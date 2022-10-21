New research found the pandemic made us grumpier, and it's surprising experts
New research found Americans are grumpier thanks to the pandemic.
Usually, disasters make people kinder and more willing to help, but COVID-19 had the opposite effect on the population.
People's Big Five personality traits changed in just 2 years at a level that usually happens over the course of 10 years.
If it seems like everyone around you is more on edge lately — ready to snap at friends, family, and strangers — well, they most likely are.
New research looked into our so-called Big Five personality traits: agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, neuroticism, and openness. The study found those traits changed during the pandemic — for the worse.
Insider's Adam Rogers talked with The Refresh about why this crisis was different than others, and what it could mean for our future.
