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • Why The Future Is Cloudy For This Aerie Pharmaceuticals Drug As Shares Plummet

    Aerie Pharmaceuticals missed the mark in a dry-eye disease test, leading AERI stock to plummet to a 10-month low Thursday.

  • Heart Hope: Announcing the Encouraging Results of a Cell-Therapy Clinical Study by Longeveron

    Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash Researchers in the medical field are constantly working to create medicines to prevent and cure diseases. The development of the multiple COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRN) only highlights the scientific community's commitment and possible advancements. And although the coronavirus is at the forefront of the world’s attention, that doesn’t mean other breakthroughs aren’t happening all the time. One

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Jumped 7% on Wednesday

    Shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed 7.1% higher today following news of a new partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the first names to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has been given much of the credit for coming up with its vaccine. AbCellera Biologics was developing other know-how needed to make effective treatments since well before COVID.

  • Laura Loomer, Who Once Said ‘Bad Fajitas’ Were Worse Than COVID, Says She’s Tested Positive

    Stephanie Keith/GettyThe far-right, anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer says she’s tested positive for the coronavirus, after suffering from severe symptoms that she wrote left her feeling like she “got hit by a bus.”In a post on the Trumpist social network Gettr, Loomer complained that she started suffering from “fever, chills, a runny nose, sore throat, nausea and severe body aches” on Wednesday that she said felt like “a bad case of the flu... So I took a COVID test and

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

    More and more people are discovering a brutal truth: Once you get coronavirus, it can cause long-lasting damage, turning you into a "Long Hauler" with Long COVID, or PASC. A study in Mayo Clinic Proceedings found thousands of people have suffered myriad symptoms—and it could happen to you or anyone, young or old. "I think it's an argument for why we take this disease so seriously," says Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic, who studies the immunogenetics of vaccine response in adults and childr

  • 8-Year-Old Girl Is Left Paralyzed After COVID Likely Triggered Rare Disease

    Once a chatty and energetic child, Avella Bauer is now unable to see, speak or move her arms or legs

  • BioSig Expands in Electrophysiology with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Evaluation

    Increasing its ever-growing presence in the cardiac electrophysiology space, BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) will be installing one of its new PURE EP systems in St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston for evaluation. Physiological pacing procedures are meant to mimic the heart’s normal contraction to have markedly improved clinical and hemodynamic benefits. Under the guidance of Michael Orlov M.D., this study evaluation assesses the effectiveness of PURE EP in these types of procedures. PUR