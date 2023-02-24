U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,012.32
    +21.27 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.91
    +108.82 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,590.40
    +83.33 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.09
    +13.42 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.65
    +0.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.20
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0603
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    -0.0440 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5810
    -0.0700 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,954.37
    -238.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.88
    -10.26 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,228.34
    +124.02 (+0.46%)
     

Research Report on China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Industry, 2023-2032

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Plant Reeled Silk Export 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

China is the world's leading exporter of plant reeled silk. According to the publisher, in 2021, China exported 1,385.29 tons of plant reeled silk, down 32.76% year-on-year, with an export value of US$82,310,200, down 19.67% year-on-year. From January to November 2022, China exported 3,590.16 tons of plant reeled silk, up 202.46% year-on-year, with an export value of US$222 million, up 223.35% year-on-year.

Silk is a long continuous fiber made from the solidification of silk liquid secreted by the mature silkworm during cocooning. Depending on the food of the silkworm, it can be divided into mulberry silk, sericulture silk, cassava silk and camphor silk and so on. Silk is mainly used in the silk industry. With the global economic development, consumers' living standards have improved and become more and more favorable to products made of silk such as clothing or household products, which has promoted the market demand for silk.

Mulberry silk as raw material, a number of cocoon silk will be held together and reeled into filament, also known as silk. Machine reeled silk is called plant reeled silk. At present, it is rare to see hand-reeled silk, and the silk produced in China and exported are basically plant reeled silk.

In 2021, China exported plant reeled silk to seventeen countries around the world. The publisher analyzed that Italy, Romania, India, Vietnam and Slovenia were the main export destinations of plant reeled silk in China by export volume. In 2021, China exported 449.03 tons of plant reeled silk to Italy, accounting for 32.41% of the total plant reeled silk export volume that year, and the export value was US$28.365 million, accounting for 34.46% of the total export value.

China is a traditional mulberry silkworm breeding country and the world's leading producer and exporter of plant reeled silk. The publisher expects the global market demand for plant reeled silk to continue to rise from 2023-2032 in line with the development of the global textile industry, which will help boost the growth of China's plant reeled silk exports.

Topics covered:

  • China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Plant Reeled Silk Export?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Plant Reeled Silk Export

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Plant Reeled Silk Export during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of China's Plant Reeled Silk Export during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Market?

  • Which Segment of China's Plant Reeled Silk Export is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Plant Reeled Silk Export?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Plant Reeled Silk Export Analysis
1.1. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Scale
1.1.1. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Volume
1.1.2. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Value
1.1.3. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Price
1.2. China's Main Export Destinations of Plant Reeled Silk
1.2.1. By Export Volume
1.2.2. By Export Value

2. 2018-2022 China Plant Reeled Silk Major Export Destinations Analysis
2.1. Italy
2.2. Romania
2.3. India
2.4. Vietnam
2.5. Slovenia
2.6. Other Export Destinations

3. China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Outlook 2023-2032
3.1 Factors Affecting China's Plant Reeled Silk Exports
3.1.1. Favorable Factors
3.1.2. Unfavorable Factors
3.2 China's Plant Reeled Silk Export Forecast, 2023-2032
3.2.1. Export Volume Forecast
3.2.2. Major Export Destinations Forecast
3.2.3. Major Export Types of Plant Reeled Silk Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hqne1-report?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-report-on-chinas-plant-reeled-silk-export-industry-2023-2032-301754756.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Bounce From Extreme Lows

    Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we had reached a major oversold condition.

  • FedEx pilot resolution allows call for strike authorization vote

    The Master Executive Council of FedEx pilots have cleared the way for a strike authorization vote to be called for, "when the appropriate time is determined."

  • Latam's MercadoLibre's net profit rises, fueled by fintech arm

    South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $164.7 million; up from the loss it posted in the same period last year, following a solid performance by its fintech unit. The Argentina-based company, which operates in 18 countries across Latin America, posted a net revenue of $3.0 billion - slightly above a Refinitiv estimate of $2.9 billion, and a 56.5% jump year-on-year in constant currency (40.9% in dollars). In particular, its fintech unit saw net revenue growth of 92.7% in local currency (73.5% in dollars) to $1.3 billion, supported by the consolidation of its financial services across Latin American countries and growth in loans.

  • U.S. wants at least 2 advanced computer chip centers built, Commerce chief says

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday said the government will encourage companies to build at least two advanced domestic computer chip factories employing thousands of union workers, as part of a $52.7 billion dollar initiative. The centers would also include a "robust supplier ecosystem," Raimondo said in a speech in Washington. "America needs to design and produce the world's most advanced chips right here in America," Raimondo said, adding that the United States leads in design but not manufacturing.

  • Domino's Pizza posts mixed Q4 earnings report, same-store sales miss estimates

    Domino's Pizza (DPZ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday before market open that largely missed expectations.

  • U.S. Justice Dept accuses Google of evidence destruction in antitrust case

    U.S. Justice Department lawyers say that Alphabet Inc's Google destroyed internal corporate communications and have asked a federal judge to sanction the company as part of the government's antitrust case over its search business. The DOJ asserted in a court filing unsealed in a Washington, D.C., federal court on Thursday that Google failed to timely suspend a policy allowing the automatic, permanent deletion of employees' chat logs. The government said Google "falsely" told the U.S. in 2019 that it had suspended "auto-deletion" and was preserving chat communications as it was required to do under a federal court rule governing electronically stored information.

  • Lordstown Motors Recalls Endurance EV Pickup Truck

    Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors issued a recall and halted production of its Endurance pickup truck, only months after starting to make the vehicle. Lordstown Motors said Thursday that the recall affects 19 vehicles that are either held by customers or being used internally at the company. Lordstown Motors said it is working with suppliers to conduct a root-cause analysis of each issue.

  • England’s Forgotten Fertilizer Mine Is Finally Back Under Way

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, a UK startup’s plan to build a $4 billion mine more than a mile under the North Sea caught the nation’s imagination. It became a retail shareholder sensation and promised riches for many landowners. But when the company failed to raise the last piece of financing, it all came crashing down.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for