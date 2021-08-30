U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

New Research from Globe Small Cap Research Unveils SUIC Milestones and Reveals New Insights About Trillion-Dollars Global Opportunity in DeFi Supply Chain Finance Market

·5 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its companies and partners - iDrink Technology, Suntech, Midas Touch, and Sinoway International - are facing new opportunities and new challenges ahead as the company continues to invest in growth markets to ensure the group's enhanced capabilities and adequate capital for its bold expansion plans. The recent research report from Globe Small Cap Research presents a fresh perspective on SUIC and its near-term focus to scale its DeFi-based supply chain financing solutions, building competitive advantage through their breakthrough DeFi SCF technology.

SUIC plans to expand Midas Touch offerings in 40 countries by 2022 and to push through with the upcoming IPO of Sinoway International in 2022/23, joining the big players in the mainstream of major asset management funds, including cypto investment funds, adopting blockchain technology in DeFi supply chain finance markets.

"The total value locked up in DeFi contracts has risen to $61.0 billion as of August 15, 2021 compared to $13.0 billion at the beginning of 2021. This has driven a massive rise in the value (market capitalization) of all the tradeable tokens that are used for DeFi smart contracts. The market capitalization of top 100 DeFi tokens is now around US$114 billion, versus just $21 billion at the beginning of this year," reported by Global Small Cap Research.

The research report offers more information about SUIC, including:

Analysis of SUIC's Investments
Analysis of the Recent Balance Sheet
Discussion of the Management Team's Experience

To read the full report from Globe Small Cap Research, please click on:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

About Midas Touch Technology, United Kingdom
Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA
The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
Certain the information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information"; and "financial outlook" under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.
New Release Department
929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661907/New-Research-from-Globe-Small-Cap-Research-Unveils-SUIC-Milestones-and-Reveals-New-Insights-About-Trillion-Dollars-Global-Opportunity-in-DeFi-Supply-Chain-Finance-Market

