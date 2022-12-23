U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Research and Markets Partners with Solas Project for Annual Toy Donation

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each holiday season Research and Markets donates toys to a local charity, and this year made its donation to the Solas Project in the Liberties neighbourhood of Dublin.

Solas Project works with inner-city children to help them reach their full potential. They offer after-school clubs to support children to be healthy, confident and caring members of their community. Their team creates school programmes to equip teenagers for the academic challenges they face, and they mentor students and teach them business and practical skills to prepare them for employment. They offer support services for young offenders to help them re-integrate into their community. In addition, they give local children a home away from home where they can play, learn and exercise in a safe and supportive environment.

Research and Markets is headquartered in the Liberties, Dublin, and are proud to partner with the Solas Project to support our community.

“We are really thankful for the incredible support of Research and Markets through their provision of generous gifts of toys and books for children in our community this Christmas,” said Solas Project CEO Amy Carey. “These gifts were given out at our annual Christmas event last week and made a lot of children and families very happy! Our vision is to see all children, despite the challenges they face, know their self-worth so that they can take full advantage of the bright futures ahead of them. A big thank you to Research and Markets for their part in supporting our vision this year.”

"We are delighted to be partnering with Solas project for our annual toy donation,” said Research and Markets CEO Ross Glover. “Research and Markets understands the impact of education on a child's development and it is inspiring to see the work being done by Solas in our community here in Dublin 8”.

CONTACT: Contact Data CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


