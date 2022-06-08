U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.50
    -16.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,016.00
    -149.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,666.25
    -45.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.90
    -7.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.94
    +1.53 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.20
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0270
    +0.0550 (+1.85%)
     

  • Vix

    24.60
    -0.47 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2760
    +1.6600 (+1.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,198.77
    +698.80 (+2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    653.90
    +15.27 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.20
    -40.73 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Research Finds Technology Leaders Adopting Infrastructure Automation to Solve Key Business Challenges

·2 min read

Global survey of technology leaders reveals how automating infrastructure combats business risks and accelerates application development

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, today announced the results of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Quali, confirming that IT leaders are turning to infrastructure automation to help their organizations mitigate risk, streamline costs and accelerate innovation.

2-color logo (PRNewsfoto/Qualisystems USA Inc.)
2-color logo (PRNewsfoto/Qualisystems USA Inc.)

Infrastructure automation simplifies the complexity of heterogeneous environments, enabling quicker time-to-delivery.

"As organizations scale application development to keep pace with modern technology and an increasingly competitive market landscape, they're experiencing real growing pains related to the infrastructure they need and the associated challenges around access, cost and security." said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "The demand for infrastructure automation is increasing because organizations need to increase productivity without sacrificing control, primarily threading the needle to achieve speed and performance while managing infrastructure costs and maintaining security and compliance standards for that infrastructure."

The study, entitled "Scale and Innovate with Infrastructure Automation," surveyed 268 global IT and operations decision makers at enterprise companies revealing why infrastructure automation is increasingly critical for IT to support business transformation. Key findings of the study suggest:

  • Strong business growth and evolving market demands add pressure for businesses to deliver applications with greater velocity. To do so, IT leaders know they must improve CX through new tech or infrastructure.

  • Infrastructure teams are directly impacted because current infrastructure environments and capabilities are outdated and prohibit organizations from achieving their goals.

  • IT leaders believe infrastructure automation will help their organizations deliver faster in the midst of complexity and chaos. Governance is a key enabler in balancing speed and performance with risk.

  • Technology leaders view infrastructure automation as a way to simplify the complexity of heterogeneous, hybrid-cloud environments, enabling quicker time-to-delivery. This is seen as a key enabler of fiscal growth.

The study concludes that there is an increased demand for infrastructure automation now due to greater business requirements, the emergence of new technologies, and the increasing maturity of automation capabilities. I&O teams are shifting their focus left to improve outdated infrastructure environments and processes.

To learn more, click here to visit our website and download a full copy of the study.

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, helping companies achieve freedom from infrastructure complexity, so they can operate with velocity. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali's award-winning CloudShell and Torque platforms to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-finds-technology-leaders-adopting-infrastructure-automation-to-solve-key-business-challenges-301562991.html

SOURCE Qualisystems USA Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn't help the problem, but he didn't create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here's how he's not helping with high gas prices.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • BlackBerry Helps Channel Partners Tap Exploding Managed Security Service Market

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a number of enhancements to the BlackBerry Partner Program to help Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) capture the exploding demand among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for 24x7x365 Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) services, a market which industry experts expect will grow from $22.45 billion in 2020 to $77.01 billion by 2030.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • SEC’s Trading Shake-Up Expected to Face Heavy Opposition

    The agency’s expected changes to U.S. stock-trading rules are likely to prompt pushback from the brokerages and market-making firms that handle small investors’ orders.

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.

  • Intel Central Ohio GM Jim Evers on his career path, move to Ohio and more

    Intel's Ohio site leader Jim Evers likes to say he's "living the American dream." Evers was tapped to oversee the company's planned $20 billion Central Ohio semiconductor manufacturing complex after a long career with the California-based tech giant. Although Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has yet to make Evers available for an interview, it did recently publish an internal Q&A with him that provides some insight into his background, as well as his take on making the move to Ohio.

  • China's Tencent to launch flagship game 'Honor of Kings' worldwide

    China's Tencent Holdings said on Wednesday that it will release its flagship mobile game "Honor of Kings" globally by the end of the year as the domestic internet giant pivots to the international gaming market. The Shenzhen-based company's multiplayer action game, played mostly in China, has been consistently its most profitable, raking in $10 billion in revenue between its 2015 launch and September last year, according to data firm Sensor Tower. Tencent's international launch of the top-grossing game reflects the company's focus on expanding globally because the domestic market has become fiercely competitive and bruised by a harsh regulatory crackdown.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China t

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • Nucor buys two small companies with plans to launch utility, transportation business unit

    Nucor Corp. has acquired two related small businesses to establish a Nucor Towers & Structures unit, which it intends to expand into a nationwide business serving the utility, transportation and telecommunications markets.

  • SA holdings firm calls for Cracker Barrel to replace CEO

    Sardar Biglari, leader of the holdings company, says the chain has failed to successfully draw in younger consumers, maintain regular customers, and return to pre-pandemic profit levels.

  • IBM winding down Russian operation, laying off employees - memo

    International Business Machines Corp is winding down its business in Russia and has started to lay off its employees in the country, according to a memo to staff sent last week and emailed to Reuters on Tuesday. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, IBM joined hundreds of other companies in suspending business in the country. Many others had announced a complete exit from Russia.

  • Oil trades above $120 a barrel as investors await U.S. supply data, monitor Norway strike threat

    Oil futures trade higher Wednesday as investors shook off an industry report showing a rise in U.S. crude and product inventories ahead of official data.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.