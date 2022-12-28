Research Report on Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry, 2018-2022 & 2023-2032: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There are also some differences in the scale of cattle rearing and beef industry production in 10 Southeast Asian countries.

Myanmar and Indonesia have a more developed cattle industry, of which Myanmar is the largest cattle industry among the 10 Southeast Asian countries, with 22.667 million head of cattle in 2019. Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia and Laos also have a more substantial cattle industry, while Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore have a small cattle industry.



Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.



The economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021.

The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.



Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and the Philippines are the major beef producers among the 10 Southeast Asian countries. In 2019, the total beef production of the four countries was 1,764,000 tons, accounting for 85.5% of the total beef production in Southeast Asia in that year. Thailand's beef production is also of a certain scale. Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore have small or almost no beef production.



Overall, the market size of cattle rearing and beef industry in Southeast Asian countries has shown an upward trend in recent years, especially with the increase in population and economic development of the countries, the demand for beef will grow steadily.



The publisher's forecast, the cattle rearing and beef industry in Southeast Asia will maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, the expansion of the cattle rearing and beef industry in Southeast Asian countries and low labor costs have prompted global beef processors to shift production capacity to these regions.

On the other hand, the economic growth in Southeast Asia, the increase in income of the population and the growth in consumption of beef have promoted the development of the cattle rearing industry and beef industry.



