U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,617.79
    +333.08 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

New Research Provides the First Clear Picture of Learning Loss at Local Level

·5 min read

Findings Incorporate Data on Weeks Remote and ESSER Dollars per District, Allowing Leaders to Re-calibrate Their Recovery Plans

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says recent scores "serve as a call to action."

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Education Recovery Scorecard, a collaboration with researchers at the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University (CEPR) and Stanford University's Educational Opportunity Project, released the first comparable view of district level learning loss during the pandemic utilizing the recently released 2022 NAEP data, and states who have publicly reported their district proficiency rates on their Spring 2022 assessments. These interactive district level maps include data from 29 states (plus DC) – where the necessary data was available.

CEPR Faculty Director Thomas J. Kane and Sean Reardon, Professor of Poverty and Inequality in Education at Stanford University and Director of the Educational Opportunity Project have used the 2022 NAEP scores to make state assessment results comparable. The new research, found on educationrecoveryscorecard.org, also incorporates data on weeks remote and the federal recovery dollars (ESSER) received per district, equipping state and local leaders with the information they need to re-calibrate their current recovery plans.

"The pandemic was like a band of tornadoes that swept across the country," said CEPR Faculty Director Thomas J. Kane. "Some communities were left relatively untouched, while neighboring schools were devastated. The Education Recovery Scorecard is the first high-resolution map of the tornadoes' path to help local leaders see the magnitude of the damage and guide local recovery efforts."

"One of the things we found is that even within a district, there is variability. School districts are the first line of action to help children catch up. The better they know about the patterns of learning loss, the more they're going to be able to target their resources effectively to reduce educational inequality of opportunity and help children and communities thrive," said Sean Reardon, Professor of Poverty and Inequality, Stanford Graduate School of Education.

In response to the findings, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, "We must muster the political will at the state and local level to match the urgency and federal investment in our students through the historic $122 billion in the American Rescue Plan. The latest Nation's Report Card results must serve as a call to action to revisit our existing plans and scale up proven academic recovery strategies such as ensuring a robust and qualified teacher and leader workforce, intense and frequent tutoring aligned to high quality curriculum, and after-school and summer enrichment programming. While the recent data is alarming, catching our students up to the 2019 achievement levels is a low bar. We must aim higher. Our students should be leading the world."

  • The average U.S. public school student in grades 3-8 lost the equivalent of a half year of learning in math and a quarter of a year in reading.

  • Rather than rely on headlines about state achievement, parents and local officials need to understand how their local schools were affected. Six (6) percent of students were in districts that lost more than a year of learning in math, while 3 percent were in districts where math achievement actually rose.

  • The pandemic widened disparities in achievement between high and low poverty schools. The quarter of schools with highest shares of students receiving federal lunch subsides missed two-thirds of a year of math learning, while the quarter of schools with the fewest low-income students lost two-fifths of a year.

While many states and districts are using their portion of the $190B in federal aid to add tutoring and summer school and extended days, many of those efforts are not yet large enough to fully address the learning loss that has occurred. Using these estimates of achievement losses along with expected effect sizes for catch-up efforts and the share of students being served by each, districts now have an opportunity to make sure their plans are commensurate with their students' losses.

"We now see how much ground districts have to make up to get their students back on track. More than ever, we need district leaders to communicate with their communities on how they are using recovery funds to address those gaps," said Marguerite Roza, Director of the Edunomics Lab.

Civil rights leaders see this new research as a call to action for state leaders to rise up a much bolder, aggressive response.

"Learning losses among minority students over the last two years have put the long-term vitality of the nation at risk. Latino and African American students make up nearly half of all students, making it a national imperative to invest in their academic recovery," said Janet Murguia, the President and CEO of UnidosUS.

"If there is a sparkle of light during these dark times, it's our nation's historic infusion of funds through ARP and ESSER," said John B. King, president of The Education Trust. "To address unfinished learning, we implore district leaders to invest in evidence-based strategies, including increased access to strong, diverse teachers, targeted intensive tutoring, expanded learning time, and strengthening socioemotional supports and relationships weakened during the pandemic."

Kane said, "The whole village needs to hear the bell ringing, not just schools. Mayors should organize tutoring efforts at local libraries. Community organizations should plan school vacation academies and summer learning opportunities. Governors should be funding and evaluating innovative pilots to provide models that everyone could use. We cannot wait for the Spring 2023 state test results next fall to tell us that we underinvested in recovery efforts. Many are happy just to get back to normal, but normal won't help kids catch up."

The Education Recovery Scorecard is supported by funds from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Kenneth C. Griffin and the Walton Family Foundation.

About the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University
The Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University, based at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, seeks to transform education through quality research and evidence. CEPR and its partners believe all students will learn and thrive when education leaders make decisions using facts and findings, rather than untested assumptions. Learn more at cepr.harvard.edu.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-provides-the-first-clear-picture-of-learning-loss-at-local-level-301662749.html

SOURCE Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University

Recommended Stories

  • Lakers to move Russell Westbrook to bench after 0-4 start, per report

    The Lakers' high-price point guard has shot 28.9 percent in three games.

  • Inside testing done, soil sampling begins at Missouri school

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed testing inside a Missouri school closed amid concerns of radioactive contamination, and sampling of soil outside the school has begun, Corps officials said Friday. A suburban St. Louis school board voted last week to close Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, after testing by a private firm found levels of radioactive isotope lead-210 that were 22 times the expected level on the kindergarten playground. It also found high levels of polonium, radium and other material inside the school, which sits along Coldwater Creek, a 19-mile (31-kilometer) waterway contaminated decades ago with Manhattan Project atomic waste.

  • Kanye West's Unaccredited K-12 School Donda Academy Shuts Down

    The bells will no longer be ringing in the halls of Kanye West’s Donda Academy.

  • What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

    Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration's loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments...

  • Why more aspiring lawyers are failing the bar exam in several states

    For the current crop of aspiring attorneys, it has seemingly become tougher to pass the grueling test required for entrance into the profession.

  • Eli Lilly commits $92.5M to Purdue for pharmaceutical manufacturing scholarships

    The scholarship program would provide incoming Purdue undergraduate students funding worth a full tuition and a guaranteed internship at Lilly.

  • 12-year-old math and music prodigy in Singapore is already taking up 2 college degrees

    A 12-year-old boy in Singapore has been featured on local media for taking two bachelor’s degrees in separate institutions at the same time. Nathanael Koh, who started primary school at age 3, is now a first-year math student at New Zealand’s University of Canterbury, and a final-year music composition student at the Australian Guild of Music Education (AGME). Since he began studying, Nathanael has cleared three to four academic years in just one.

  • Penn State University Does Away With Plans For Its Racial Justice Center

    Penn State University has scrapped plans for a proposed Center for Racial Justice, electing to go another route, according to the Washington Post. The school first announced plans after the George Floyd protests of 2020. Two Black professors had also released a report chronicling the slowness of Black hiring, and existing staff experiencing racism on campus. The University originally touted the center as “just the beginning” of its anti-racism efforts.

  • The ethics of canceling student debt is more about fairness than broken promises

    Several groups have opposed President Joe BIden's plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 of student debt. Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We the 45mPresident Joe Biden’s plan to forgive US$10,000 to $20,000 of student debt for up to 40 million eligible borrowers was recently put on hold when a federal appeals court temporarily paused the program. Six states had asked the court to block implementation of loan forgiveness until their lawsuits against the program were resolved. The states allege

  • Colleges Dabble in Real Estate to Help US Staff Afford Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- When Emily Nadeau was offered a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine, it wasn’t a job she wanted to turn down, but she considered ditching the offer. Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar

  • University of Florida faculty vote no-confidence in process to pick Ben Sasse as new president

    University of Florida faculty members expressed their displeasure Thursday with Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse being named as the lone finalist for the school’s presidency.

  • Kanye West's Donda Academy announces closure, then reopening hours later: report

    Donda Academy, which was founded by rapper Ye, apparently closed for the school year. However, parents reportedly received an email saying the school would reopen.

  • Ignite ICT: Leaders stress adaptability, priorities in the new normal

    It is probably easier to list the ways the world hasn’t changed the past two years, but panelists discussing  “the new normal” at the WBJ’s Ignite ICT women’s conference on Thursday said there are increasingly opportunities for leaders to apply lesson learned to the post-pandemic world. “Times have changed,” said Amy Williams, of Spirit AeroSystems Inc.  But that doesn’t mean they necessarily changed for the worse. Williams, who helps lead diversity, equity and inclusion for Spirit (NYSE: SPR), shared the sentiment with fellow panelists that adaptability and prioritization were two of the biggest lessons learned through Covid.

  • Kanye West's $15,000 a year Donda Academy closes 'effective immediately' amid antisemitism controversy

    It's unclear what will happen to the 100 students enrolled and Kanye West's school.

  • Substitute math teacher arrested at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening students

    Rina Nakano reports from Aliso Viejo, where a substitute math teacher at Aliso Niguel High School was arrested for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing. Students said he allegedly threatened to hurt or kill them.

  • Mattilda wants to take over payment collection for Latin America’s private schools

    Digital payments are gaining momentum in Latin America, and startups like Mexico-based mattilda are putting their spin on streamlining financial and administrative processes for private schools while also offering credit backed by future school fees. The company was founded in 2022 by José Agote, Jesús Lanza, Juan Pablo Bravo, Adrián Garza and Ileana Gómez. Agote, Lanza and Bravo all previously worked together at Lottus Education, a university-focused educational platform in Mexico.

  • Russian teachers begin to flee Melitopol

    TETIANA LOZOVENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 13:18 There is a catastrophic shortage of school teachers in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol because the majority of Melitopol residents refused to collaborate with the Russian occupation regime.

  • Whitmer, Dixon highlight differences in final Michigan governor debate

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon stepped up the rhetoric in their second and final debate before the Nov. 8 election,.

  • Kanye's Donda Academy Has Been Shut Down, Effective Immediately

    Kanye West can add one more thing to his string of continuous unfortunate events.

  • 4 students suffer 'medical emergencies' at Canoga Park High School

    Four students at Canoga Park High School suffered "medical emergencies" Wednesday morning, prompting a response from Los Angeles police and paramedics.