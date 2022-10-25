Research Has Found Amount of Plastic Waste on Aussie Beaches Has Reduced Dramatically

New research by the CSIRO identifies the local government approaches that have been the most effective in reducing plastic waste on beaches in Australia.

Waste Sense

Waste Sense

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading waste management services Melbourne provider, Waste Sense, recent research conducted by the CSIRO found a substantial decline in plastic pollution in coastal areas around the country. The research set out to identify which approaches have been most effective in reducing coastal plastics and the behaviours that can lead to the greatest reduction in plastic pollution.

The CSIRO conducted 500 coastal surveys and compared the results with studies that were previously completed in 2013. The research revealed that municipalities where household collection services with multiple waste and recycling streams performed significantly better. Waste Sense explains that providing households with multiple waste streams makes it easier for them to separate and sort their waste appropriately, though these municipalities have increased their waste levies to account for the various waste streams. On the flip side, the CSIRO's research concluded that councils with more economic waste management strategies had more polluted coastlines.

Waste Sense points out that while plastic pollution continues to be a global crisis and there is still a long way to go to fix the issues, the CSIRO's research reveals that decisions made at local management levels play an important role in reducing plastic pollution on the beach. The CSIRO has outlined a target of reducing plastic pollution in the country by 80 percent by 2030.

Working towards a sustainable future for the community, Waste Sense is a waste broker which means there is no incentive for them to send waste to the tip if it can be avoided. Almost a third of their services involve recycled waste. Providing independent, unbiased advice on waste solutions to meet unique business needs, Waste Sense works to provide the most cost-effective recycling and waste management programs.

Story continues

To discuss a cost-effective and environmentally responsible solution for a business' waste needs, contact the specialists in waste management in Melbourne and beyond today.

Contact Information:

Waste Sense

Founder

service@wastesense.com.au

1300 492 783



Related Images













Image 1: Waste Sense





Waste Sense









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



