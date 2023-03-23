U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

Research Report on Southeast Asia Condom Industry 2023-2032: Rising Nations of Vietnam, the Phillippines, Cambodia, Myanmar & Laos Set to Reshape Industry

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Southeast Asia Condom Industry 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Southeast Asia has been the largest producer of natural rubber in the world. According to the publisher's analysis, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia are the world's major natural rubber producers and exporters, and their combined production accounts for more than half of the global natural rubber, which has long influenced the trend of the international natural rubber market.

However, in recent years, the production of natural rubber in Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar has also started to rise.

In Southeast Asia, there are both local condom manufacturers, such as Malaysia's Karex, and foreign companies with condom factories in Southeast Asia. Overall, Southeast Asia is one of the world's major condom producers and exporters.

With the development of Southeast Asia's economy, residents' living standards are rising and their willingness to have children is declining, leading to a declining fertility rate in Southeast Asia, which has promoted the development of Southeast Asia's condom market. According to the publisher's analysis, most of the condoms purchased by Southeast Asian residents are locally manufactured products in Southeast Asia, but high-end condom products from Japan and other places also hold a certain market share.

At the same time, Southeast Asia has cheap and abundant labor, lower land costs and favorable policy support, attracting global condom manufacturers to shift production capacity to the Southeast Asian region.

Southeast Asia in this report includes 10 countries: Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia. With a total population of over 600 million by the end of 2021, Southeast Asia has an overall economic growth rate higher than the global average and is one of the key drivers of future global economic growth.

According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021. The population and minimum wage levels of each country also vary greatly. Brunei, which has the smallest population, will have a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, while Indonesia, which has the largest population, will have a population of about 275 million people in 2021.

The publisher expects condom production and exports to continue to rise in Southeast Asia from 2023-2032. Some condom manufacturers from places like China will boost their condom production capacity in Southeast Asia to reduce manufacturing costs.

Topics covered:

  • Southeast Asia Condom Industry Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

  • What is the Impact of COVID-19 on Southeast Asia Condom Industry?

  • Which Companies are the Major Players in Southeast Asia Condom Industry Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

  • Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in Southeast Asia Condom Industry

  • What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for Southeast Asia Condom Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What is the Expected Revenue of Southeast Asia Condom Industry during 2023-2032?

  • What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

  • What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in Southeast Asia Condom Industry Market?

  • Which Segment of Southeast Asia Condom Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

  • What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing Southeast Asia Condom Industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Singapore Condom Industry Analysis
1.1 Singapore Condom Industry Development Environment
1.1.1 Geography
1.1.2 Population
1.1.3 Economy
1.1.4 Minimum Wage in Singapore
1.2 Singapore Condom Industry Operation 2023-2032
1.2.1 Supply
1.2.2 Demand
1.2.3 Import and Export Status
1.3 Analysis of Major Condom Manufacturing and Sales Companies in Singapore

2 Analysis of Thailand Condom Industry

3 Analysis of the Philippine Condom Industry

4 Malaysia Condom Industry Analysis

5 Indonesia Condom Industry Analysis

6 Analysis of Condom Industry in Vietnam

7 Analysis of Condom Industry in Myanmar

8 Analysis of Brunei Condom Industry

9 Analysis of the Condom Industry in Laos

10 Analysis of the Condom Industry in Cambodia

11 Southeast Asia Condom Industry Outlook 2023-2032


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqtr05

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-report-on-southeast-asia-condom-industry-2023-2032-rising-nations-of-vietnam-the-phillippines-cambodia-myanmar--laos-set-to-reshape-industry-301780022.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

