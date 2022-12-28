U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,470.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,904.75
    -10.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.10
    -0.43 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -13.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.62
    +0.75 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7830
    +0.3540 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,660.12
    -214.28 (-1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.39
    -7.29 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.42
    +65.41 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Research Report on Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry, 2018-2022 & 2023-2032: Focus on Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are also some differences in the scale of cattle rearing and beef industry production in 10 Southeast Asian countries.

Myanmar and Indonesia have a more developed cattle industry, of which Myanmar is the largest cattle industry among the 10 Southeast Asian countries, with 22.667 million head of cattle in 2019. Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia and Laos also have a more substantial cattle industry, while Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore have a small cattle industry.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

The economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021.

The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.

Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and the Philippines are the major beef producers among the 10 Southeast Asian countries. In 2019, the total beef production of the four countries was 1,764,000 tons, accounting for 85.5% of the total beef production in Southeast Asia in that year. Thailand's beef production is also of a certain scale. Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore have small or almost no beef production.

Overall, the market size of cattle rearing and beef industry in Southeast Asian countries has shown an upward trend in recent years, especially with the increase in population and economic development of the countries, the demand for beef will grow steadily.

The publisher's forecast, the cattle rearing and beef industry in Southeast Asia will maintain growth from 2023-2032. On the one hand, the expansion of the cattle rearing and beef industry in Southeast Asian countries and low labor costs have prompted global beef processors to shift production capacity to these regions.

On the other hand, the economic growth in Southeast Asia, the increase in income of the population and the growth in consumption of beef have promoted the development of the cattle rearing industry and beef industry.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
1.1 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore
1.2 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
1.2.1 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
1.2.2 Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
1.2.3 Import and Export Status of Singapore Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
1.3 Analysis of Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand's Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
2.1 Development Environment of Thailand's Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
2.1.1 Geography
2.1.2 Population
2.1.3 Economy
2.1.4 Thailand Minimum Wage
2.2 Thailand Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
2.2.1 Thailand Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
2.2.2 Thailand Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
2.2.3 Thailand Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
2.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Companies in Thailand

3 Analysis of the Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
3.1 Development Environment of the Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
3.1.1 Geography
3.1.2 Population
3.1.3 Economy
3.1.4 Minimum Wage in the Philippines
3.2 Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
3.2.1 Production Status of the Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry in the Philippines
3.2.2 Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
3.2.3 Import and Export Status of Philippine Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
3.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Companies in the Philippines

4 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
4.1 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Development Environment
4.1.1 Geography
4.1.2 Population
4.1.3 Economy
4.1.4 Minimum Wage in Malaysia
4.2 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
4.2.1 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
4.2.2 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
4.2.3 Malaysia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
4.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Malaysia

5 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
5.1 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Development Environment
5.1.1 Geography
5.1.2 Population
5.1.3 Economy
5.1.4 Minimum Wage in Indonesia
5.2 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
5.2.1 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
5.2.2 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
5.2.3 Indonesia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
5.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Companies in Indonesia

6 Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
6.1 Development Environment of Vietnam's Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
6.1.1 Geography
6.1.2 Population
6.1.3 Economy
6.1.4 Minimum Wage in Vietnam
6.2 Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
6.2.1 Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
6.2.2 Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
6.2.3 Import and Export Status of Vietnam Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
6.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Vietnam

7 Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
7.1 Development Environment of Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
7.1.1 Geography
7.1.2 Population
7.1.3 Economy
7.1.4 Myanmar Minimum Wage
7.2 Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
7.2.1 Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
7.2.2 Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
7.2.3 Import and Export Situation of Myanmar Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
7.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Myanmar

8 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
8.1 Development Environment of Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
8.1.1 Geography
8.1.2 Population
8.1.3 Economy
8.1.4 Brunei Minimum Wage
8.2 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
8.2.1 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
8.2.2 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
8.2.3 Brunei Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
8.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Brunei

9 Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
9.1 Development Environment of Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
9.1.1 Geography
9.1.2 Population
9.1.3 Economy
9.1.4 Minimum Wage in Laos
9.2 Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
9.2.1 Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
9.2.2 Laos Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
9.2.3 Import and Export Status of Lao Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
9.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Laos

10 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Analysis
10.1 Development Environment of Cambodian Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry
10.1.1 Geography
10.1.2 Population
10.1.3 Economy
10.1.4 Minimum Wage in Cambodia
10.2 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Operation 2018-2022
10.2.1 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Production Status
10.2.2 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Sales Status
10.2.3 Cambodia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Import and Export Status
10.3 Major Beef Processing and Trading Enterprises in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Outlook 2023-2032
11.1 Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Development Influencing Factors Analysis
11.1.1 Favorable Factors
11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors
11.2 Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032
11.3 Southeast Asia Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry Manufacturing Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032
11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Cattle Rearing and Beef Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsugms

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Meta and Alphabet Are Losing Their Advertising Throne

    Meta and Alphabet Lose The Advertising Throne It seems that the long-held duopoly ruling the $300 billion advertising market is coming to an end as tech giants are fighting for their piece of the pie. Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) are losing their dominance to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Figures According to Insider Intelligence, this will be the first year since 2014 that these two corporati

  • Putin’s energy blackmailing of Europe represents the ‘end of the global oil market,’ top energy historian says

    Putin has tried using energy as a weapon against the West this year, but he risks going too far.

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to A

  • Southwest Airlines may need another week to ‘get their act together,’ analyst says

    Similarweb Senior Insights Manager and Travel Expert Jim Corridore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding Southwest Airlines and its number of cancellations over the holidays.

  • New Judge Assigned in Sam Bankman-Fried Fraud Case

    Judge Lewis Kaplan has replaced Judge Ronnie Abrams, who recused herself because of a potential conflict of interest.

  • Laid Off Tech Workers Quickly Find New Jobs

    Most laid off workers in tech are finding jobs shortly after beginning their search, as employers continue to scoop up workers in a tight labor market.

  • Oil prices fall on worries about China COVID surge, global recession

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world's top oil importer, will disrupt its economic recovery and fuel demand growth as it unwinds its pandemic restrictions. Both benchmarks fell by over $1 per barrel earlier in the session after rising to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday on hopes for a fuel demand boost. China said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, a major step towards relaxing stringent curbs on its borders.

  • Target Offers Huge Post-Christmas 'Clearance' Deals

    Target is the latest big-box chain to join in on the post-Christmas sales period. Known as the 'The Target Clearance Run,' the sale takes place until the end of the year and includes discounts of up to 50% on categories such as sleepwear, children's and adult toys, and beauty and lifestyle products. Additional deals include buy-one-get-one-50%-off on board games, a $15 gift card for those who spend $50 on household cleaning products like tissues, paper towels, and cleaning products as well as $10 off for those who spend $50 on food and beverage same-day delivery.

  • Record Output Slump for Top US Gas Basin Worsened Power Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- A record production decline in the largest US natural gas basin came just as extreme cold sent demand booming for the commodity used to heat homes and fuel power plants, exacerbating the winter storm crisis that left millions in the dark. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge

  • Apple Shares Hit Lowest Since June 2021 on iPhone Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares closed at their lowest level since June 2021 on Tuesday, amid an ongoing selloff of big-tech stocks amplified by concerns over iPhone supply in the key holiday period.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent

  • Russia Bans Sales of Oil to Countries Imposing Price Cap

    The action follows moves by the Group of Seven nations barring Western companies from insuring, financing or shipping Russian crude at prices above $60 a barrel.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to the Census Bureau, which tracks retail sales, e-commerce makes up less than 15% of retail sales in the U.S., even after years of double-digit growth. This shows there's still a huge opportunity, and e-commerce is an even smaller percentage of retail sales in international markets. Amazon has dominated the e-commerce sector since its early days and owns roughly 40% of U.S. market share thanks to its first-party business and third-party marketplace.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.

  • Germany Is Confident a Key Refinery Will Be Fine Without Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government is confident that a key refinery that provides Berlin and swaths of the eastern part of the country with fuel is well positioned to keep running even as the nation is set to begin its ban on Russian oil in the coming days. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid S

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock a Buy?

    The semiconductor manufacturer's business has been on a tear though its stock price remains depressed.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • 10 Biggest Oil Companies

    Oil is a dominant source of energy worldwide and oil companies supply billions of barrels of petroleum products daily to power transportation and industry. Rising public concern about climate change and measures to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels have yet to fully impact the industry.