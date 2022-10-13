U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,662.83
    +85.80 (+2.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,017.50
    +806.65 (+2.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,620.69
    +203.59 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.51
    +39.74 (+2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.36
    +2.09 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.30
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    +0.0086 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9190
    +0.0170 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0222 (+2.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1030
    +0.2420 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,172.59
    +34.41 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.79
    +0.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

New Research from G2 Highlights Deltek's Continued Project-Based ERP Leadership with Deltek Vantagepoint

·3 min read

Deltek received numerous accolades in G2's Fall Reports and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the eighth consecutive quarter

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Quarterly ERP Grid® Report for Project-Based ERP for the eighth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. Its rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from the user community, as well as online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek Costpoint once again took home Leader badges in the project-based ERP category. Deltek products including Vantagepoint, Costpoint and Ajera were also recognized for having the Highest User Adoption, being a High Performer and Best Meeting Requirements for Small Businesses, as well as being a Momentum Leader.

Deltek.com (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)
Deltek.com (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)

Built exclusively for professional services firms including A&E firms and Consulting firms, Deltek Vantagepoint helps improve productivity, boost collaboration and increase profitability. With the latest release, Vantagepoint delivers schedule dependencies to manage a project's critical path, simplifies updating percent complete for project managers, expands adoption with personal dashboards, streamlines financial management and much more. This builds on recent enhancements of more interactive and informative dashboards, visual project scheduling, more automated billing and invoicing and simplified approvals.

Vantagepoint Integrates Easier Than Ever 
To help customers integrate disparate systems via the cloud to streamline business processes, Deltek has introduced Deltek Unionpoint, an integration platform as a service (iPaaS). Project-based businesses can more easily build, deploy and manage integrations to and from Deltek Vantagepoint for a cohesive experience across the technology stack.

Similarly, Deltek Payments AP Automation also integrates with Vantagepoint, allowing architecture, engineering and consulting firms to digitally transform their current cash flow process by streamlining and automating payments. By leveraging this combined solution, Vantagepoint users can optimize their outbound payments, gain more control with vendor payments, and streamline your overall vendor payment process.

"Vantagepoint has added a lot more efficiency to our process. More procedures are automatic and with that added efficiency we can maximize the utilization of our staff," said Deltek Vantagepoint user Chad Rahmani, Director of Financial Services, S2S.

Deltek Vantagepoint Reveals What's New and Coming Next at Upcoming User Conference

Deltek users from around the world will come together at Deltek ProjectCon in November to learn more about what's new and what's coming in the products they use, including Vantagepoint. Attendees will learn tips and tricks from experts and hear success stories from other users. There are five sub-tracks for Deltek Vantagepoint to help users align their roles with content specific for them including business development/marketing, project management, financial management, empowering every user and technical. In addition to more than 50 breakout sessions for Vantagepoint, users can set up meetings with experts, network with peers and learn about complementary solutions.

For more information about Deltek Vantagepoint, check out this blog. To register for Deltek ProjectCon, click here.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-from-g2-highlights-delteks-continued-project-based-erp-leadership-with-deltek-vantagepoint-301648927.html

SOURCE Deltek

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c3370.html

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Teams Up With Apple (This Might Be Just the Start)

    This conflict most often occurs between two major makers of laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices: Apple and Microsoft . Apple's Mac computers and iPhones are ridiculously easy to pair up. Thanks to Apple's "AirDrop" feature, you can send pictures and website links between your computer and your cell phone.

  • Alex Jones Is ‘Basically Broke for the Rest of His Life’ After Sandy Hook Verdict, Says Former U.S. Attorney

    Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]

  • Samsung, TSMC Win Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giants are among other companies that have received a one-year exemption from the new restrictions on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • Microsoft Windows: The relevancy of PCs 'has never been greater,' exec says

    Microsoft Corporate Vice President Yusuf Mehdi spoke with Yahoo Finance Live about Microsoft's newest hardware for its Surface products and why PCs are making a comeback.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Snowflake’s Pay-What-You-Use Pricing Gains Favor With Software Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Business software pricing is starting to look less like a monthly Netflix subscription and more like your home water bill.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets WrapIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketEconomic uncertainty and tightening budg

  • 3M Earns Appellate Review of Earplug Unit’s Bankruptcy Shield

    A federal appellate court agreed to review a 3M earplug subsidiary’s appeal seeking to extend bankruptcy stay to the parent company.

  • Should You Use the Social Security Bridge Strategy?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Polestar 3 electric SUV to be produced in U.S. in 2024, EV maker Lucid set to meet targets

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details the latest news about Polestar's electric SUV and EV maker Lucid stating it will meet its 2022 production targets.

  • Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare

    Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for many Americans, especially those who are retired. While retirees who've reached age 65 are able to use Medicare, people waiting for that age are reliant on either paying for personal insurance or, … Continue reading → The post Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy in This Bear Market and Hold Forever

    The broad-based S&P 500 is currently 25% off its high, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 35%. Cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have stocks trading down 47.5% and 60%, respectively, from highs set within the last year. Here is why these two monster growth stocks are worth buying today.

  • General Motors Is Outpacing Ford, but Bigger Problems Loom

    Demand destruction and supply chain issues continue to pose a problem for the iconic American auto manufacturer

  • Exro Technologies' Wins Innovation of the Year Award at 2022 - AutoTech Breakthrough Awards

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro") announced today that its Coil Driver™ technology was named the '2022 Engine Tech Innovation of the Year' by the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. Exro is honored alongside winners in other categories and prior recipients including BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota, among others.

  • Apple gets into the savings game as it deepens financial push

    Apple Inc. is deepening its involvement in the world of financial services. The consumer-electronics company plans to let Apple Card users park their Daily Cash in a high-yield Goldman Sachs savings account, according to a Thursday press release. Cardholders can choose to open this savings account and have their Daily Cash, the company’s form of cash-back rewards, put in the account automatically, once the product rolls out “over the coming months.”

  • The number of baby boomers and Generation X who plan to work past age 70—or forever—is stunning

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • Worried About the China Chip Ban? Give These 2 Top Chip Stocks a Look

    China is an integral part of the semiconductor industry, but these two companies have minimal exposure to that country.

  • What Meta Platforms Investors Should Know After the Meta Connect Event

    Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and some of the top products and partnerships announced during its Meta Connect event. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Apple Earnings Are Soon. Why This Analyst Isn’t Worried About the Stock.

    Wall Street is debating whether strong sales of high-end iPhones will be enough to make up for potential weakness in consumer spending.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.